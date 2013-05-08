May 8 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Discounting - LOC* *Two way interchangeability in pre shipment and post shipment limit up to Rs.100.00 Million Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Freeworld Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme@ CRISIL A1+ 25000 Assigned @ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.25 billion at any point during 2013-14. Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 80 Reaffirmed Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Loan Fac Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 1700 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Augustan Textile Colours Ltd BG CRISIL D 13.4 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 80 Reaffirmed Augustan Textile Colours Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 15.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kun Commercial Vehicles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 300 Assigned Lakshya Food (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakshya Food (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lakshya Food (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 66 Assigned Loan Fac Magma Fincorp Ltd's Assignment of Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)2436.7 Withdrawn Receivables - May 2010- I Magma Fincorp Ltd's Assignment of Second loss Fac CRISIL AAA (SO)185 Withdrawn Receivables - May 2010- I Pal & Paul Builders Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 139 Assigned Pal & Paul Builders Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 111 Assigned Loan Fac Regale Basmati India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 345000 Assigned Programme^ ^ Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowing under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.345 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31). Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1225000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TFB Programme CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A- 59.2 Reaffirmed SAMKRG Pistons and Rings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 40 Reaffirmed Credit Seagull Maritime Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Souvenir Developers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Vasavi Venkata Satya Sai CC CRISIL B+ 79.8 Reaffirmed Industry Sri Lakshmi Vasavi Venkata Satya Sai LT Loan CRISIL B+ 5.5 Reaffirmed Industry SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 22 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd CC Stock CRISIL D 295 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL D 185 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd BG CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 410 Reaffirmed SSD Oil Mills Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 46.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Assigned Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC^ CRISIL A- 1400 Reaffirmed ^Includes sublimit of metal gold loan of Rs.300.0 Million, bank guarantee of Rs.1000.0 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC CRISIL A- 415 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd CC@ CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed @Includes sublimit of gold loan of Rs.450.0 Million, working capital demand loan of Rs.360.0 Million, letter of credit of Rs.60.0 Million, and financial guarantee of Rs.150.0 Million Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd TL CRISIL A- 297.5 Reaffirmed Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL A- 7.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Western MP Infrastructure and Toll Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 48 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Western MP Infrastructure and Toll TL CRISIL A- 5602 Reaffirmed Roads Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)