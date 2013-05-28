May 28 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Assigned AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Amps Engineering & Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd BG* CRISIL A1+# 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Letter of credit Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+# 190 Reaffirmed Arjun Alloys BG CRISIL A4 9.2 Reaffirmed Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Eros International Media Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals PvBG CRISIL A4+ 0.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals PvLOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Forbes & Co. Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+# 300 Forbes & Co. Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+# 150 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+# 1305 Assigned ^Interchangeable with bank guarantee of Rs.1105 million; with buyer's credit of Rs.1050 million; with working capital loan of Rs.300 million; and bill discounting of Rs.200 million ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs Notice of Interval Fund Withdrawal Quarterly Interval Plan II ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs Notice of Interval Fund II Withdrawal Quarterly Interval Plan D ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL A1+mfs Notice of Interval Fund II Withdrawal Quarterly Interval Plan F JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Issue^ CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned ^Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis JM Financial Products Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 35000 Reaffirmed Khyati Steels Proposed ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Kudu Industries Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 27.4 Assigned Kudu Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.3 Assigned Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.7 Assigned MWN Press LOC CRISIL A4 31.5 Assigned MWN Press BG CRISIL A4 2 Assigned Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2+ 130 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Oswal Udhyog LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended P. Patel Ship Breaking Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 265 Suspended PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended Powertech Engineers BG CRISIL A4+ 340 Reaffirmed Powertech Engineers Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 59 Assigned Loan Fac Precision Drawell Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Precision Engineering Corporation BG CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Precision Engineering Corporation LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sarup Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 28.7 Suspended Sarup Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 25 Suspended Sharon Solutions Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 70 Suspended Sharon Solutions Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3+ 500 Suspended Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 3 Assigned Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd BG CRISIL A3 180 Assigned Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt BG CRISIL A4 41 Reaffirmed Ltd Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 120 Reaffirmed Ltd Tata Capital Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Tranter India Pvt Ltd LOC & BG* CRISIL A1+(SO) 347 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amount Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A P Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 460 Reaffirmed A P Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned Loan Fac AGIV (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Amps Engineering & Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4.2 Assigned Amps Engineering & Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Aquamall Water Solutions Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA-# 300 Reaffirmed Arjun Alloys CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Arjun Alloys Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Arjun Alloys TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Coral Rewinding India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 35.3 Reaffirmed Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Cash CRISIL AAmfs Notice of Opportunities Fund Withdrawal Equitas Holdings Pvt Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 98 Withdrawn (SO) Eros International Media Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 3500 Assigned Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals PvCC CRISIL BB+ 60 Reaffirmed Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals PvLT Loan CRISIL BB+ 17.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Eskay Dyestuffs & Organic Chemicals PvProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 2.3 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Five Star Metals Pvt Ltd Cash TL CRISIL D 45 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd NCD CRISIL AA-# 1000 Forbes & Co. Ltd TL CRISIL AA-# 452.9 Assigned Forbes & Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA-# 342.1 Assigned Loan Fac Forbes & Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL AA-# 370 Assigned *Interchangeable with packing credit and working capital loans Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 290 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15.5 Reaffirmed Geeta Cotton Company Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 19 Assigned Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 45.5 Assigned *represents loans lent to farmers and traders Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 2.5 Assigned Guskara Himghar Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3 Assigned Loan Fac ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund ICICI Prudential CRISIL AAAmfs Notice of Bking & PSU Debt Withdrawal Fund JM Financial Products Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 1.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 0.5 Reaffirmed JM Financial Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JM Financial Products Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Khyati Steels CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company CC CRISIL BB- 170.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Cotton Company LT Loan CRISIL BB- 6.5 Reaffirmed Kudu Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 5.6 Assigned Kudu Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned M.M. Rice Mill Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B 50 Assigned M.M. Rice Mill CC CRISIL B 16 Assigned M.M. Rice Mill TL CRISIL B 3.2 Assigned M.M.Cotton Factory Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B- 50 Assigned M.M.Cotton Factory TL CRISIL B- 1.8 Assigned M.M.Cotton Factory CC CRISIL B- 20 Assigned M.M.Cotton Factory Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 11.9 Assigned Loan Fac Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 24 Reaffirmed Miryalguda Rice Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 16 Reaffirmed MWN Press TL CRISIL B- 48 Assigned MWN Press Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac MWN Press CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Namdhari Seeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 320 Reaffirmed NM Coconut Oil Mercchants CC CRISIL B+ 65 assigned NM Coconut Oil Mercchants Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 35 assigned Loan Fac Noor Tobacco Enterprises CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Oswal Udhyog CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended P. B. Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended P. Patel Ship Breaking Company CC CRISIL BB 29 Suspended P. Patel Ship Breaking Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 6 Suspended Loan Fac Padmavathi Institute of Medical LT Loan CRISIL B- 110 Suspended Sciences Pvt Ltd Pashupati Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 195 Suspended PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Packing Credit** CRISIL B+ 130 Upgraded from CRISIL B **interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs.85 Million PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 14 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B PCK Cotton Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Suspended Pelican Rotoflex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Suspended Powertech Engineers CC CRISIL BB 1 Assigned Precision Drawell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Suspended Precision Drawell Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended Loan Fac Precision Drawell Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 40.5 Suspended Precision Engineering Corporation CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned Press Mach LT Loan CRISIL BB- 15 Suspended Ricela Health Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Reaffirmed Ricela Health Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Ricela Health Foods Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned S.S. Infrastructures Rupee TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sarup Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Suspended Sarup Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 33 Suspended Shanti Education Society CC CRISIL BBB+ 20 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 933.3 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 102.5 Reaffirmed Shanti Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 94.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sharon Solutions Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 170 Suspended *Includes a sub limit of Rs.60 Million for Foreign Bills Discounting Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shree Durga Khandsari Sugar Mills Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 360 Reaffirmed Shri Ashutosh Structures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 15 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Shubhlaxmi Casting Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 36.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sona Food Products TL CRISIL B 11.1 Assigned Sona Food Products CC CRISIL B 45 Assigned Sona Food Products Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.9 Assigned Loan Fac Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Loan Fac Spectra and Star Convergence Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 230 Assigned Sulochana Agro & Infratech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro & Infratech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Sulochana Agro & Infratech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt CC CRISIL B 85 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL B- Swastika Steel & Allied Products Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1 Upgraded from Ltd Loan Fac CRISIL B- Swift Freight (India) Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed *Includes Rs.5 Million of sub-limit of Bank Guarantee Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 7.5 Assigned Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Tata Capital Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed Issue Tranter India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 13 Upgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Tranter India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 347 Upgraded from CRISIL AA(SO) Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vinay Wires and Poly Products Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 14.7 Reaffirmed Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vivek Steelco Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 44.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCD* CRISIL AA+ (SO)3000 Assigned *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA+(SO) 400 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd LT Loans*# CRISIL AA+(SO) 4640 Assigned *Guaranteed by Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd; #Sublimit of Rs.1500 Million for Capex Letter of Credit, Buyers Credit, and Letter of Undertaking -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 