May 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 23, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1540 Reaffirmed Baroda Equipment And Vessels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Notice of Withdrawal Birla Corporation Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 500 Reduced from Rs.1250 Million Birla TMT Holdings Pvt Ltd STD/CP CRISIL A1+ 5000 Enhanced from Rs.3.5 Billion Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Suspended Genix Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 130 Assigned Genix Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) LOC CRISIL A3 890 Assigned Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 32.5 Assigned J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Kamdar & Associates LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Suspended Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between Letter of Credit & Bank guarantee Limits Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 42.5 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable between Letter of Credit & Bank guarantee Limits Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55 Suspended Petro Plast Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 500 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Raj Chem Plast BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 24000 Reaffirmed Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd STD CRISIL A1+ 1300 Reaffirmed Sagar Agencies BG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Sambhav Agro Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Sav Wires Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Suspended Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3.3 Assigned Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Uni Ads Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ARN Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Artee Roadways Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 160 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Artee Roadways Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 770 Downgraded from CRISIL BB B.B. Asia Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Bansal Ship Breakers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 210 Reaffirmed Baroda Equipment And Vessels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 65 Notice of Withdrawal Birla Corporation Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 115 Assigned Creative Looms and Crafts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 93.3 Suspended Eastern Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 19.2 Suspended Genix Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 76.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gupta Steel (Ship Breakers) CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Reaffirmed Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 47 Assigned Himalaya Polyurethane Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 25 Assigned iEnergy Wind Farms (Theni) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 680 Suspended India Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 28.5 Assigned India Industries CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned India Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 31.5 Assigned J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 26.4 Assigned J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 3.6 Assigned Loan Fac J. N. Tayal Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Kamdar & Associates CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Kokila Cotton Export Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Reaffirmed Kokila Cotton Export Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL BB- 82 Reaffirmed Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Reaffirmed Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 17 Assigned Meher Advanced Materials Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 9.8 Assigned Loan Fac Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 59.5 Suspended Loan Fac Miltech Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 165.5 Suspended Patel Brass Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 99 Reaffirmed Petro Plast Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Pride Hotels Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 33 Reaffirmed Pride Hotels Ltd Drop Line CRISIL BBB 107 Reaffirmed Overdraft Fac Pride Hotels Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1680 Reaffirmed Raj Chem Plast CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd LTD CRISIL A+ 1500 Withdrawn Ratnadeep Supermarket Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Assigned Ratnadeep Supermarket Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Sagar Agencies Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 21.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sagar Agencies Cash TL CRISIL B+ 8.8 Assigned Sagar Agencies CC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sau. Mathurabai Bhausaheb Thorat Rupee TL CRISIL D 90 Suspended Sevabhavi Trust Sav Wires Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 30 Assigned Credit Sav Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 400 Assigned Shail Educational & Welfare Society TL CRISIL D 160.7 Suspended Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57.5 Suspended Sharman Woollen Mills Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 28.1 Suspended Shiva Parvati Poultry Feed Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Suspended Shiva Parvati Poultry Feed Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 50.2 Assigned Shrawasthi Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 9.8 Assigned Loan Fac Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 110 Assigned Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 49.7 Assigned Loan Fac Singhal Spintex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 57 Assigned Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods LT Loan CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sri Srinivasa Agro Foods Proposed CC CRISIL B- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL D Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1000 Assigned Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Uni Ads Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 40 Assigned Uni Ads Ltd Secured Overdraft CRISIL BB+ 25 Assigned Fac Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Vijaynagar Biotech Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 52.6 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 