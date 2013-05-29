May 29 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 28, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Dham Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Barclays Bank Plc CD CRISIL A1+ 10000 Withdrawn Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed under LOC Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 22.5 Reaffirmed Credit Dewas Metal Sections Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Dewas Metal Sections Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 180# Reaffirmed # Includes sublimit of Letter of Credit of Rs 17.5 Million Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) LOC CRISIL A3 500 Assigned Ltd Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) BG CRISIL A3 850 Assigned Ltd Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 10000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis ECL Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 31000 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd ST Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 1500 Reaffirmed Protected Market A1+r Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt Issue* CRISIL A1+ 20000 Assigned *Assigned for initial public offering financing on episodic basis Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 48500 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 350 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Assigned Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt Standby LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Ltd Kumar Steel (India) LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Reaffirmed Midas International (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Paramount Pharma LOC* CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned *Sublimit of buyer's credit for Rs.17.5Mn Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 440 Assigned R and D Multiples (Metal-Cast) Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended R and D Multiples (Metal-Cast) Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 29.1 Suspended Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Sam India Builtwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1100 Reaffirmed Sangeet Syntex Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 6.5 Suspended Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Shashin Construction Company BG CRISIL A4+ 105 Suspended Shashin Construction Company LOC# CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended # Fully Interchangeable with Bank guarantee Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Square Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Square Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Suspended Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners BG CRISIL A4 0.8 Assigned SRR Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Suspended SRR Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Surface Tech (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 700 Reaffirmed Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 37.5 Reaffirmed Credit Triple Helix Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Credit Triple Helix Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Negotiation Triple Helix Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Varun Beverages Ltd CP CRISIL A1 1000 Assigned Varun Beverages Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 1658 Reaffirmed ^Rs.758 Million letter of credit for three years towards capex Varun Beverages Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1 825 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Dham Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Anjani Dham Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB 340 Assigned Anjani Dham Industries Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 17 Assigned Loan Fac Deepa Jewellers CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 19.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Delta Finochem Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.7 Assigned Deutsche Mutual Fund DWS Bking & PSU CRISIL AAAmfs Assigned Debt Fund Devices Distributors CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Devices Distributors Proposed Standby CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Line of Credit Dewas Metal Sections Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 200* Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Export packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting to the extent of Rs 5.0 Million Dewas Metal Sections Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Reaffirmed Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) WC TL CRISIL BBB- 328.9 Assigned Ltd Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1043.1 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) CC CRISIL BBB- 678 Assigned Ltd Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.7 Assigned Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 27.3 Assigned Loan Fac Dolphin Offshore Shipping Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 15 Assigned ECL Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 2550 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 11600 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA- 1050 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 9300 Reaffirmed ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 11900 Reaffirmed Protected Equity AA-r Linked Debentures ECL Finance Ltd Principal CRISIL PP-MLD 350 Reaffirmed Protected AA-r Commodity Linked Debentures Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 220 Reaffirmed HPM Chemicals and Fertilizers Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 420 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Jayachandran Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 122.5 Assigned Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt TL CRISIL B 190 Assigned Ltd Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Kamdhenu Cotton & Spinning Mills Pvt CC CRISIL B 58 Assigned Ltd Krishna Constructions (Chennai) LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Kumar Steel (India) CC CRISIL BB 55 Reaffirmed Kumar Steel (India) Proposed Long CRISIL BB 8.8 Assigned Term Bk Loan Fac KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 42.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Electronic Dealer CRISIL B- 47.5 Upgraded from Financing Scheme(e CRISIL D DFS) KVR Dream Vehicles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 45 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Markandeshwar Foods & Allied Products CC CRISIL B 142.5 Assigned Ltd Midas International (India) Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed *100% two way interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit Midas International (India) Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB- 45 Reaffirmed *100% two way interchangeability between Cash Credit and Letter of Credit Midas International (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac N Kumar Projects & Infrastructure Pvt TL CRISIL B 650 Assigned Ltd Nischint Traders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Nischint Traders Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Loan Fac Paramount Pharma CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 777 Assigned Prafful Overseas Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 333 Assigned *Cash Credit of Rs.103.0 Million interchangeable with Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Exchange/Bill Discounting R and D Multiples (Metal-Cast) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended R and D Multiples (Metal-Cast) Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL BB 15.9 Suspended R.A.Samy Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 120 Suspended R.A.Samy Trading Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 130 Suspended Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Suspended Radhe Krishna Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1.3 Suspended Loan Fac Rangara Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Rangara Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 400 Suspended Reliance Ports and Terminals Ltd NCD CRISIL AAA 40000 Assigned Renuka Glass Designers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Suspended Renuka Glass Designers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 4 Suspended Renuka Glass Designers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 66.7 Suspended Renuka Glass Designers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 4.8 Suspended Loan Fac Renuka Glass Designers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 4.5 Suspended Credit Riello PCI India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Sangeet Syntex Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 41.5 Suspended Sangeet Syntex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 129.5 Suspended Loan Fac Sangeet Syntex Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.9 Suspended Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 117.5 Suspended Sanimo Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 60.6 Suspended Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed Shashi Structural Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 90 Assigned Loan Fac Shashin Construction Company CC* CRISIL BB+ 70 Suspended * Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Shilphy Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 135 Assigned Loan Fac SKH Poultry (P) Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned SKH Poultry (P) Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned SKH Poultry (P) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Square Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Suspended Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners TL CRISIL B 4.2 Assigned Sre Vengadalakshmi Spinners CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned SRR Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Surface Tech (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 17 Assigned Loan Fac Surface Tech (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 33 Assigned Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48 Assigned Swachha Beverages Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Loan Fac Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Transparent Energy Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 68.7 Assigned Triple Helix Industries CC CRISIL BB- 5 Reaffirmed Triple Helix Industries TL CRISIL BB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 32.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 16.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Varadharaja Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 7.3 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL D Varun Beverages Ltd CC CRISIL A 3035 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A 80.9 Reaffirmed Varun Beverages Ltd TL CRISIL A 10559.9 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 57.5 Reaffirmed Vibrant Global Salt Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Vishal Tubes and Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.