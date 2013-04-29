Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amartara Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Five Network Solution (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Bills Purchase Discounting Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 36.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.3 Assigned Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Man Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Suspended Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A3 330 Suspended @ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee. Also includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for purchase bill discounting Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended New Patel Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed CP) Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2312.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended R.P. Periyasamy & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200^ % Assigned ^ Full Interchange ability between Inland Letter of Credit, Import Letter of Credit and Guarantee; % Buyer Credit limit for Import Letter of Credit as a sub limit of Import Letter of Credit within usance period of import Letter of Credit Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50^# Assigned ^ Full Interchange ability between Inland Letter of Credit, Import Letter of Credit and Guarantee; # Issue of Letter of Comfort to the tune of Rs.20.00 million within the Bank Guarantee Limit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed Ltd Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Alfanzaw Knits Export CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned Alfanzaw Knits Export TL CRISIL B- 23.8 Assigned Alliance Petroleums Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Suspended Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 51.2 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Amartara Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Anjani Technoplast Ltd BG CRISIL D 152.5 Suspended Anjani Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Anjani Technoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended Anjani Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 147.2 Suspended Loan Fac Anjani Technoplast Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.3 Suspended Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISILBB- 320 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with short term working capital Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79 Suspended Loan Fac Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Suspended Five Network Solution (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Assigned Loan Fac Five Network Solution (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4.5 Assigned Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 22.2 Reaffirmed Fac Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed India Standard Loan Trust - IV Series A PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 2816.2 Reaffirmed India Standard Loan Trust - IV Series B PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 198.9 Reaffirmed India Standard Loan Trust - IV Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)123.7 Reaffirmed India Standard Loan Trust - VI Series A PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 501.2 Assigned India Standard Loan Trust - VI Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)29.5 Assigned Jai Bhawani Trading Co CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29 Assigned Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 56 Assigned Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned KST Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed M D Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Man Structurals Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended ** Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and includes a sublimit of Rs.60.0 million for foreign bill purchase and Rs.60.0 million for export packaging credit Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended Man Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended Loan Fac Man Structurals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility Millennium Education & Development TL CRISIL B 110 Suspended Society Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Stock CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Suspended Loan Fac Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 21.8 Suspended New Patel Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd CC CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 187.5 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4000 Withdrawal Loan Fac Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5200 Assigned Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended Phoenix Transmission Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended Phoenix Transmission Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended Plaza Tex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Plaza Tex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 65 Suspended *Includes a sub-limit for Bill Discounting Facility of Rs.40.0 Million R.P. Periyasamy & Co TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned R.P. Periyasamy & Co Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Credit R.P. Periyasamy & Co CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned S. R. Textile Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed S. R. Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30* Assigned * Conversion of cash credit limit in to FCNR (B)DL to the extent of 80 % of the cash credit limit on fully hedged basis subject to availability of funds Vineeth Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded and Suspended Vineeth Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 40 Downgraded Credit and Suspended --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.