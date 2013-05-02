May 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of April 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Aristo Exports LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8.1 Assigned Bhavani Timber Depot LOC CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 3914.1 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 1194 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Credit Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with buyer's credit Dadiji Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Dadiji Steels Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 17 Assigned Dadiji Steels Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 7.5 Assigned Credit Dadiji Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 40 Assigned Dakshin Exports Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 162 Assigned Foreign Currency Delhi Forge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Discounting Bill Purchase Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Excel Prime Commodities Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Discounting Fac G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 60 Reaffirmed Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 2520 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 615 Reaffirmed KBJ Exports Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned KBJ Gems and Jewellery Ltd BG CRISIL A3 100 Assigned Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 1110 Assigned Loan Fac Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3280 Assigned Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 765 Assigned Maya Exports Corporation Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Discounting Maya Exports Corporation Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 172 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Monarch Extrusion Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.5 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4 4 Assigned Negotiation MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Contract Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned N. M. Roof Designers Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned N. M. Roof Designers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Powertech Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Assigned Right Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Suspended S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sara Suole Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Sara Suole Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sara Suole Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Shankar Packagings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Shankar Packagings Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Shri Siddharth Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Assigned Siomond Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Surbhi Gems Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Surbhi Gems Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 60 Assigned *Interchangeable with bill purchase to the extent of Rs.60.0 Million Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned *One way 100% interchangeability from BG Limit to LC Limit Surendra Commercial & Exim Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned ** One way interchangeability from CC Limit to LC Limit Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 26250 Reaffirmed TCNS Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned TCNS Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned TCNS Ltd Foreign CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase TCNS Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Titan Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 2650 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with standby letter of credit and bank guarantees Titan Industries Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1+ 1850 Reaffirmed Unified Electronics (India) Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 15 Assigned * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Unified Electronics (India) Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Vaghani Inc Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 6400 Assigned Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 193.9 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 200 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Tata Sons Ltd FD FAAA Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Advance Computers CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5* Assigned *Fully Interchangeable with letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee Advance Computers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 122.5 Assigned AI Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspended AI Cotton Industries TL CRISIL B+ 28 Suspended Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Aquarius Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 49.2 Assigned Aristo Exports TL CRISIL BBB 92.3 ^ Assigned ^includes sublimit of Capex Letter of Credit/Buyers Credit of Rs.50 Million Aristo Exports Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 42.7 Assigned Loan Fac Aristo Exports CC CRISIL BBB 100.0 * Assigned *includes sublimit of Working Capital Demand Loan of Rs.75 Million/Foreign Letter of Credit of Rs.30 Million/Bank Guarantee of Rs.45 Million/ Buyers Credit of Rs.45 Million Asan Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Asan Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Auro Ispat (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 11.5 Assigned Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 0.4 Assigned Loan Fac Belleza Ceramic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 44 Suspended Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 3.3 Suspended Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 14.6 Suspended Bhagawati Cools Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Bhavani Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 16 Assigned Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 929 Reaffirmed Bhilai Engineering Corporation Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3000 Assigned Chamunda Cotton Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Chemspec Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 255 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Dadiji Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 44 Assigned Dadiji Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac Dadiji Steels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 36.8 Assigned Dakshin Exports LT Loan CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Delhi Forge Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned East India Spirits & Beer DistributorsCC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Eastern Copper Manufacturing Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ernad Constructions Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 47.5 Assigned Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 4 Reaffirmed Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 9.5 Reaffirmed Fairlie Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd FCNR Loan CRISIL B- 80.3 Reaffirmed Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 9.2 Assigned Farriti Merchandize (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed G V G Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Galaxy Real Estate Developers and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 105 Assigned Builders Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Gangaputra(Regd) CC CRISIL B 12.4 Assigned Gangaputra(Regd) TL CRISIL B 187.6 Assigned Haldia Coke and Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 480 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 93 Assigned J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 13.5 Assigned Contract J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Loan Fac J. S. Auto Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Jai Jagdish Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 13.7 Assigned Loan Fac Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kameshwar Alloys & Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned KBJ Exports Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned KBJ Gems and Jewellery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned KBJ Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1100 Assigned Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited CC CRISIL BB+ 170 Reaffirmed Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 67 Reaffirmed Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 44.