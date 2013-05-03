May 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk -- 15 Suspended Loan Fac Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Foreign LOC* CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ltd *Fully interchangeable with foreign bills discounting Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers LOC CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Fitex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Forever Precious Jewellery and DiamondLOC & BG CRISIL D 16500 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Forever Precious Jewellery and DiamondPacking Credit CRISIL D 1000 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A4 Goyal Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Hero Steels Ltd LOC$ CRISIL A1 1050 Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Bank guarantee and buyer's credit Indian Tobacco Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A4 500 Suspended Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Kar & Kar & Kar Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Khanna Traders & Engineers LOC CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Khanna Traders & Engineers Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Marymatha Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Natural Products Export Corporation Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Credit Natural Products Export Corporation Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Loan Fac Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2300 Assigned Precision Infratech Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 600 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed S & S Construction Co. BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20 Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Bank Ltd Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1330 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1330 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Su - Raj Diamond Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 2000 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 SSK Trading Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Suspended SSK Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Loan Fac Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5.4 Assigned Vinayak Extrusions Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL D 34700 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Winsome Diamonds & Jewellery Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 3,750.0*Downgraded from CRISIL A4 *Interchangeable with post-shipment credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Basant Betons CC CRISIL B 25 Reaffirmed Basant Betons LT Loan CRISIL B 171.6 Reaffirmed Basant Betons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd Standby Line of -- 5 Suspended Credit Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Suspended Bharat Chemical and Paints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Clay Craft India Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvCC CRISIL BB- 52.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Emrald Resilient Tyre Manufacturers PvLT Loan CRISIL BB- 182.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Fathima Jewellers CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Fitex Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Export packing credit upto the limit of Rs 80 Million. Fitex Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac G. I. Textiles CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended G. I. Textiles LT Loan CRISIL D 102.5 Suspended G. I. Textiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 1528 Suspended Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed Standby CRISIL BB 30 Suspended Line of Credit Godhani Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 92 Suspended Credit Goyal Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Suspended Goyal Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 4.3 Suspended Goyal Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20.7 Suspended Loan Fac Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan -- 14 Suspended Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 0.9 Suspended Loan Fac Greenko Energies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 99.1 Suspended Hero Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 350 Assigned Hero Steels Ltd CC* CRISIL A 1550 Reaffirmed * Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting and purchase bill discounting Hero Steels Ltd CC# CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed # Fully Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, short-term loan, sale bill discounting, and purchase bill discounting and interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee to an extent of Rs.150 million Indian Tobacco Traders CC CRISIL B- 200 Suspended Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 62.5 Reaffirmed Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jagtar Singh & Sons Hydraulics Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 1.7 Reaffirmed Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.1 Suspended Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd CC CRISIL D 13 Suspended Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35.3 Suspended Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.3 Suspended Loan Fac Jaivignesh Spinner (Covai) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 2 Suspended Credit Kar & Kar & Kar Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 30 Assigned Khanna Traders & Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Marymatha Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 15 Assigned Loan Fac Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed Medicare T P A Services I Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 75 Assigned Loan Fac Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 625 Assigned Precision Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 160 Reaffirmed Precision Infratech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 10 Assigned Loan Fac S & S Construction Co. CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd BG CRISIL D 27 Suspended Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Suspended Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sainsons Pulp & Papers Ltd TL CRISIL D 322.5 Suspended Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 12.7925 Reaffirmed Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5.7075 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC demand Loan* CRISIL AA 6.5 Reaffirmed *Rs.2.20 Billion short-term debt programme has liquidity backup in the form of unutilised cash credit facilities from ICICI Bank Ltd, Axis Bank Ltd, and Yes Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Shriram Equipment Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed SR Marine Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B *Includes SME credit of Rs.2.5 Million against inventory from CRISIL B Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.8 Assigned Loan Fac SSK Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Suspended SSK Trading Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A2 PTCs CRISIL A- (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ (SO) Star JFSKMB Nov 2012 Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AA+ Upgraded from (SO) CRISIL A+ (SO) Sri Dharma Spinners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded Subhash Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 82.5* Reaffirmed *Rs.30 Million interchangeable with Packing Credit Subhash Polytex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50.6 Reaffirmed Uday Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Assigned Utthan Center for Sustainable Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 12.5 Assigned Development & Poverty Alleviation Utthan Center for Sustainable TL CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Development & Poverty Alleviation Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 31 Assigned Vijay Breeding Farm and Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 34.2 Assigned Vinayak Extrusions Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)