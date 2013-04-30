Apr 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 24 Reaffirmed
Discounting*
*Fully Interchangeable
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 12 Reaffirmed
Credit*
*Fully Interchangeable
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed
Protected Market A1+r
Linked Debentures
Economic Explosives Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 86 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 254 Reaffirmed
Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Haresh Chemicals LOC* CRISIL A4 170 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's Credit
Haresh Oveta Inland/Import CRISIL A4 110* Assigned
Letter
*includes a sub limit of Rs.110.0 million for buyer's credit
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
S and S Technocrats Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended
Sachdeva Steel Products(Ship Breakers)LOC CRISIL A4+ 262.5 Reaffirmed
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 33.2 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
Safex Fire Services Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Safex Fire Services Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Santosh Overseas Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sanvijay Rolling and Engineering Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 200 Suspended
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Suspended
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Discounting Fac
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Solar Industries India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 2690 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 210 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suma Fibres and Allies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Suspended
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned
TCP Ltd BG CRISIL A2 42.6 Reaffirmed
TCP Ltd LOC# CRISIL A2 1122 Reaffirmed
#Rs.380 Million includes sub-limit of Rs.30 Million for Bank Guarantee
TCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2 200 Assigned
The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 57 Assigned
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 11.9 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhilasha Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 680 Assigned
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aquarious Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 8 Reaffirmed
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Reaffirmed
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 75.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Carbon Edge Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Chakram Trading & Investment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 78 Suspended
Demosha Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Dwarkadas Chandumal CC* CRISIL B 80 Assigned
*Fully interchangeable with gold loan
ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2550 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 11600 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 3000 Assigned
Protected Equity AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 8900 Reaffirmed
Protected Equity AA-r
Linked Debentures
ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed
Protected AA-r
Commodity Linked Debentures
Economic Explosives Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 200 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 510 Reaffirmed
Economic Explosives Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 450 Reaffirmed
Gala Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned
Great Wall Corporate Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Haresh Chemicals CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Haresh Oveta CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed CC / CRISIL BB+ 1.5 Assigned
Bills Discounting
Limit
Mahrishi Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55 Assigned
Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
*Includes sub limit of letter of credit of Rs.23.50 Million
Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 165.8 Reaffirmed
Mansi Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 134.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Medibios Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 40.5 Reaffirmed
Nagarjuna Feeds(Cattle & Poultry Feed)CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned
Nagarjuna Feeds(Cattle & Poultry Feed)LT Loan CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned
Nagarjuna Hatcheries CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned
Nagarjuna Hatcheries LT Loan CRISIL B- 130 Assigned
Neumec Estate Developer LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Poshs Metal Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 100 Suspended
Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1750 Assigned
Prakash Gold Palace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 11.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pramerica Treasury Advantage Fund Pramerica Treasury CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of
Advantage Fund Withdrawal
S and S Technocrats Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 11 Suspended
Sachdeva Steel Products(Ship Breakers)CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Sachdeva Steel Products(Ship Breakers)Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 26.9 Reaffirmed
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd TL CRISIL D 50.8 Reaffirmed
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 121.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Safex Fire Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Safex Fire Services Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 30 Assigned
*Includes sub-limit of Rs.5.0 million for packing credit
Santosh Overseas Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1400 Suspended
Santosh Overseas Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended
Sanvijay Rolling and Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 3250 Suspended
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd CC * CRISIL B 160 Suspended
*Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit and Bills Discounting
Sarvodaya Suitings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 20 Suspended
Credit
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Loan Fac
Saxena Marine-Tech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 20 Suspended
Shah Pulse Mill CC CRISIL B+ 250 Assigned
Sheran Wali Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 960 Reaffirmed
Solar Industries India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 140 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Solar Industries India Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 410 Assigned
Solar Industries India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA- 590 Assigned
Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning CC CRISIL B- 65 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sree Veera Brahmendra Swamy Spinning TL CRISIL B- 75.1 Assigned
Mills Pvt Ltd
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.6 Assigned
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Sri Bhagyalakshmi Cotex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Srinivasa Cystine Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suma Fibres and Allies Ltd CC CRISIL B 67 Suspended
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 11)
Sundaram Mutual Fund Sundaram Capital CRISIL AAA (SO) Assigned
Protection
Oriented Fund 3 Years (Series 12)
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 54.5 Assigned
Suresh Productions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 45 Assigned
T. C. M. Steels (India) CC CRISIL BB- 140 Assigned
TCP Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 712.2 Reaffirmed
TCP Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed
TCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 133.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 47 Suspended
The Mahabir Jute Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 104.2 Suspended
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 23 Assigned
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Time Pollyeurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 10.7 Assigned
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Tractel Tirfor India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Tulasi Seeds Pvt Ltd Proposed Working CRISIL BBB- 430 Assigned
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Twenty First Century Pharmaceuticals TL CRISIL BB 110 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Vedik Ispat Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 340 Assigned
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 390 Reaffirmed
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 220 Reaffirmed
Venkraft Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 80.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vijay Breweries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned
VTC Tradewings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)