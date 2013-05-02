May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Computers Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed
Aristo Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned
Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Assigned
Bhavani Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3914.1 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1194 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned
Credit
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with buyer's credit
Dadiji Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Dadiji Steels Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 17 Assigned
Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned
Credit
Dadiji Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned
Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 162 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Delhi Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Discounting Bill
Purchase
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Discounting Fac
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed
Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2520 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 615 Reaffirmed
KBJ Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned
KBJ Gems and Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned
Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1110 Assigned
Loan Fac
Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3280 Assigned
Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 765 Assigned
Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Maya Exports Corporation Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 172 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Monarch Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4 4 Assigned
Negotiation
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Contract
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
N. M. Roof Designers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
N. M. Roof Designers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Powertech Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned
Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended
Shankar Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned
Shankar Packagings Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned
Shri Siddharth Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned
Siomond Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
*Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million
Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
*One way 100% interchangeability from BG Limit to LC Limit
Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
** One way interchangeability from CC Limit to LC Limit
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed
TCNS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
TCNS Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
TCNS Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
TCNS Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned
Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees
Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
* Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Vaghani Inc Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6400 Assigned
Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 193.9 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5* Assigned
*Fully Interchangeable with letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee
Advance Computers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Assigned
AI Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended
AI Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 49.2 Assigned
Aristo Exports TL CRISIL BBB 92.3 ^ Assigned
^includes sublimit of Capex Letter of Credit/Buyers Credit of Rs.50 Million
Aristo Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Aristo Exports CC CRISIL BBB 100.0 * Assigned
*includes sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.75 Million/Foreign Letter of Credit of
Rs.30 Million/Bank Guarantee of Rs.45 Million/ Buyers Credit of Rs.45 Million
Asan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Asan Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Auro Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned
Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended
Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3.3 Suspended
Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Suspended
Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 30 Suspended
Bhavani Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 929 Reaffirmed
Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed
Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3000 Assigned
Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 255 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit
Dadiji Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 44 Assigned
Dadiji Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Assigned
Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned
Delhi Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
East India Spirits & Beer DistributorsCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned
Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 4 Reaffirmed
Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Reaffirmed
Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B- 80.3 Reaffirmed
Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned
Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed
G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned
Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Gangaputra(Regd) CC CRISIL B 12.4 Assigned
Gangaputra(Regd) TL CRISIL B 187.6 Assigned
Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 480 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 93 Assigned
J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned
Contract
J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Assigned
Loan Fac
J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
KBJ Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
KBJ Gems and Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
KBJ Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1100 Assigned
Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed
Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed
Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Credit
KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 121 Reaffirmed
KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Reaffirmed
KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.4 Assigned
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 58.4 Assigned
Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B+
Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Legend Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Legend Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Assigned
Loan Fac
Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Assigned
Magnum MI Unai Press Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 285 Assigned
Maya Exports Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 84 Reaffirmed
Monarch Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned
Monarch Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Moorthy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Assigned
MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Assigned
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86 Assigned
Loan Fac
Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned
N. M. Roof Designers Ltd CC CRISIL B 112.5 Assigned
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Assigned
Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Patodia Real Estate & Builders Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed
Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned
Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned
Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd BG CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended
Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd CC CRISIL D 51 Suspended
Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL D 16.5 Suspended
Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 49.1 Suspended
Right Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Right Construction CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Rizwan Export House CC ^ CRISIL D 14 Suspended
^Interchangeable with export packing credit
Rizwan Export House Packing Credit CRISIL D 26 Suspended
Rizwan Export House TL CRISIL D 190 Suspended
Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended
Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Suspended
Loan Fac
Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL BB 65 Suspended
Loan Fac
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended
S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Suspended
Samvijay Power and Allied Industries Proposed LT CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Ltd
Sara Suole Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended
Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned
Shakti Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended
Shankar Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 287.8 Assigned
Shankar Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 490.0* Assigned
*Interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency
Shankar Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Shri Radha Raman Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.2 Suspended
Shri Radha Raman Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shri Radha Raman Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.3 Suspended
Shri Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
Siomond Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Assigned
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusBG CRISIL D 59.7 Assigned
Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusLT Loan CRISIL D 1606 Assigned
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 892.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned
Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Assigned
Swiss Brainstore Systems (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Swiss Brainstore Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned
Ltd
Swiss Brainstore Systems (India) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
Ltd
Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7250 Assigned
Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 167030 Reaffirmed
TCNS Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
TCNS Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned
Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan
(FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit, and MIBOR loan
Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed
Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned
Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.9 Assigned
Unified Electronics (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned
West Pioneer Properties (India) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 275.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
West Pioneer Properties (India) Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 1124.8 Assigned
Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Assigned
Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 226.1 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 30 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
Xrbia Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)