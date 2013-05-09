May 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 8, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300* Suspended *Includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.50 Million,*Includes sublimit of Buyers Credit of Rs.150 Million AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Loan Fac Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Bhasin & Company BG CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhasin & Company LOC CRISIL A4 7 Upgraded from CRISIL D DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Exim Overseas Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 150 Assigned Omega Designs Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Omega Designs Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 47.5 Reaffirmed Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Ritco Logistics Pvt. Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 19.1 Suspended TD Power Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1080 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Vaghasiya Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 130 Discounting Vaghasiya Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Loan Fac LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AB&Co Global Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 50** Suspended **Includes sublimit of Cash Credit of Rs.50 Million Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Akash Coke Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 23 Reaffirmed Credit Akshay Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Suspended Akshay Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 38 Suspended Akshay Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL B- 150 Suspended Alliance Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8 Suspended Loan Fac Alliance Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL B- 300 Suspended Anjani Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended ASK Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL B 500 Reaffirmed Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 161.6 Reaffirmed Asomi Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 330.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Basanth Wind Farm LT Loan CRISIL B+ 120 Assigned Bhasin & Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Bhasin & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 38.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Bhasin & Company TL CRISIL B 11.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Disari India Savings & Credit CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Disari India Savings & Credit Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.1 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Loan Fac Disari India Savings & Credit TL CRISIL BB- 156.9 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd DJPR Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dolphin Nutraceuticals India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 200 Assigned Loan Fac Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 200 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ Juhu Beach Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL A 800 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ L R N Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac L R N Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed L R N Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed L R N Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL BB 250 Reaffirmed Mondal Construction Co. Ltd CC CRISIL D 75 Suspended Omega Designs TL CRISIL BB- 15 Reaffirmed Padmavati Ferrous Ltd TL CRISIL BB 640 Suspended Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Palmar Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 71.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Print Shop Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.7 Suspended Print Shop Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 80 Suspended Print Shop Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Suspended Print Shop Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 84.5 Suspended RGVN (North East) Microfinance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 500 Reaffirmed Ritco Logistics Pvt. Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Suspended Ritco Logistics Pvt. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Loan Fac Ritco Logistics Pvt. Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended Serendipity Buildtech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 264.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 13.2 Suspended Shanti Gopal Concast Ltd TL CRISIL BB 105.5 Suspended Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 120 Suspended *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.40.0 Million Shekhawati Poly-Yarn Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 125 Suspended Sreema Mahila Samity CC CRISIL B+ 272 Reaffirmed Sreema Mahila Samity LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 6 Reaffirmed TD Power Systems Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 700 Reaffirmed Tube Investments of India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 4000 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term buyer's credit, packing credit, and working capital demand loan. Uthan Educational Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Uthan Educational Society TL CRISIL B+ 47.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Uthan Educational Society Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 177.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.