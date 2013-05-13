May 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 10, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.8 Assigned
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 300 Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd BG* CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed
Apollo Pipes Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 147.5 Reaffirmed
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended
Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Suspended
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Suspended
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended
DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40
DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 150
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 78 Reaffirmed
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt BG CRISIL A2+ 625 Reaffirmed
Ltd
India Fashions Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A4+ 36
India Fashions Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40
India Fashions Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 75
Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
Jamna Metal Co. Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
under LOC
Jamna Metal Co. BG# CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
# includes a sub limit of Rs.10 million for letter of credit
Linde India Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 781 Reaffirmed
Linde India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 800 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 30 Reaffirmed
Nashika Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd Cash Management CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Service
Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 9000 Reaffirmed
Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 37.5 Assigned
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
SAF Fermion Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Reaffirmed
Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Credit
Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 24 Assigned
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Worlds Window Infrastructure and BG CRISIL A2+ 150 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
Worlds Window Infrastructure and ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A.U. Bhurawala CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
ActGen Pharma Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Suspended
ActGen Pharma Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
ActGen Pharma Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 180 Suspended
Adinath Silks Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB-
Alstrong Enterprises India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 370 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB 2.5 Assigned
Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 4.8 Assigned
Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 63.6 Assigned
Anithaa Weaving Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL C 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL B-
Anupam Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Apollo Pipes Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 202.5 Reaffirmed
Arihant Infrastructures TL CRISIL BB- 125 Assigned
Bansal Brothers CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Bansal Brothers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Suspended
Loan Fac
Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 4063.9
Bansi Mall Management Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan 236.1 Withdrawal
Barbil Mining and Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended
Basudha Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 484.4 Suspended
Bhagwan Vanaspati Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Suspended
Concast Global Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 300 Suspended
* Sublimit of Packing Credit of Rs.80 Million, Foreign Bills Purchase (FBP)/Foreign Bill
Discount (FBN) & Letter of Credit of Rs.90 Million in Cash credit
Dadheech Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 95 Suspended
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Suspended
Danopharm Chemicals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 87.4 Suspended
Loan Fac
DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 325
DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 191.7
Loan Fac
DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 19 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 28.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 32.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 38.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Deccan Water Treatment Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB-
Dhariwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 814 Reaffirmed
E-Lights Techno Park Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 350 Assigned
Ethics Bio Lab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Ethics Bio Lab Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 85 Assigned
Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Assigned
Eva Exotica Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 44.7 Assigned
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 280 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL A- 20 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt External CRISIL A- 348.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Commercial
Borrowings
Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics Pvt Proposed LT Loan CRISIL A- 1.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Bk Fac
India Fashions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 41.1
Indus Automotives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jalan Carbons & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 12 Downgraded
from CRISIL BB
Jamna Metal Co. CC CRISIL B- 60 Reaffirmed
Jamna Metal Co. TL@ CRISIL B- 10 Reaffirmed
@ includes Rs 10.0 million of letter of credit sub limit.
Linde India Ltd LT Bk Fac# (EUR 40 CRISIL AA 2800 Reaffirmed
million)
#Interchangeable with Working capital Demand loan, Cash Credit and Overdraft Facility, Trade
finance in the form of export and Import finance, FCNR B Loan, Letter of Credit and Bank
Guarantee and Standby Letter of Credit
Linde India Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA 380.8 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with cash credit, bill discounting, and cheque discounting facilities
Linde India Ltd FB Bk Fac (EUR 10 CRISIL AA 700 Reaffirmed
million)
Linde India Ltd TL CRISIL AA 1000 Reaffirmed
Mosaram Shivramdas CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Mutual Industries Ltd CC ** CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed
* Include sub-limit for letter of credit and bank guarantee of Rs. 40 Million ,*
*Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee
Mutual Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 47 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mutual Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A 503 Reaffirmed
Mutual Industries Ltd CC^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.50 Million
Mutual Industries Ltd CC^^ CRISIL A 150 Reaffirmed
^^Interchangeable with Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.40 Million
Mutual Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed
Nashika Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended
Plasti Weave Industries CC CRISIL BB- 45 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Plasti Weave Industries TL CRISIL BB- 58.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
PNP Maritime Services Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 80 Assigned
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Popular Auto Dealers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed
Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB+ 355 Reaffirmed
Fac
Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 61 Reaffirmed
Popular Mega Motors (India) Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 3000 Reaffirmed
R M Dhariwal (HUF) TL CRISIL BB 350 Reaffirmed
Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 10 Assigned
Ravitej Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 90 Assigned
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL C 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 24 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB-
Reach Cargo Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL C 26 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
SAF Fermion Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
SAF Fermion Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 0.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 650 Downgraded
from CRISIL B-
Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 1250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Sainath Estates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3.2 Assigned
Shakti Tex Coaters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 164 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 35 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Shivalik Vyapaar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 87.3 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Shukan Heights Corporation TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Shukan Orchid Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 130 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shukan Palace Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Shukan Sky Corporation CC CRISIL BB 325 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm & CC CRISIL D 7.8 Assigned
Hatcheries Pvt Ltd
Siddhivinayak Poultry Breeding Farm & TL CRISIL D 96.8 Assigned
Hatcheries Pvt Ltd
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB- 182.6 Assigned
* Sub-limit of Rs.99.8 million of Letter of Credit facility
Siyaram Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 43.6 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills Open CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Sre Dhanalakshmi Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL B+ 6.4 Assigned
Super Diamond Enterprises TL CRISIL BB+ 900 Assigned
Suresh Angadi Education Foundation Rupee TL CRISIL BB 170 Assigned
Tasty Dairy Specialities Ltd CC CRISIL BB 230 Assigned
Worlds Window Infrastructure and CC CRISIL A- 50 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
Worlds Window Infrastructure and Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 10 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
Worlds Window Infrastructure and Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 105.5 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Worlds Window Infrastructure and TL CRISIL A- 434.5 Assigned
Logistics Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
