May 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 16, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 30* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.10 million Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 331.2 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Cubs International Petrochem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20.8 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Discounting Fac Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 24 Suspended Discounting Fac DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31 Suspended Essel Kitchenware Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 137.5 Reaffirmed Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 162.8 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 279.8 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 10 Assigned Karmen International Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A2 337.5 Assigned Discounting Karmen International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2 60 Assigned Credit Modern Infra Projects India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ @ 107.5 Reaffirmed R.L.Construction BG CRISIL A4 70 Upgraded from CRISIL C Rallis India Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 1795 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other Non Fund based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed LOC# CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed # interchangeable with other Non Fund based facilities Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme@*CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed @ Includes short-term bank borrowing; total short-term bank borrowing and borrowing under the rated short-term debt programme not to exceed Rs.25 billion at any point during 2013-14.; * The total borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not exceed Rs.370 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 25000 Reaffirmed Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Shankha Deep Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries Bill Purchase CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Discounting Fac Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries LOC CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sripathy Assoceates BG CRISIL A4 140 Upgraded from CRISIL D Suntana Textile Mills Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 105 Suspended The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Uptime Infratel Services (India) Pvt LBG CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Upgraded from CRISIL D Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amrit Humifresh Preservation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 198 Assigned Arun Shanti Education Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Arun Shanti Education Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 68.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Arun Shanti Education Trust TL CRISIL BBB+ 181.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Best Sellers Apparels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 90 Reaffirmed BLP Vayu (Project 1) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 3470 Assigned Classic Coal Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Cubs International Petrochem Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Suspended Defiance Knitting Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 135 Suspended Loan Fac DKI Apparel Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 165 Suspended Electracard Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+@ 80 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd CC CRISIL BB 90 Reaffirmed Essel Kitchenware Ltd TL CRISIL BB 224.3 Reaffirmed Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Fabrizio Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 136 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Green Concretex Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Suspended Green Concretex Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 38.5 Suspended Green Gold Timbers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd CC CRISIL B 14 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed GTFC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Guiness Securities Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Guiness Securities Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Reaffirmed Janardan Cement Co. Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.9 Suspended Janardan Cement Co. Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 94 Suspended Jet Knitwears Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Karmen International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 90 Assigned Karmen International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 2.5 Assigned Maheshwara Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B+ 2.5 Assigned Maheshwara Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Maheshwara Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned Milan Infrastructures & Developers PvtTL CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Ltd Modern Infra Projects India Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Suspended Modern Infra Projects India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Suspended Loan Fac Namdhari Farm Fresh Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed loan* *Interchangeable with Packing Credit Foreign Currency/Post Shipment Foreign Currency and Rs.10 Million Letter of Credit & Bank Guarantee Narsing Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20.2 Suspended Narsing Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL B 34.8 Suspended Narsing Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 1 Suspended Narsing Textiles Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.2 Suspended Loan Fac Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB @ 160 Reaffirmed Opus Software Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BBB @ 32.5 Reaffirmed R.L.Construction CC CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL C R.L.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Rallis India Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 2500 Reaffirmed Rallis India Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 1205 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other Fund based facilities Rallis India Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 95 Reaffirmed *interchangeable with other Fund based facilities Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Lower Tier II Bond*CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned * The total borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not exceed Rs.370 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 345000 Reaffirmed Programme^* ^ Total incremental long-term bank borrowing, and borrowing under the rated long-term bonds programme, not to exceed Rs.345 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31) * The total borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term debt programme, and lower tier II bonds shall not exceed Rs.370 billion at any point in time during 2013-14 Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd Bond Programme CRISIL AAA 506000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd NCD Programme CRISIL AAA 90000 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1225000 Reaffirmed Programme Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TFB Programme CRISIL AAA 2250 Reaffirmed Rural Electrification Corporation Ltd TB Programme CRISIL AAA 2750 Reaffirmed Shri Amman Steel and Alied Industries CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Sripathy Assoceates CC CRISIL B 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL D 450 Downgraded from CRISIL C The Mysore Paper Mills Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 550 Reaffirmed *Letter of credit includes inland letter of credit and foreign letter of credit Trade Linkers CC CRISIL B 75 Reaffirmed Uptime Infratel Services (India) Pvt LCC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 55 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 6.8 Upgraded from CRISIL D Vellore Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL B- 6.2 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL D Vogue Vestures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Reaffirmed Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Yashaswi Fish Meal and Oil Company TL CRISIL BB- 25.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.