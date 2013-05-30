May 30 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club BG CRISIL A2 32.2 Reaffirmed Aero Club Foreign LOC CRISIL A2 73.5 Reaffirmed Aero Club LOC CRISIL A2 648 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed E Oriental Timbers Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Assigned Gaurishanker Bihani BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Gaurishanker Bihani Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Discounting Fac Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 430 Reaffirmed Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 220 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 650 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jayesh Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Jayesh Industries Ltd LOC** CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ** Fully interchangeable with buyers' credit Jayesh Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 17.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Kasyap Sweetners Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 50 Reaffirmed Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 M X Systems International Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4+ 290 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 includes sublimit of Letter of credit Rs.50 Million M. Ceramics and Ferro Alloys LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Madhav Industrial Corporation LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 125 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3+ 450 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 200 Reaffirmed Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 375 Assigned Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd Pre Shipment CreditCRISIL A3+ 200# Assigned #Sub limit of 100.0 Million Letter of Credit and Rs.200.0 Million Bill Discounting Oriental Woods Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Oriental Woods Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned P and S Shringar Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 300 Suspended Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems PvBG CRISIL A4 35 Assigned Ltd Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 137.4 Assigned Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Raka Oil Company BG CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Assigned Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sky Diamonds Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Sky Diamonds Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 38.5 Assigned Credit Sky Diamonds LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sky Diamonds Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 31.5 Assigned Sri Mahalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice MillST Bk Fac CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Swami Palani Andavar Spinners (India) BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Pvt Ltd Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Suspended Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Reaffirmed Credit @ @ includes Rs.200 million of sub limit of Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP). Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Tej International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 1950 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A3+ Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned United Rubber Industries (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Ltd United Rubber Industries (India) Pvt LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ltd United Rubber Industries (India) Pvt Packing Credit CRISIL A4 30 Suspended Ltd Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Vikrma Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 504 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aero Club CC CRISIL BBB+ 205* Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the extent of Rs.140 million and from working capital demand loan to cash credit up to the extent of Rs.270 million. Aero Club Foreign Currency CRISIL BBB+ 1000 Reaffirmed Demand Loan Aero Club Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 290 Reaffirmed Aero Club TL CRISIL BBB+ 300 Reaffirmed Aero Club WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 995* Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability from cash credit to working capital demand loan up to the extent of Rs.140 million and from working capital demand loan to cash credit up to the extent of Rs.270 million. Aishwarya Infrastructure & Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Aniirudh Enterprises CC CRISIL D 46 Assigned Aniirudh Enterprises TL CRISIL D 4 Assigned Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Dayal Fertilizers Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 7.5 Reaffirmed E Oriental Timbers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned E Oriental Timbers CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Gaurishanker Bihani CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd Buyer's Credit CRISIL BBB+ 900 Reaffirmed Limit Global Infonet Distribution Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 350 Reaffirmed Hydrobaths Ramco Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 92.5 Suspended IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL AA- (SO) IFMR Capital MOSEC XIV Series A2 PTCs CRISIL AAA (SO) Upgraded from CRISIL AA- (SO) Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Indrayani Ferrocast Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Jayesh Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL D 75 Downgraded from CRISIL BB *Includes sub-limit of Rs.25.0 Million for Export Packing Credit Jayesh Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 145 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Kalyani Renewable Energy India Ltd TL CRISIL D 555 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Kasyap Sweetners Ltd TL CRISIL A- 450 Reaffirmed Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 430 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit for Export Packing Credit of Rs.20 Million Kasyap Sweetners Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed Kaveri Gas Power Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kaveri Gas Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 120 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kaveri Gas Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Kirtiman Agro Genetics Ltd CC CRISIL BB 110 Suspended Kirtiman Agro Genetics Ltd TL CRISIL BB 25.1 Suspended Land Mark Infra Developers LT Loan CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned M X Systems International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ M X Systems International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ M. Ceramics and Ferro Alloys CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Madhav Industrial Corporation CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Octant Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150& Reaffirmed &Interchangeable with packing credit Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 320** Reaffirmed **Fully interchangeable with packing credit foreign currency- Foreign Discounting Bill Negotiation/ Foreign Discounting Bill Purchase / Foreign Discounting Oriental Rubber Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 120 Assigned Oriental Woods CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned P and S Shringar Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Suspended Pee Jay Imports Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL B 10 Assigned Pee Jay Imports Exports CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Pro-Arc Welding and Cutting Systems PvCC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Ltd Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 13.7 Assigned Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 189.7 Assigned Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.6 Assigned Proteck Circuits and Systems Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB 17.5 Assigned Purity Flexpack Ltd CC CRISIL BB 12.5 Reaffirmed Purity Flexpack Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Credit Purity Flexpack Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Cash Credit Purity Flexpack Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 3.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purity Flexpack Ltd TL CRISIL BB 9.9 Assigned Radhadamodar Multipurpose Coldstorage TL CRISIL B 40.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Raka Oil Company CC CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Regal Plywood Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 20 Suspended Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 11.4 Assigned Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60* Assigned *Sublimit of Rs.30 Millions of Buyer credit and letter of credit Saiyed Paper Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 78.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 130 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Sanjay Sales Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sanjvik Terminals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 66 Assigned Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 9 Assigned Shree Nidhi Secure Print Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt LtOverdraft Fac CRISIL D 60 Assigned Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt LtLease Rental CRISIL D 92.4 Assigned Discounting Loan Silver Springs Pleasure Resorts Pvt LtLT Loan CRISIL D 88.5 Assigned Sri Mahalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice MillTL CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Sri Mahalakshmi Raw & Boiled Rice MillCC CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Sri Subramanya Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 39 Suspended Sri Subramanya Sponge Iron Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 122.5 Suspended Swami Palani Andavar Spinners (India) CC CRISIL BB- 50 Suspended Pvt Ltd Swami Palani Andavar Spinners (India) LT Loan CRISIL BB- 58.4 Suspended Pvt Ltd Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 42.5 Suspended Synergy Agri Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 26.5 Suspended Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit # # includes Rs.30 million of sub limit of cash credit. Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Reaffirmed Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Trans Tech Turnkey Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 152.2 Assigned Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 44.8 Assigned Loan Fac Uni-Tech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned United Rubber Industries (India) Pvt CC CRISIL B- 70 Suspended Ltd United Rubber Industries (India) Pvt Rupee TL CRISIL B- 30 Suspended Ltd West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB West Coast Fine Foods (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 90 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB West Coast Frozen Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 40 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 340 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Writer Lifestyle Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 960 Reaffirmed Yarlagadda Agros Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B 50 Assigned *Sublimit of export packaging credit for Rs.20 Million and Receivables for Rs.6.00 Million Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 25 Assigned Yeturu Bio-Tech Ltd TL CRISIL D 67 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.