May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashika Commodities & Derivatives Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 140 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 400 Assigned Loan Fac Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Assigned Desmet Ballestra India Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 270 Suspended *Interchangeable with Rs.30.0 million of letter of credit facility Desmet Ballestra India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 60 Suspended Loan Fac Idea Cellular Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 7000 Reaffirmed Jadwet Trading Company BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Assigned P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 61 Assigned PCI Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Prime Electric Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 750 Reaffirmed R. K. Pharmaceutical LOC CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 912.5 upgraded from CRISIL D The Paper Products Ltd STD* CRISIL A1+ 220 Reaffirmed * Includes commercial paper programme The Paper Products Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 80 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 360 Reaffirmed Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Windsor Refractories Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Packing Credit LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aaishwarya Fabtex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Ashika Commodities & Derivatives Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 260 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Ashika Stock Broking Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.7 Assigned Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Bhagwan Cotton Ginners Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11.3 Assigned Loan Fac Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28.6 Assigned Bislania Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Assigned Chakra Infrastructure Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 47.5 Assigned Chaudhary Nursing Home Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 22.3 Assigned CRISIL reaffirms ratings on JP Morgan JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed MF's schemes Treasury Fund CRISIL reaffirms ratings on JP Morgan JPMorgan India ST CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed MF's schemes Income Fund CRISIL reaffirms ratings on JP Morgan JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed MF's schemes Liquid Fund CRISIL reaffirms ratings on JP Morgan JPMorgan India CRISIL AAAmfs Reaffirmed MF's schemes Active Bond Fund Deepam Hospital Ltd CC CRISIL B 4.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Deepam Hospital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Deepam Hospital Ltd TL CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D Icore Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 190 Reaffirmed Icore Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 54 Reaffirmed Icore Poly Fab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inter India Roadways CC CRISIL B 70 Suspended Jadwet Trading Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Jadwet Trading Company Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 49.6 Reaffirmed Jadwet Trading Company TL CRISIL B+ 4.6 Reaffirmed Karthik Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL D 19.6 Suspended Karthik Alloys Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL D 120 Suspended Karthik Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 42.5* Suspended *Letter of credit is interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.10 million Karthik Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Karthik Alloys Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 15.1 Suspended Kasturi Commodities Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Khedut Solvexp Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Kokila Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 180 Suspended Kundil Infrastructure Co. Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Kundil Ispat Ltd BG CRISIL D 4 Suspended Kundil Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL D 102.5 Suspended Kundil Ispat Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Suspended Kundil Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 3 Suspended Kundil Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 105 Suspended Kundil Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Suspended Kundil Sponge Iron Ltd CC CRISIL D 162.5 Suspended Kundil Sponge Iron Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Kundil Sponge Iron Ltd TL CRISIL D 168.5 Suspended P.S. Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned PCI Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed PCI Ltd TL CRISIL BB 473.3 Reaffirmed Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd TL CRISIL BB 140 Reaffirmed Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Popular Vehicles and Services Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 104.6 Assigned Prime Electric Ltd TL CRISIL BB 1330 Reaffirmed Prime Electric Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed R. K. Pharmaceutical CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd CC CRISIL B- 3337.5 upgraded from CRISIL D Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd TL CRISIL B- 2220.6 upgraded from CRISIL D Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd WC TL (WCTL)* CRISIL B- 500 upgraded from CRISIL D *Working Capital Term Loan (WCTL) was sanctioned as a part of Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR). Simbhaoli Sugars Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 965.6 upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Sterile Extrusions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 21 Assigned Sterile Extrusions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 37.9 Assigned Svarrnim Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned The Paper Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 55.8 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL AA- 1 Reaffirmed The Paper Products Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 223.2 Reaffirmed Vitthalrao Shinde Sahakari Sakhar WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 400 Assigned Karkhana Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)