May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 147.5 Reaffirmed Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 150 Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A2+ 625 Reaffirmed Ltd India Fashions Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 36 India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 75 Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed under LOC Jamna Metal Co. BG# CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed # includes a sub limit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit Linde India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed Linde India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed Nashika Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Service Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ SAF Fermion Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Credit Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A.U. Bhurawala CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned ActGen Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended ActGen Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended ActGen Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Suspended Adinath Silks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 4.8 Assigned Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 63.6 Assigned Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL C 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL B- Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 202.5 Reaffirmed Arihant Infrastructures TL CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned Bansal Brothers CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Bansal Brothers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended Loan Fac Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4063.9 Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan 236.1 Withdrawal Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 484.4 Suspended Bhagwan Vanaspati Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended Concast Global Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended * Sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs.80 Million, Foreign Bills Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill Discount (FBN) & Letter of Credit of Rs.90 Million in Cash credit Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 95 Suspended Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.4 Suspended Loan Fac DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 325 DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 191.7 Loan Fac DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Dhariwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 814 Reaffirmed E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned Ethics Bio Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned Ethics Bio Lab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 85 Assigned Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 44.7 Assigned Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt External CRISIL A- 348.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Commercial Borrowings Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Proposed LT Loan CRISIL A- 1.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Bk Fac India Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 41.1 Indus Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Jamna Metal Co. CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed Jamna Metal Co. TL@ CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed @ includes Rs 10.0 million of letter of credit sub limit. Linde India Ltd LT Bk Fac# (EUR 40 CRISIL AA 2800 Reaffirmed million) #Interchangeable with Working capital Demand loan, Cash Credit and Overdraft Facility, Trade finance in the form of export and Import finance, FCNR B Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank Guarantee and Standby Letter of Credit Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with cash credit, bill discounting, and cheque discounting facilities Linde India Ltd FB Bk Fac (EUR 10 CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed million) Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Mutual Industries Ltd CC ** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed * Include sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee of Rs. 40 Million ,* *Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 47 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 503 Reaffirmed Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 Million Mutual Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 Million Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Nashika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Plasti Weave Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Plasti Weave Industries TL CRISIL BB- 58.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 355 Reaffirmed Fac Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 61 Reaffirmed Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed R M Dhariwal (HUF) TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10 Assigned Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Assigned Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 24 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 26 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- SAF Fermion Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed SAF Fermion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.2 Assigned Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 164 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Shukan Orchid Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shukan Palace Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Shukan Sky Corporation CC CRISIL BB 325 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm & CC CRISIL D 7.8 Assigned Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm & TL CRISIL D 96.8 Assigned Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB- 182.6 Assigned * Sub-limit of Rs.99.8 million of Letter of Credit facility Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 900 Assigned Suresh Angadi Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BB 170 Assigned Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105.5 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 434.5 Assigned Logistics Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)