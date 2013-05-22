May 22 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Carnation Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Credit Carnation Industries Ltd Proposed ST CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Carnation Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Carnation Industries Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Bills Purchase - Discounting Carnation Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Carnation Industries Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 130 Assigned Credit Composite Boards Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Composite Boards Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Credit Crescent Export Syndicate BG CRISIL A4 1 Suspended Crescent Export Syndicate Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Discounting / Foreign Bill Exchange*$ *One way interchangeability from Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Exchange;$ Foreign Bill Discounting & Foreign Bill Exchange is interchangeable with each other Crescent Export Syndicate Packing Credit* CRISIL A4 85 Suspended *One way interchangeability from Packing Credit to Foreign Bill Discounting/Foreign Bill Exchange Dhwani Polyprints Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Suspended Dhwani Polyprints Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 8 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1 2300 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee H Dipak & Co Post- Shipment CRISIL A2+ 3100 Reaffirmed Credit* *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of Rs. 744.0 Million. H Dipak & Co Post- Shipment CRISIL A2+ 1200 Reaffirmed Credit@ @Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of Rs. 288.0 Million. H Dipak & Co Post- Shipment CRISIL A2+ 750 Reaffirmed Credit# #Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of Rs. 187.5 Million. H Dipak & Co Post- Shipment CRISIL A2+ 400 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of Rs. 100.0 Million. H Dipak & Co Post- Shipment CRISIL A2+ 800 Reaffirmed Credit## ##Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency to the extent of Rs. 192.0 Million. Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 15 Assigned Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 45 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 7500 Enhanced from Rs.4.0 Billion Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 7 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-operativSTD CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A3 60 Assigned Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned K.C. Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned K.C. Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30# Assigned # Fully interchangeable with buyers Credit & Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs30.0 Million Mahindra and Mahindra Financial ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100# Assigned # fully interchangeable with buyers Credit & Interchangeable with bank guarantee to the extent of Rs50.0 Million Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Credit PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 112.5 Assigned PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 170 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Renfro India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Renfro India Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL A4+ Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Renfro India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 20* Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ * Fully Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Sesa Goa Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3070 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Vardhman Trading Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Vardhman Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 76.7 Suspended Loan Fac Vipat Lubricants LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Vipat Lubricants Proposed TL CRISIL A4 41 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRSIL BB- 230 Reaffirmed Adams Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRSIL BB- 30 Reaffirmed Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 149.5 Assigned Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Apurva Biosciences Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 70.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2750 Assigned Ceebros Hotels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 2250 Assigned Loan Fac Composite Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17.5 Assigned Composite Boards Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Crescent Export Syndicate TL CRISIL B+ 27.2 Suspended Dhwani Polyprints Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 13 Suspended Dhwani Polyprints Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 12.5 Suspended Dhwani Polyprints Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.4 Suspended Loan Fac Dhwani Polyprints Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 8.6 Suspended Everest Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 1000 Reaffirmed Everest Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 800 Reaffirmed Hassia Packaging Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 50000 Assigned HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7500 Assigned Issue HDB Financial Services Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 30000 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed Programme HDB Financial Services Ltd LT Fac CRISIL AAA 52611.3 Reaffirmed HDB Financial Services Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 27388.7 Reaffirmed I Blue Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Reaffirmed I Blue Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL D 25.9 Reaffirmed I Blue Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL AA 36 Assigned Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 126.0843Reaffirmed Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 105.9155Reaffirmed Loan Fac Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA 10.5 Reaffirmed Indian Farmers Fertilisers Co-operativLTD CRISIL AA- 4000 Reaffirmed Ltd Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Jeevaka Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned K.C. Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 42 Assigned Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kama Metal and Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 16 Assigned Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 14 Assigned Loan Fac Lovincare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 80* Assigned * Interchangeable with post shipment & Pre shipment credit of Rs 10.0 Million Mahindra and Mahindra Financial CC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 106.02 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 13.66 Reaffirmed Services Ltd Loan Fac Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 225 Suspended Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 70 Suspended *Interchangeable with bank guarantee,Letter of credit interchangeable with bank guarantee Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL D 30 Suspended Mantri Metallics Pvt Ltd LT Loan* CRISIL D 256.6 Suspended *Includes proposed Rs.76.0 million Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 176 Assigned Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 44 Assigned Loan Fac Midas Care Pharmaceuticals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 300* Assigned * Interchangeable with post shipment & Pre shipment credit of Rs.40.0 Million Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 270 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Oja Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 10 Upgraded from Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL BB Olympia Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Assigned Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 125 Suspended Parmeshwari Silk Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 57.7 Suspended Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal CorporationBond Issue CRISIL AA 2000 Revised from AA+(SO) PMC Rubber Chemicals India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 337.5 Assigned Pratishtha Commercial Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 220 Suspended Quenby Transfers (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Quenby Transfers (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 55 Assigned Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd BG CRISIL D 1.5 Reaffirmed Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd CC CRISIL D 291.7 Reaffirmed Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL D 129.8 Reaffirmed Raja Forgings and Gears Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 122 Reaffirmed Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 180 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *includes packing credit Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 344.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Reliance Chemotex Industries Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 143.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Renfro India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 65^ Upgraded from CRISIL BB ^ Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit Renfro India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 124 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Renfro India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 211 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sesa Goa Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+# 1000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd CC CRISIL AA+# 130 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+# 1000 Reaffirmed *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Vardhman Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Suspended Victrans Engineers BG CRISIL D 44 Suspended Victrans Engineers CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Victrans Engineers LOC CRISIL D 21 Suspended Victrans Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 13.8 Suspended Loan Fac Victrans Engineers Rupee TL CRISIL D 41.2 Suspended Vipat Lubricants CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Vipat Lubricants Packing Credit CRISIL B 5 Suspended Vipat Lubricants TL CRISIL B 4 Suspended Vivekananda Hospital Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Vivekananda Hospital Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 20 Suspended Loan Fac Vivekananda Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 74.5 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)