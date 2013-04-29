Apr 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 26, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Amartara Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Amartara Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Amartara Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A4+ 1 Assigned
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Five Network Solution (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 21 Assigned
Four Star International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bills Purchase
Discounting
Four Star International Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Four Star International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 36.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed
Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6.3 Assigned
Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Man Structurals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 170 Suspended
Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LOC @ CRISIL A3 330 Suspended
@ Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee. Also includes a sublimit of Rs.100.0 million for
purchase bill discounting
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
New Patel Saw Mill LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd ST Debt (including CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
CP)
Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2312.5 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed
Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
R.P. Periyasamy & Co BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned
SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
SJ Fabricss Pvt Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200^ % Assigned
^ Full Interchange ability between Inland Letter of Credit, Import Letter of Credit and
Guarantee;
% Buyer Credit limit for Import Letter of Credit as a sub limit of Import Letter of Credit
within usance period of import Letter of Credit
Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50^# Assigned
^ Full Interchange ability between Inland Letter of Credit, Import Letter of Credit and
Guarantee;
# Issue of Letter of Comfort to the tune of Rs.20.00 million within the Bank Guarantee Limit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 350 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Abhijit Realtors & Infraventures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Alfanzaw Knits Export CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Assigned
Alfanzaw Knits Export TL CRISIL B- 23.8 Assigned
Alliance Petroleums Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 220 Suspended
Amartara Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 51.2 Reaffirmed
Amartara Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Amartara Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with letter of credit
Anjani Technoplast Ltd BG CRISIL D 152.5 Suspended
Anjani Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Anjani Technoplast Ltd LOC CRISIL D 150 Suspended
Anjani Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 147.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Anjani Technoplast Ltd TL CRISIL D 150.3 Suspended
Atlas Logistics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISILBB- 320 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with short term working capital
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 32 Reaffirmed
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 24 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 195 Reaffirmed
Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.5 Suspended
Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended
Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 79 Suspended
Loan Fac
Chandigarh Iron and Steel Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 43 Suspended
Five Network Solution (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 24.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Five Network Solution (India) Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 4.5 Assigned
Four Star International Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 22.2 Reaffirmed
Fac
Four Star International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 84.5 Reaffirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - IV Series A PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 2816.2 Reaffirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - IV Series B PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 198.9 Reaffirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - IV Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)123.7 Reaffirmed
India Standard Loan Trust - VI Series A PTCs CRISIL A (SO) 501.2 Assigned
India Standard Loan Trust - VI Second Loss Fac CRISIL BBB (SO)29.5 Assigned
Jai Bhawani Trading Co CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Kalyani Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 29 Assigned
Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 56 Assigned
Koushic Pressure Vessels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned
KST Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
M D Agro Foods CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Man Structurals Pvt Ltd CC ** CRISIL BBB- 200 Suspended
** Fully interchangeable with working capital demand loan and includes a sublimit of Rs.60.0
million for foreign bill purchase and Rs.60.0 million for export packaging credit
Man Structurals Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45 Suspended
Man Structurals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Man Structurals Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL BBB- 75 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with cash credit facility
Millennium Education & Development TL CRISIL B 110 Suspended
Society
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Book Debt CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd CC Stock CRISIL BB+ 35 Suspended
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
Modern Packaging Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 21.8 Suspended
New Patel Saw Mill CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd CC CRISIL AA 7500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL AA 187.5 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 4000 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 5200 Assigned
Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 300 Reaffirmed
Nirma Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 1500 Reaffirmed
Paramount Powders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended
Phoenix Transmission Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 110 Suspended
Phoenix Transmission Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 75 Suspended
Plaza Tex (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended
Plaza Tex (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Suspended
Prestige Metallics Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 65 Suspended
*Includes a sub-limit for Bill Discounting Facility of Rs.40.0 Million
R.P. Periyasamy & Co TL CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
R.P. Periyasamy & Co Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned
Credit
R.P. Periyasamy & Co CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned
S. R. Textile Suppliers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed
S. R. Textile Suppliers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 49 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed
Santpuria Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned
Usha Cubals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30* Assigned
* Conversion of cash credit limit in to FCNR (B)DL to the extent of 80 % of the cash credit
limit on fully hedged basis subject to availability of funds
Vineeth Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded
and Suspended
Vineeth Cashew Processing Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL D 40 Downgraded
Credit and Suspended
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222, E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)