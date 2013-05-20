May 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 4000 Enhanced from Rs.3 Billion Afcons Infrastructure Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 52 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 20 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended @ Interchangeable with bank guarantee Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Dynasty Traders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Dynasty Traders Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 145 Suspended Eastern Poly Craft Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Eastern Poly Craft Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1 3500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Godfrey N Arengh BG CRISIL A4+ 81.7 Suspended Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3+ 540 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Assigned Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering BG CRISIL A4+ 200 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Lakshmi Technology and Engineering LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned N. C. Das & Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit N. C. Das & Co Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Discounting Nancy Krafts Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Credit Nancy Krafts Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 17.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Nancy Krafts LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 11 Reaffirmed Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 166.6 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Fully interchangeable with the post shipment finance Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Reaffirmed Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220@ Reaffirmed @ Includes sublimit of bank guarantee for Rs.60 million Shri Raj Jewels Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Shri Raj Jewels Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 272 Assigned Credit Shri Raj Jewels Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Credit Shri Raj Jewels Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 108 Assigned Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 105 Suspended Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Afcons Infrastructure Ltd CC CRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA 6.1 Reaffirmed Afcons Infrastructure Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL AA 2.9 Reaffirmed Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 190 Suspended * Interchangeable with export packing credit Andhra Ferro Alloys Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Arman Financial Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 235 Suspended Arman Financial Services Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 40 Suspended Arman Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 75 Suspended Loan Fac Bhoomee Land Developers & Builders TL CRISIL BB 92.5 Assigned C.P. Re-Rollers Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Suspended Darshan Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 55 Suspended Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Duke Plasto Technique Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Dynasty Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Suspended Eastern Poly Craft Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 36 Suspended Eastern Poly Craft Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 78.9 Suspended Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 700 Downgraded Loan Fac* from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans / short-term loans. Easyaccess Financial Services Ltd WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 5300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ *Interchangeable with cash credit/overdraft/foreign currency non-resident bank (FCNR-B) loans / short-term loans. Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Eplus Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10395 Assigned Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Subordinated Debt* CRISIL BBB 500 Reaffirmed *earlier rated as Rs.500 Million Non-Convertible Debt Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd NCD CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Godfrey N Arengh CC CRISIL BB 1 Suspended Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 115 Reaffirmed Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 93.5 Assigned Grobest Feeds Corporation (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Assigned Credit Handygo Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Kandla Rugs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 15.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 1300 Reaffirmed Laila Sugars Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 400 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 38.8 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Precision Tools Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 38.2 Reaffirmed Lakshmi Technology and Engineering CC CRISIL BB 40.00* Reaffirmed Industries Ltd *Includes a sublimit of Rs.20 million for packing credit and foreign bill negotiation Lakshmi Technology and Engineering TL CRISIL BB 41.3 Reaffirmed Industries Ltd Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 25 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Rs.14 million for export packing credit Marvelous Metals Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 41.6 Suspended Metro Institute of Medical Sciences PvCC CRISIL BB+ 65 Suspended Ltd Metro Institute of Medical Sciences PvRupee TL CRISIL BB+ 722 Suspended Ltd Multichem Specialities Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B+ 150 Reaffirmed *Includes sub-limit of cash credit of Rs.40 million N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Reaffirmed N S Engineering Company Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 3.8 Assigned Nancy Krafts Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Credit Nancy Krafts TL CRISIL BB- 1.4 Reaffirmed Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit Nancy Krafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Narmada Dal Mill Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Narmada Dal Mill Proposed TL CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Nishigandha Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Palco Recycle Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Palco Recycle Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Sai Surface Coating Technologies Bill Discounting CRISIL D 9.4 Reaffirmed Sai Surface Coating Technologies CC CRISIL D 34.5 Reaffirmed Sai Surface Coating Technologies TL CRISIL D 54 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 13 Reaffirmed Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd Proposed Long CRISIL BBB- 17.5 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB- 30^ Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with each other to the extent of Rs.30 million Scott-Edil Pharmacia Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400^# Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with each other to the extent of Rs.30 million; # Includes sublimit of export packing credit/foreign bill discounting for Rs.25 million Shyam Timber Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended *Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Suchita (India) Alloys & Steels Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Suchita (India) Alloys & Steels Pvt LtTL CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Supreme Road Transport Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 110 Assigned Loan Fac Swash Nonionics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Swastik Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 7.5 Assigned Swastik Spinners (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 51.4 Assigned TMFL Direct Assignment C June 2009 Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA (SO)741.9 Withdrawn Vishavkarma Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Vishavkarma Agro Industries TL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Western Hill Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.8 Assigned Loan Fac Western Hill Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 191.2* Assigned *Includes the sublimit of Rs.50 million for CAPEX letter of credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.