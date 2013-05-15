May 15 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 14, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Ship Breaking Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 180 Suspended Aspee Sons LOC CRISIL A2 5* Assigned * Includes the sublimit for Bank Guarantee of Rs.5 million Aspee Springs Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 2* Assigned * sublimit of bank guarantee Bhargava Bhushan Press BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Essel Marketing & Promotions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Gladstone Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Suspended Govan Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 24.5 Suspended Credit Govan Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 22.5 Suspended Purchase Govan Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 17.5 Suspended H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 90 Suspended India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee and short-term loans India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A4+ 190 Reaffirmed Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers & BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd Lucas TVS Ltd Buyer Credit CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Limit^ ^Interchangeable with letter of credit Lucas TVS Ltd Packing Credit * CRISIL A1+ 1835 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with bills discounting to the extent of Rs.1010 million National Export Industries BG CRISIL A4 0.1 Reaffirmed North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtBG CRISIL A4 13 Upgraded from CRISIL D Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3435 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 550 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 795 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reassigned Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Shri Girija Smelters Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 330 Assigned * Interchangeable with bank guarantee and bill discounting facility backed by guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alang Ship Breaking Corporation CC CRISIL BB 20 Suspended Alang Ship Breaking Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Loan Fac Aspee Sons CC CRISIL BBB+ 37.5 Assigned Aspee Springs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 20.3 Assigned Aspee Springs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 85 Assigned Bhargava Bhushan Press CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bhargava Bhushan Press Proposed Long- CRISIL B+ 5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Contemporary Brokers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 140 Reaffirmed DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 3 Assigned DRN Hospitalities Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 7.5 Suspended Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 102.5 Suspended Loan Fac Eastern Navigation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 85 Suspended Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Escalations Travel Ware India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Essel Marketing & Promotions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Suspended Essel Marketing & Promotions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Loan Fac Gajanan Extraction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gajanan Extraction Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gajanan Extraction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 17.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 177.3 Reaffirmed Ganesh Sponge Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 142.7 Reaffirmed Ganga Dairy Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15.5 Suspended Ganga Dairy Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL BB 10.5 Suspended Ganga Dairy Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 54 Suspended Loan Fac Ganga Dairy Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50 Suspended Gladstone Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Suspended Gladstone Electronics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 28.5 Suspended Loan Fac Gladstone Electronics Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Suspended Credit Govan Industries (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 3 Suspended Govan Industries (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 63.5 Suspended Govan Industries (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 36.1 Suspended Loan Fac Gulshan Homz Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended HCG Charitable Trust LT Loan CRISIL B- 302.5 Suspended HCG Charitable Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.3 Suspended Loan Fac H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 83.5 Suspended H'Reck Engineers Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 7.2 Suspended India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ India Japan Lighting Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 570 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd CC #* CRISIL BB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BB # Includes non fund based Letter of Credit interchangeable up to Rs.100.00 Million * Includes Foreign Currency Non-Residential(FCNR) of Rs.152.2 Million Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 37.2 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Intercontinental Tar Refiners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB K.Bala Narsimha Reddy Engineers & Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Contractors Pvt Ltd Karaikal Airport Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 131.6 Reaffirmed KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 3.4 Reaffirmed Kumar Company LT Loan CRISIL BB 280 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Lucas TVS Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 192.5 Reaffirmed Lucas TVS Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 547.5 Reaffirmed Lucas TVS Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AAA 700 Reaffirmed National Export Industries CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed National Export Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 13.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL D 1033 Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 5 Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL D 333.4 Nizam Deccan Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 480.9 Loan Fac North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtCC CRISIL B- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.2 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtStandby Line of CRISIL B- 5 Upgraded Credit from CRISIL D North East Ferro Alloys Company Pvt LtTL CRISIL B- 28.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan NU Fashion Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 293 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Overseas Carpets Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL D 70 Assigned Foreign Currency# #Interchangeability between PCFC/BD allowed to the tune of 20% Overseas Carpets Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 180 Assigned Overseas Carpets Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB * Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 42.5 Assigned Photonix Solar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 22.5 Assigned Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 114 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Qua Water Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 16 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Religare Liquid Fund and Religare Liquid Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ultra Short-Term Fund Religare Liquid Fund and Religare Ultra ST Fund CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed Ultra Short-Term Fund Samman Lal Sher Singh Papers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 180 Assigned Shri Girija Smelters Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned Sri Venkataramana Para Boiled Rice MilCC CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sri Venkataramana Para Boiled Rice MilLT Loan CRISIL C 30 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Srinivasa Industries CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Srinivasa Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.