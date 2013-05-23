May 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 22, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adam & Coal Resources Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 900 Assigned Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A2+ 20^ Reaffirmed Discounting Fac ^Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 million and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.10.00 million Aspinwall and Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 35 Reaffirmed Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A2+ 310**^ Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with bill discounting limit of up to Rs.300.00 million; ^Two-way interchangeability between packing credit limit of up to Rs.5.00 million DLF Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 18.45 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd BGs CRISIL A2+ 8.6 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 8.1 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A2+ 30000 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 70 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 47.2 Reaffirmed Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed ^One way interchangeability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee. Galfar Engineering & Contracting Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 150 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.2 Assigned Leeds Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Suspended Leeds Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 30 Suspended Discounting Fac Leeds Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Suspended Mirc Electronics Ltd CP CRISIL A3 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mirc Electronics Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 6100 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Mirc Electronics Ltd ST Unsecured Loans CRISIL A3 1400 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Nichrome India Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 5 Reaffirmed Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 105 Reaffirmed Credit* *Fully interchangeable with foreign bill discounting limit Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 472.5 Assigned Loan Fac SBEM Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear BG CRISIL A3+ 1.5 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Shiny Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 2 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3+ 16 Reaffirmed Credit Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A2 25 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A- 70* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit limit and bill discounting limit of up to Rs.15.00 million Aspinwall and Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 91 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Bishandayal Inderchand Jewellers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Dharma Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Loan Fac Dina Iron & Steel Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Suspended Dina Iron & Steel Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 25 Suspended DLF Info City Developers (Chandigarh) Rupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 2.35 Reaffirmed Ltd DLF Info City Developers (Kolkata) LtdRupee TL CRISIL A(SO) 5 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd TL CRISIL A 115.81 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 4.15 Reaffirmed DLF Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 2.19 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DLF Ltd NCD CRISIL A 50000 Reaffirmed East India Commercial Co Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with packing credit up to Rs.110.0 Million East India Commercial Co Ltd TL** CRISIL BBB+ 66.7 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with foreign letter of credit up to Rs.15.0 Million Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BB+ 13 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeability from Fund Based limit to Non fund Based limit Eldyne Electro-Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 2 Reaffirmed Credit Galfar Engineering & Contracting WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB- 570 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Galfar Engineering & Contracting Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Galfar Engineering & Contracting CC* CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd *fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit Galfar Engineering & Contracting CC# CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned (India) Pvt Ltd #includes Rs.100 Million sublimit of Bank Guarantee/ Letter of Credit Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 36.3 Assigned Jai Pawansut Polytex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Jai Shiv Aluminium Pvt Ltd Rupee TL -- 56 Suspended Jai Shiv Aluminium Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.5 Suspended Jai Shiv Aluminium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Jai Shiv Aluminium Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Suspended Jai Shiv Aluminium Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 7.3 Suspended Loan Fac Khedaria Ispat Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 40 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Khedaria Ispat Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Khoribari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 22.5 Suspended Khoribari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 31.6 Suspended Khoribari Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 5 Suspended Loan Fac Kondapur Towers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 55 Suspended Kondapur Towers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 400 Suspended Kondapur Towers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 550 Suspended Leeds Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Suspended Leeds Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 208.2 Suspended Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 32 Suspended Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 54.7 Suspended Credit Livingstones Jewellery Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL B 58.3 Suspended Credit Mirc Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mirc Electronics Ltd LT Unsecured Loan CRISIL BBB- 500 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Mirc Electronics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 1250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 1522.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 450 Reaffirmed Muthoot Housing Finance Co. Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Nichrome India Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed Nichrome India Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 42.5 Reaffirmed Nichrome India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Rachna Enterprise TL CRISIL B 52.5 Assigned Red Chillies Mercantile Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 7 Suspended Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24 Suspended Sapphire Papers Mill Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 125.5 Suspended Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro CC CRISIL B+ 58 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro TL CRISIL B+ 12 Reaffirmed Industries Pvt Ltd Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 7 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd SBEM Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed SBEM Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sell More Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Sell More Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Assigned Loan Fac Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 345 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Shamvik Glasstech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 155 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 115 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.4 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Sharu Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.6 Assigned Shiny Knitwear LT Loan CRISIL BBB 117.8 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Shiny Knitwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 164.9 Assigned Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 79.9 Assigned Loan Fac Shiny Processing Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 130 Reaffirmed Shiv Shambhu Iron & Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Shree Jee Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 195 Reaffirmed Sri Bajrang Jute Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 71.5 Reaffirmed Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 19 Assigned Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 82.5 Assigned Triveni Knits Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 48.5 Assigned Loan Fac Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 520 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40.4 Assigned Loan Fac Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 87.7 Assigned Veesons Energy Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.8 Assigned Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.2 Assigned Loan Fac Wheels Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)