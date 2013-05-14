May 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Apurva Biopharm Inc BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Apurva Biopharm Inc Standby LOC CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Apurva Biopharm Inc Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Aspinwall and Company Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A2+ 20 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac^ ^Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 million and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 million Aspinwall and Company Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Company Ltd Packing Credit**^ CRISIL A2+ 310 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting limit of up to Rs.300.00 million, ^Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 million and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 million Happy Forgings Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Happy Forgings Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 155 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills BG CRISIL A4 7.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D KJ Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 480 Assigned Credit Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Credit Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 470 Assigned Discounting Prabir Foodstuff Factory Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Sanghvi International LOC CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 13 Reaffirmed Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Credit Venkateshwara Industries LOC CRISIL A4 6.3 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Export Packing Credit of Rs.10 Million Airtrax Polymers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 111.7 Reaffirmed Apurva Biopharm Inc Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 5.4 Assigned Loan Fac Apurva Biopharm Inc CC CRISIL B- 5 Assigned Apurva Biopharm Inc TL CRISIL B- 3.6 Assigned Ashutosh Automobiles CC CRISIL BB- 66 Reaffirmed Ashutosh Automobiles Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Aspee Precision Components Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 22.5 Assigned Aspinwall and Company Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit limit and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.15.00 million Aspinwall and Company Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorCC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Balkrishna Ginning and Pressing FactorRupee TL CRISIL B 8.4 Reaffirmed Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd CC # CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned # includes Rs.1 Million of bank guarantee Bhomia Button Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Ch. Sonpal Singh Memorial Charitable TL CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Trust Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 103 Reaffirmed Exult Logistics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 157 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Five Star Business Credits Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Five Star Business Credits Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Five Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB+ 175 Reaffirmed Five Star Business Credits Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 232.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Happy Forgings Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 651.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL B+ 390 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 295.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB+ Happy Forgings Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1143.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Ideal Heights Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1886.1 Reaffirmed Ideal Movers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 33.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac J.J. Polyplast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 125 Reaffirmed Jairam Maruti Mills CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jairam Maruti Mills LT Loan CRISIL B 76.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Jas Orchid Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 440 Reaffirmed KJ Ispat Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 78 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D KJ Ispat Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 27.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D KJ Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Lovely Promoters Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Mascot Motors CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mascot Motors Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Fac Meridian Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL B- 392.4 Assigned Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Pinakin Plastoforming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Poppys Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 130 Assigned Prabir Foodstuff Factory CC#* CRISIL B 200 Reaffirmed # * includes a sub- limit of packing credit of Rs.40 Million. Sanghvi International CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sanghvi International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 20 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed * including Foreign Currency Non Resident -Borrowing (FCNR-B) limit of Rs.36.7 Million Sharman Udyog Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 63.5 Reaffirmed Venkateshwara Industries TL CRISIL B+ 18.7 Assigned Venkateshwara Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Venkateshwara Industries CC CRISIL B+ 52.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 