Apr 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambica Papers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Notice of Withdrawal Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+@ 1380 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd Proposed Non-FBL CRISIL A1+@ 120 Reaffirmed Gupta textiles Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Purchase Gupta textiles Packing Credit CRISIL A4 40 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended India Gold Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 340 Assigned Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3540 Assigned Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 470 Assigned Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 50 Assigned Credit Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A4+ 130 Suspended ^ Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee and Buyers Credit Loxim Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 70 Suspended Loan Fac Modern Laminators Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Modern Laminators Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 74 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 150* Reaffirmed Discounting *Fund-based bank limits are subject to an overall limit of Rs.237.5 million Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75* Reaffirmed *Fund-based bank limits are subject to an overall limit of Rs.237.5 million Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 200 Reaffirmed Credit Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 57.5 Reaffirmed Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1 2361.9 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 46.8 Assigned Savla Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers & Contractors BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 168 Reaffirmed Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Fac Advant I.T.Park Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 780 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 620 Assigned Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 220 Assigned Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Assigned Agarwal Sponge & Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 545 Assigned Ambica Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Notice of Withdrawal Ambica Papers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Notice of Loan Fac Withdrawal Ambica Papers Pvt Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL B 35 Notice of against term Withdrawal deposits B.K. Print & Pack CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned B.K. Print & Pack TL CRISIL D 93.5 Assigned Birla Academy of Art & Culture TL CRISIL A- 300 Reaffirmed Delhi Transco Ltd Bonds CRISIL A+ 7000 Reaffirmed Dynemic Products Ltd Export Finance CRISIL BBB 150 Assigned Limit# #Interchangeable with Cash Credit/Buyers Credit/Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee/Working Capital Demand Loan Dynemic Products Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Credit* *Interchangeable with Foreign Bill Purchase/Foreign Bill Discounting/Cash Credit/Inland Import Letter of Credit Geetanjali Ispat and Powers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65.5 Notice of Withdrawal Geetanjali Ispat and Powers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 56.4 Notice of Withdrawal Greatship (India) Ltd TL CRISIL AA Reaffirmed Greatship (India) Ltd WC Demand Loan@ CRISIL AA 2250 Reaffirmed @Interchangeable with fund based facilities like Buyer's credit; short term loan and forward contract facility and non-fund based Greatship (India) Ltd TL CRISIL AA+ (SO) Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A# 6587 Reaffirmed GSPC Gas Co. Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A# 213 Reaffirmed Gujarat Gas Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA @ 1750 Reaffirmed H M M Coaches Ltd BG CRISIL D 36 Suspended H M M Coaches Ltd CC CRISIL D 115 Suspended H M M Coaches Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 80 Suspended H M M Coaches Ltd TL CRISIL D 99 Suspended Incom Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Suspended India Gold Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed India Gold Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac J & K Aluminium Company CC CRISIL D 170 Suspended J & K Aluminium Company LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended J & K Aluminium Company TL CRISIL D 22 Suspended Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 230 Assigned Loan Fac Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 870 Assigned KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 115.3 Reaffirmed KTC Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 33.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Kwality Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 0.6 Reaffirmed Loxim Industries Ltd CC * CRISIL BB 110 Suspended *Of which Rs.50.0 Million is fully interchangeable with EPC/PCPFC/FBP/FBD Loxim Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Loan Fac Loxim Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 104 Suspended Modern Laminators Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Modern Laminators Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL BB+ 45 Suspended Modern Laminators Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 4.5 Suspended Loan Fac Modern Laminators Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 31.3 Suspended Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40* Upgraded from CRISIL BB- *Fund-based bank limits are subject to an overall limit of Rs.237.5 million Nipha Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Plant Lipids Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 191.1 Reaffirmed Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Ltd Quick Act Light Systems & Cables Pvt Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Ltd R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Credit R. S. Food Processes India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Savla Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Savla Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 195 Suspended Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 85 Suspended Shri Bihariji Cold Rollers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sri Durga Cloth Stores CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Reaffirmed Sri Durga Cloth Stores TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Sri Ganesh Forwarders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Super Hi-Tech Engineers & Contractors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 5 Suspended Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 137 Suspended Tarasafe International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.1 Suspended Loan Fac Tejraj Promoters & Builders Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Tejraj Realtors TL CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Tirupati KP Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd CC CRISIL AA 152 Reaffirmed Transpek - Silox Industry Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vansh Education Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Varanasi Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Vir Electro Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.5 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 