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Khaitan Winding Wire Pvt Liimited Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Credit KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 121 Reaffirmed KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Reaffirmed KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 10.6 Assigned Loan Fac Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5.4 Assigned Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B 58.4 Assigned Kolhapur Cancer Centre Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.2 Assigned Loan Fac Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kothari Agritech Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Legend Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Legend Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 70 Assigned Loan Fac Magnifico Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Assigned Magnum MI Unai Press Parts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 73.4 Assigned Loan Fac Maja Health Care Division CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 285 Assigned Maya Exports Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 84 Reaffirmed Monarch Extrusion Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 24.5 Assigned Monarch Extrusion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Moorthy Traders CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Moorthy Traders Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Assigned MTAB Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40.4 Assigned Loan Fac Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Assigned Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 86 Assigned Loan Fac Muthu Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned N. M. Roof Designers Ltd CC CRISIL B 112.5 Assigned Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned Nithya Packaging Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) TL CRISIL B+ 13.6 Assigned Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Patel Cotton Industries (Bhavnagar) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 16.4 Assigned Loan Fac Patodia Real Estate & Builders Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Pearl Distillery Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Assigned Radiant Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 40 Assigned Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd BG CRISIL D 14.5 Suspended Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd CC CRISIL D 51 Suspended Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd LOC CRISIL D 16.5 Suspended Rajasthan Udyog and Tools Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 49.1 Suspended Right Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac Right Construction CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Rizwan Export House CC ^ CRISIL D 14 Suspended ^Interchangeable with export packing credit Rizwan Export House Packing Credit CRISIL D 26 Suspended Rizwan Export House TL CRISIL D 190 Suspended Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Suspended Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Loan Fac Royal Regency Fassions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL BB 65 Suspended Loan Fac S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Suspended S P P Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 22.8 Suspended Samvijay Power and Allied Industries Proposed LT CRISIL B 200 Assigned Ltd Sara Suole Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Shakti Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Suspended Shankar Packagings Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 287.8 Assigned Shankar Packagings Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 490.0* Assigned *Interchangeable with export packing credit and packing credit in foreign currency Shankar Packagings Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 62.2 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Dwarkadhish Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Assigned Shri Radha Raman Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL B 29.2 Suspended Shri Radha Raman Alloys Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shri Radha Raman Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL B 26.3 Suspended Shri Siddharth Industries CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Siomond Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 80 Assigned Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusBG CRISIL D 59.7 Assigned Sri Manakula Vinayaga Educational TrusLT Loan CRISIL D 1606 Assigned Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 892.5 Assigned Loan Fac Suresh Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 82.5 Assigned Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Swapnil Agro Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 11 Assigned Swiss Brainstore Systems (India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Swiss Brainstore Systems (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Ltd Swiss Brainstore Systems (India) Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned Ltd Tata Sons Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 500 Reaffirmed Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 7250 Assigned Tata Sons Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 167030 Reaffirmed TCNS Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac TCNS Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Titan Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 1410 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loans, foreign currency non-resident bank loan (FCNRB), short-term foreign currency loans, packing credit, post-shipment credit, and MIBOR loan Titan Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 90 Reaffirmed Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Assigned Tulsyan Rice Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.1 Assigned Loan Fac Unified Electronics (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 13.9 Assigned Unified Electronics (India) Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned West Pioneer Properties (India) Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 275.2 Assigned Loan Fac West Pioneer Properties (India) Pvt LtTL CRISIL BB- 1124.8 Assigned Worlds Window Impex India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1600 Assigned Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 226.1 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 30 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Xrbia Hinjewadi Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)