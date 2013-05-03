May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended
Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk -- 15 Suspended
Loan Fac
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ltd
*Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd Credit
Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Forever Precious Jewellery and DiamondLOC & BG CRISIL D 16500 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A4
Forever Precious Jewellery and DiamondPacking Credit CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded
Ltd from CRISIL A4
Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit
Indian Tobacco Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Suspended
Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed
Kar & Kar & Kar Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Khanna Traders & Engineers LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Khanna Traders & Engineers Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed
Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
Natural Products Export Corporation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Credit
Natural Products Export Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Assigned
Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
S & S Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed
*Rs.2.20 Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash
credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1330 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1330 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 2000 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
SSK Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Suspended
SSK Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Loan Fac
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.4 Assigned
Vinayak Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 34700 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 3,750.0*Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
*Interchangeable with post-shipment credit
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Basant Betons CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed
Basant Betons LT Loan CRISIL B 171.6 Reaffirmed
Basant Betons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd Standby Line of -- 5 Suspended
Credit
Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended
Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvCC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLT Loan CRISIL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Fathima Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Fitex Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Export packing credit upto the limit of Rs 80 Million.
Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
G. I. Textiles CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
G. I. Textiles LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Suspended
G. I. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 1528 Suspended
Credit
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BB 30 Suspended
Line of Credit
Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 92 Suspended
Credit
Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended
Goyal Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.3 Suspended
Goyal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.7 Suspended
Loan Fac
Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan -- 14 Suspended
Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.9 Suspended
Loan Fac
Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 99.1 Suspended
Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Assigned
Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed
* Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting
and purchase bill discounting
Hero Steels Ltd CC# CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed
# Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill
discounting, and purchase bill discounting and interchangeable with letter of credit and bank
guarantee to an extent of Rs.150 million
Indian Tobacco Traders CC CRISIL B- 200 Suspended
Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed
Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed
Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.1 Suspended
Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd CC CRISIL D 13 Suspended
Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35.3 Suspended
Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Suspended
Credit
Kar & Kar & Kar Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 30 Assigned
Khanna Traders & Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Marymatha Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
Loan Fac
Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Assigned
Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed
Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
S & S Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended
Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd BG CRISIL D 27 Suspended
Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended
Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 322.5 Suspended
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 12.7925 Reaffirmed
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5.7075 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed
*Rs.2.20 Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash
credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Issue
Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed
SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
*Includes SME credit of Rs.2.5 Million against inventory
from CRISIL B
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
SSK Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended
SSK Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended
Loan Fac
Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
(SO)
Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from
(SO) CRISIL A+ (SO)
Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded
Subhash Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5* Reaffirmed
*Rs.30 Million interchangeable with Packing Credit
Subhash Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50.6 Reaffirmed
Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned
Utthan Center for Sustainable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned
Development & Poverty Alleviation
Utthan Center for Sustainable TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned
Development & Poverty Alleviation
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 31 Assigned
Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 34.2 Assigned
Vinayak Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
