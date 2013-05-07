May 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Econ Antri Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 150 Suspended Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 4470 Suspended Loan Fac JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 12 Assigned M B Rubber Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit M B Rubber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 150 Loan Fac Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 22.5 Suspended Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 52.5 Reaffirmed Purchase Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Sharmili Spices Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation BG CRISIL A4 20 Suspended Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation Proposed CC Limit CRISIL A4 70 Suspended Toshniwal Associates Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 65 Suspended Toshniwal Associates Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Credit Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B M Autosales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Assigned B M Autosales Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 35.4 Assigned Bhai Sahib & Son CC CRISIL B+ 58.5 Assigned Birla Sun Life Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Concorde Housing Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Econ Antri Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Reaffirmed Econ Antri Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB 126.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Flareum Solar Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Suspended Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 7 Assigned Gurusukh Vintrade Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 143 Assigned HDFC HDFC Income Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed HDFC HDFC High Interest CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Fund JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 51.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB 90.6 Reaffirmed JBM Auto System Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 525 Reaffirmed Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1 Assigned Loan Fac Krishna Valley Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 92.2 Assigned Lawn Textile Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended Lawn Textile Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Lawn Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Lawn Textile Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 34.9 Suspended M B Rubber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Mala Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Loan Fac Sahyadri Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Assigned Sarvhit Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 305 Suspended Sarvhit Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Sasi Anand Spinning Mills (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 90 Suspended Society for Research & Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 8 Assigned Studies Society for Research & Technical TL CRISIL D 65 Assigned Studies Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended Sri Krishna Shipping Corporation Proposed BG CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended Tirupur Vijayalakshmi Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 1.9 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Tirupur Vijayalakshmi Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 28 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Tirupur Vijayalakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 39 Suspended (India) Pvt Ltd Toshniwal Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 382.4 Assigned Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 32.6 Assigned Loan Fac Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Assigned Transtech Green Power Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Assigned Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Vetrivel Explosives Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 17.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)