May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Apurva Biopharm Inc LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Apurva Biopharm Inc BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Apurva Biopharm Inc Standby LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Apurva Biopharm Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned
Aspinwall and Company Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac^
^Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 million and bill
discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 million
Aspinwall and Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed
Aspinwall and Company Ltd Packing Credit**^ CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with bill discounting limit of up to Rs.300.00 million,
^Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 million and bill
discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 million
Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 480 Assigned
Credit
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
Credit
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 470 Assigned
Discounting
Prabir Foodstuff Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Sanghvi International LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Venkateshwara Industries LOC CRISIL A4 6.3 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million
Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 111.7 Reaffirmed
Apurva Biopharm Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.4 Assigned
Loan Fac
Apurva Biopharm Inc CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned
Apurva Biopharm Inc TL CRISIL B- 3.6 Assigned
Ashutosh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed
Ashutosh Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Assigned
Aspinwall and Company Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with packing credit limit and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.15.00 million
Aspinwall and Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed
Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorRupee TL CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed
Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned
# includes Rs.1 Million of bank guarantee
Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned
Ch. Sonpal Singh Memorial Charitable TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed
Trust
Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed
Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 157 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Five Star Business Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Five Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed
Five Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed
Five Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 232.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 651.1 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 390 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Happy Forgings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 295.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Happy Forgings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
BB+
Happy Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1143.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1886.1 Reaffirmed
Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed
Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 76.9 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 440 Reaffirmed
KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL D
KJ Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
Lovely Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed
Mascot Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Mascot Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Fac
Meridian Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 392.4 Assigned
Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC#* CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed
# * includes a sub- limit of packing credit of Rs.40 Million.
Sanghvi International CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded
from CRISIL BB
Sanghvi International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL BB
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed
* including Foreign Currency Non Resident -Borrowing (FCNR-B) limit of Rs.36.7 Million
Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed
Venkateshwara Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Assigned
Venkateshwara Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned
Venkateshwara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
