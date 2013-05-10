May 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 9, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Arvind Pipes and Fittings Industries LOC CRISIL A4 60 Suspended Pvt Ltd Ashish Constructions BG CRISIL A4+ 35.3 Suspended Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Credit Aston Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting (Non LC) B. Harish & Co. Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Credit B. Harish & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 45 Suspended Discounting B. Harish & Co. Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 29.9 Suspended Loan Fac Bemco Sleepers Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Bhavi International Ltd BG** CRISIL A4 3 Suspended **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 38 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Dembla Timber Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 165 Assigned DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 3650* Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of Rs.50 million each for overdraft and short term loan, Interchangeable with Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.2400 million DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 355# Reaffirmed # Rs.255 million interchangeable with bank guarantee Forech India Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2 35 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A2 210 Reaffirmed Credit Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 220 Assigned Loan Fac Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 430 Assigned Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed ^ Includes sub limit of Bank Guarantee ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd LOC@$ CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed $Rs.50.0 million interchangeable between fund-based limits and letter of credit; @Fully interchangeable with each other Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd BG@ CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed @Fully interchangeable with each other Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial STD CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 30 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2 50 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Munjal Showa Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 60 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 22.5 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 435 Reaffirmed #Includes Rs.300 Million adhoc unsecured Import Letter of Credit limit Muthoot Capital Services Ltd ST Debt Issue CRISIL A1+ 300 Assigned Muthoot Capital Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 100 Withdrawal Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 PCP International Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 500 Reaffirmed RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 200 Assigned Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 200 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A3 VBC Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 12.7 Reaffirmed Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra and Mahindra Financial FD FAAA Reaffirmed Services Ltd Muthoot Capital Services Ltd FD FA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Abhay Cotex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 138.4 Suspended Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Alliance Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL* CRISIL BB- 82 Suspended *Includes one-time Letter of Credit of Rs.28.70 million ALM Infotech City Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac Amity Iron Trading CC CRISIL B 95 Assigned Anand Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 170 Suspended Loan Fac Arthanari Loom Centre (Textile) Pvt LtCC* CRISIL BB+ 250 Reaffirmed *Includes sublimit of Rs.60.0 Million of Export Packing Credit, Rs.20.0 Million of Foreign Bill Discounting and Rs.70. 0 Million of Bill Discounting Arthanari Loom Centre (Textile) Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 132 Reaffirmed Arvind Pipes and Fittings Industries CC CRISIL B 57.5 Suspended Pvt Ltd Arvind Pipes and Fittings Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Suspended Pvt Ltd Arvind Pipes and Fittings Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 52.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Ashish Constructions TL -- 2.3 Suspended Ashish Constructions CC CRISIL BB+ 25 Suspended Ashish Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 27.4 Suspended Loan Fac Ashlesha Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL B- 80 Suspended Bemco Sleepers Ltd CC* CRISIL B 70 Suspended *Cash credit is interchangeable with letter of credit Bemco Sleepers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 68.9 Suspended Bengal Intelligent Parks Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1265.2 Assigned Bhavi International Ltd Line of Credit* CRISIL B+ 50 Suspended *Interchangeable with Bills discounting to the extent of Rs 46.50 million, with Packing credit to the extent of Rs 28.0 million and Cash Credit to the extent of Rs 5.0 million Bhavi International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3 Suspended Loan Fac Boulevard Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1588 Assigned Cambata Aviation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Reaffirmed Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Chhabra Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 62 Reaffirmed CIMS Hospital Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 300 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Reaffirmed DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 283 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 383.7 Assigned DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 30 Reaffirmed DF Power Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 450 Assigned Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Farmson Pharmaceutical Guj Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 587.5 Assigned Forech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 225* Reaffirmed * Rs.114 million interchangeable with packing credit Forech India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 5 Reaffirmed Forech India Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 185 Assigned Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 150 Assigned Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BBB+ 750 Assigned Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Assigned Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Gracious Communication Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Green Concretex Global Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Green Concretex Global Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Green Concretex Global Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed *Includes sub limit of Export Packing Credit/ Foreign Bill Purchase/ Foreign Bill discounting; Gujarat Metal Cast Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 66.1 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtLower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtLower Tier II Bond CRISIL AAA 1750 Reaffirmed ICICI Securities Primary Dealership LtTier III Bond CRISIL AAA 3850 Reaffirmed Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 32 Reaffirmed Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Credit*$ *Fully interchangeable with cash credit and foreign bills discounting.; $Rs.50.0 million interchangeable between fund-based limits and letter of credit Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL BBB+ 170 Reaffirmed Discounting*^$ *Fully interchangeable with cash credit and foreign bills discounting.; ^Rs.20.0 million sublimit of foreign bills discounting for deemed exports; $Rs.50.0 million interchangeable between fund-based limits and letter of credit Internaational Stones India Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BBB+ 36 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 31 Reaffirmed Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kaveri Yarns and Fabrics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Reaffirmed Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Lancer Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned M.R.S. Shri Prannath Parnami EducationOverdraft Fac CRISIL B- 10 Upgraded from Society CRISIL D M.R.S. Shri Prannath Parnami EducationProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 4.4 Upgraded from Society Loan Fac CRISIL D M.R.S. Shri Prannath Parnami EducationTL CRISIL B- 135.6 Upgraded from Society CRISIL D Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 99.68 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 20 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Services Ltd Issue Mahindra and Mahindra Financial NCD CRISIL AA+ 80510 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 9500 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Programme Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 550 Reaffirmed Maple Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mongia Steel Ltd CC CRISIL D 260 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 56 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd LOC CRISIL D 25 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 87.5 Reaffirmed Mongia Steel Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 76.5 Assigned Loan Fac Munjal Showa Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 285 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank overdraft Munjal Showa Ltd External CRISIL AA 95.6 Reaffirmed Commercial Borrowings Munjal Showa Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 83.6 Reaffirmed Munjal Showa Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 520.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 100 Reaffirmed Muthoot Capital Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Capital Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 3690 Reaffirmed Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 40 Reaffirmed Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Reaffirmed Newlook Intex Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 8.7 Reaffirmed Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 97 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB- Nipra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 24.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- PCP International Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed PCP International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 73.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac PCP International Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 97.5 Reaffirmed Radhika Jewels CC CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 40 Assigned RV Akash Ganga Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 160 Assigned Shagoon Packaging Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 20 Assigned Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Assigned Sivaram Yarns Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 155 Assigned Sree Anandhakumar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 59 Suspended Sree Anandhakumar Mills Ltd EPCG Guarantee (ST)CRISIL D 5 Suspended Sree Anandhakumar Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Sree Anandhakumar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL D 118.4 Suspended Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 99.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Sree Kumar Agro Oils Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 55.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B- TCG Facilities Management Services PvtTL CRISIL BBB- 181.9 Assigned Ltd TCG Urban Infrastructure Holdings Pvt TL CRISIL BB+ 216 Assigned Ltd Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL BBB 623.3 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 720.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Trimex Sands Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 158.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- VBC Associates LT Loan CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed VBC Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.6 Assigned Loan Fac Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Wallace Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Assigned Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Zagdu Singh Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 