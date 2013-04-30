Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Fully Interchangeable Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully Interchangeable Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 86 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 254 Reaffirmed Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Haresh Chemicals LOC* CRISIL A4 170 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with buyer's Credit Haresh Oveta Inland/Import CRISIL A4 110* Assigned Letter *includes a sub limit of Rs.110.0 million for buyer's credit Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended S and S Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Sachdeva Steel Products(Ship Breakers)LOC CRISIL A4+ 262.5 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Safex Fire Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Safex Fire Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sanvijay Rolling and Engineering Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Discounting Fac Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2690 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 210 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Suma Fibres and Allies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned TCP Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42.6 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 1122 Reaffirmed #Rs.380 Million includes sub-limit of Rs.30 Million for Bank Guarantee TCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Assigned The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57 Assigned Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 11.9 Suspended Pvt Ltd Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Assigned Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Chakram Trading & Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78 Suspended Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dwarkadas Chandumal CC* CRISIL B 80 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with gold loan ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 11600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Assigned Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 8900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 510 Reaffirmed Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed Gala Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.8 Assigned Loan Fac Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned Bills Discounting Limit Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of letter of credit of Rs.23.50 Million Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 165.8 Reaffirmed Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 134.2 Assigned Loan Fac Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Feeds(Cattle & Poultry Feed)CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Nagarjuna Feeds(Cattle & Poultry Feed)LT Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Nagarjuna Hatcheries CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Nagarjuna Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL B- 130 Assigned Neumec Estate Developer LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1750 Assigned Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Assigned Loan Fac Pramerica Treasury Advantage Fund Pramerica Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Advantage Fund Withdrawal S and S Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended Sachdeva Steel Products(Ship Breakers)CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Sachdeva Steel Products(Ship Breakers)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded from CRISIL C Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 26.9 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 50.8 Reaffirmed Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 121.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Safex Fire Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned Loan Fac Safex Fire Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned *Includes sub-limit of Rs.5.0 million for packing credit Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1400 Suspended Santosh Overseas Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Sanvijay Rolling and Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Suspended Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd CC * CRISIL B 160 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bills Discounting Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Suspended Credit Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Loan Fac Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned Sheran Wali Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 960 Reaffirmed Solar Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 410 Assigned Solar Industries India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 590 Assigned Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning TL CRISIL B- 75.1 Assigned Mills Pvt Ltd Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.6 Assigned Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned Loan Fac Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Suma Fibres and Allies Ltd CC CRISIL B 67 Suspended Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 11) Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned Protection Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 12) Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Assigned Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned T. C. M. Steels (India) CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned TCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 712.2 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed TCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47 Suspended The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Suspended Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Assigned Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned Loan Fac Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Assigned Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Assigned Loan Fac Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed Working CRISIL BBB- 430 Assigned Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Pvt Ltd Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals TL CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Pvt Ltd Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 340 Assigned Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80.8 Assigned Loan Fac Vijay Breweries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)