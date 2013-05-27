May 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Goldstar Metal Solutions Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Suspended Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 64 Reaffirmed Discounting* *Rs.20.00 Million of letter of credit limit and Rs.44.00 Million of non-letter of credit limit. Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Credit Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Reaffirmed Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Nagarjuna Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Discounting Fac Narendra Tea Company Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 2.5 Suspended ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3475 Reaffirmed Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Reaffirmed Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A2 50 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 10.68 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.675 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Smita Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Discounting Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Credit Smita Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned under LOC Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Surana Telecom and Power Ltd BG CRISIL A3 80 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Taher Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 27.5 Suspended The Rubber Products Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended The Rubber Products Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 14 Suspended Discounting Fac The Rubber Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Suspended The Rubber Products Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 7.5 Suspended Trend Setters Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Trend Setters Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 35 Assigned United Decor Options Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- French Motor Car Co Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Bank guarantee of Rs.28 million, sub-limit to the cash credit facility French Motor Car Co Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 231 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ French Motor Car Co Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB- 159 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB+ Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1340 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gardenia Aims Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Gujranwala Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Gujranwala Jewellers TL CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB+ 100 Upgrade from Credit CRISIL BB Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB+ 6 Upgrade from CRISIL BB **Cash Credit for Duty Drawback Kenmore Shoes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB+ 3.9 Upgrade from CRISIL BB Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 500 Reaffirmed Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Khyati Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL B+ 22.7 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kundil Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 29 Suspended Kundil Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 100 Suspended Kundil Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 9 Suspended Kundil Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 8.7 Suspended Loan Fac Kundil Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 18.3 Suspended Mehta & Sons CC CRISIL BB+ 65 Reaffirmed Mehta & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 15 Assigned Loan Fac Monalisa EDC Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Monalisa EDC Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Loan Fac Nagarjuna Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Nagarjuna Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Suspended Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 30 Suspended Credit*^ * 100 per cent interchangeability from export packing credit and foreign bill discounting to cash credit limit ; ^ Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits fully interchangeable Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 35 Suspended Discounting*^ * 100 per cent interchangeability from export packing credit and foreign bill discounting to cash credit limit ; ^ Export packing credit and foreign bill discounting limits fully interchangeable Natural Remedies Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 23 Suspended Navneet Ginning & Pressing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 140 Suspended Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 59 Suspended Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4 Suspended Loan Fac Nigam Cold Storage Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 12 Suspended ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd LTD CRISIL A+ 3500 Withdrawal ONGC Tripura Power Co. Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 2000 Assigned Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 650 Reaffirmed # Rs.200 million is interchangeable with letter of credit Petron Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Loan Fac S. S. Agro CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed S. S. Agro Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Shreyas Relay Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 200 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 89.9613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 3.2887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Issue Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA 61000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 10000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier II Bonds) Siddhivinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 130 Reaffirmed SLK Progressive Veneer Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Smita Exports Pvt Ltd CC Stock CRISIL BB- 1 Assigned Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Sreekanth Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Sri Balaji Infrastructure CC CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Sri Balaji Infrastructure LT Loan CRISIL B 36.5 Assigned Surana Telecom and Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surana Telecom and Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 250 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Surana Telecom and Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned loan Fac Taher Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 62.5 Suspended The Rubber Products Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Suspended Trend Setters Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Loan Fac Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 24.8 Suspended Trident Metal Energy Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 61.2 Suspended United Decor Options Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended United Decor Options Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 