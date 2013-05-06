May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Rating
Remains on
Watch
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 15 Rating
Loan Fac Remains on
Watch
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 497.8 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A3
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2.2 Upgraded
from
Loan Fac CRISIL A3
ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac 2500 Withdrawn
Ashok Leyland Ltd CP 1000 Withdrawn
Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 7500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed
Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned
Britannia Industries Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Britannia Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed
Britannia Industries Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed
Britannia Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Britannia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Britannia Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed
@ Interchangeable with bank guarantees
Britannia Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed
Galaxy Impex Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed
@interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
India Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Rating
Remains on
Watch
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Rating
Remains on
Watch
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 70 Rating
Loan Fac Remains on
Watch
Jindal Overseas Corporation LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.50 Million
K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 215 Suspended
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Suspended
Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended
KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 890 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
*interchangeable with bank guarantee upto Rs.450 Million
KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Living Media India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded
from
CRISIL A4+
Makcur Laboratories Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Makcur Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Assigned
Credit
Makcur Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Makcur Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed
**onetime Letter of Credit with provision to avail of Buyers credit
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 71.1 Upgraded
Discounting Fac from
CRISIL D
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40.4 Upgraded
Purchase from
CRISIL D
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 47.3 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 112.5 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Paul Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended
Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed
S.P.M.Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
S.P.M.Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned
Sahuwala Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills (P) LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned
Thomson Press India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed
* Rs.50.00 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed
** Letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee
Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
# includes Rs.5.0 Million FDBE as sub limit
Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Rating
Remains on
Watch
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Upgraded
Loan Fac from
CRISIL BBB-
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 375 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BBB-
ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed
ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30.4 Reaffirmed
Ashok Leyland Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 7500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA-
* Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities
Ashok Leyland Ltd CC 1500 Withdrawn
Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed
Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned
Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Britannia Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed
^ Interchangeable with overdraft
Britannia Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 209 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac##
## unallocated limits;
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
India Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Jagdish Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Rating
Remains on
Watch
Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Rating
Remains on
Watch
Jindal Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended
Kamachi Granites (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.3 Suspended
Kamachi Granites (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdCC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended
Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 591.5 Suspended
Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended
Kamachi Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.3 Suspended
Loan Fac
Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed
@includes EPC sublimit of Rs.15 Million
Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.4 Reaffirmed
Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 625 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 105 Upgraded
limits from
CRISIL BB+
Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded
from
CRISIL BB+
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtCC CRISIL BBB 80 Rating
Ltd Remains on
Watch
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.5 Rating
Ltd Loan Fac Remains on
Watch
Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtTL CRISIL BBB 70 Rating
Ltd Remains on
Watch
Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed
Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88 Reaffirmed
Makcur Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Makcur Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Malabar Ornaments (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed
*includes a sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million of Packing Credit
Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL C 50.2 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 43.7 Upgraded
from
CRISIL D
Paul Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended
Paul Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50.7 Suspended
R G Bronze Mfg. Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed
Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Riches Jewel Arcade LLP CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned
Riches Jewel Arcade LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 350 Assigned
Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
S.P.M.Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
Sahuwala Flour Mills Key CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Sahuwala Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.89 Suspended
Sahuwala Flour Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Reaffirmed
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed
Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills (P) LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended
Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills (P) LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 406.2 Suspended
Sri Rama Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended
Sri Rama Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 473 Suspended
Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned
T. A. Textiles CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
T. A. Textiles TL CRISIL BB 61.7 Assigned
Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 830 Reaffirmed
Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed
Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed
Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 810 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed
*Includes limits of Rs.750 million interchangeable with letter of credit,
bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan
TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed
TV Today Network Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed
Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
^ includes Rs.10.0 Million packing credit, Rs.10.0 Million BE and Rs.5.0
Million FDBE as sub limit.
Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
