May 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Rating Remains on Watch Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 15 Rating Loan Fac Remains on Watch Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 497.8 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 2.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A3 ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd ST Bk Loan Fac 2500 Withdrawn Ashok Leyland Ltd CP 1000 Withdrawn Ashok Leyland Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 66 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 210 Assigned Britannia Industries Ltd Vendor Financing CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 600 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Buyers Finance CRISIL A1+ 21 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Britannia Industries Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1+ 700 Reaffirmed @ Interchangeable with bank guarantees Britannia Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1+ 70 Reaffirmed Galaxy Impex Packing Credit@ CRISIL A4+ 55 Reaffirmed @interchangeable with Bill purchase-discounting Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed India Infracon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 110 Assigned Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 145 Rating Remains on Watch Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Rating Remains on Watch Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 70 Rating Loan Fac Remains on Watch Jindal Overseas Corporation LOC & BG* CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of bank guarantee of Rs.50 Million K.I.(International) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 215 Suspended Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 145 Suspended Kamachi Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 890 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *interchangeable with bank guarantee upto Rs.450 Million KBJ Gold Ornaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Living Media India Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3+ 75 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Living Media India Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Makcur Laboratories Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Makcur Laboratories Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Credit Makcur Laboratories Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Makcur Laboratories Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A4+ 22 Reaffirmed **onetime Letter of Credit with provision to avail of Buyers credit Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 33 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 71.1 Upgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL D Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40.4 Upgraded Purchase from CRISIL D Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 47.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 112.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Paul Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned S.P.M.Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Sahuwala Flour Mills BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 11 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills (P) LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Swidan Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 8 Assigned Thomson Press India Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 65 Reaffirmed * Rs.50.00 million interchangeable with Letter of Credit Thomson Press India Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed ** Letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting# CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended # includes Rs.5.0 Million FDBE as sub limit Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aloke Steels Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Rating Remains on Watch Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 45 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 375 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Reaffirmed ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac ART Infra Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 30.4 Reaffirmed Ashok Leyland Ltd CC * CRISIL A+ 7500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- * Interchangeable with short-term bank facilities Ashok Leyland Ltd CC 1500 Withdrawn Bait Logitech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Reaffirmed Bharat Rail Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned Blaze Gold Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Britannia Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL AAA 1250 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with overdraft Britannia Industries Ltd CC** CRISIL AAA 1050 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Britannia Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 209 Reaffirmed Loan Fac## ## unallocated limits; Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Hemant Surgical Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac India Infracon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Jagdish Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Rating Remains on Watch Jharkhand Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Rating Remains on Watch Jindal Overseas Corporation CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed K.I.(International) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Suspended Kamachi Granites (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 0.3 Suspended Kamachi Granites (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2 Suspended Loan Fac Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdCC CRISIL BB- 180 Suspended Kamachi Sponge & Power Corporation LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB- 591.5 Suspended Kamachi Steels Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Suspended Kamachi Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 19.3 Suspended Loan Fac Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd CC@ CRISIL BB+ 55 Reaffirmed @includes EPC sublimit of Rs.15 Million Khetan Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 13.4 Reaffirmed Living Media India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 625 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Living Media India Ltd Proposed FB Bk CRISIL BBB 105 Upgraded limits from CRISIL BB+ Living Media India Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtCC CRISIL BBB 80 Rating Ltd Remains on Watch Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.5 Rating Ltd Loan Fac Remains on Watch Maa Chhinnmastika Cement and Ispat PvtTL CRISIL BBB 70 Rating Ltd Remains on Watch Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 42 Reaffirmed Mahabir Polyfabs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 88 Reaffirmed Makcur Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Makcur Laboratories Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Malabar Ornaments (P) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed *includes a sublimit of Rs.15.0 Million of Packing Credit Optech Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd CC CRISIL C 50.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pasupati Spinning & Weaving Mills Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 43.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Paul Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Paul Strips And Tubes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 50.7 Suspended R G Bronze Mfg. Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Reaffirmed Rajcon Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Riches Jewel Arcade LLP CC CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Riches Jewel Arcade LLP Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Ruby Ceramics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed S.P.M.Power & Telecom Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sahuwala Flour Mills Key CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Sahuwala Flour Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 49.89 Suspended Sahuwala Flour Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 96.7 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Shah Tiles Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills (P) LtdCC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills (P) LtdLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 406.2 Suspended Sri Rama Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 230 Suspended Sri Rama Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 473 Suspended Swidan Ceramic TL CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Swidan Ceramic Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.5 Assigned Loan Fac Swidan Ceramic CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned T. A. Textiles CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned T. A. Textiles TL CRISIL BB 61.7 Assigned Thomson Press India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 830 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 550 Reaffirmed Thomson Press India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 810 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed *Includes limits of Rs.750 million interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, and working capital demand loan TV Today Network Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL A+ 10 Reaffirmed TV Today Network Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 500 Reaffirmed Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended ^ includes Rs.10.0 Million packing credit, Rs.10.0 Million BE and Rs.5.0 Million FDBE as sub limit. Vimlesh Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)