May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned
Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40* Assigned
*fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Chopra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
City Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
City Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 53.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Crab & Taur Standby LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Crab & Taur LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Crab & Taur BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed
Dolphin International (Bangalore) Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned
Credit
Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Credit
Eastman Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 429.9 Reaffirmed
Eastman Impex Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Credit
Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed
Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed
Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed
Credit
Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Discounting
Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned
Nirmal Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended
Nirmal Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Discounting
Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Poppys Garments Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Credit
Poppys Garments LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
programme
Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed
programme
Shivam India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended
Shivam India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 128 Suspended
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Purchase
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1200 Reaffirmed
Credit
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 190 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 23.6 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 9.27 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended
V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20* Assigned
*Cash Credit and Packing Credit are interchangeable upto the limit of Rs.10.0 Million
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned
Bills Purchase
Discounting
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40* Assigned
*Cash Credit and Packing Credit are interchangeable upto the limit of Rs.10.0 Million
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.9 Assigned
Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned
Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned
Credit
Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Aparimita Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Brand Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended
Brand Alloys Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended
Brand Alloys Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 56 Suspended
Chopra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned
Chopra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
City Corporation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned
City Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1273.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Crab & Taur TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Crab & Taur CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned
Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dolphin International (Bangalore) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eastman Impex TL CRISIL BB- 85.6 Reaffirmed
Eastman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Assigned
Loan Fac
Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned
Haldia Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 225 Suspended
Haldia Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended
Haldia Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended
Haldia Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 196.8 Suspended
Loan Fac
Ispat Damodar Ltd LT Loan -- 1.8 Suspended
Ispat Damodar Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended
Ispat Damodar Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL D 94.5 Suspended
Ispat Damodar Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7 Suspended
KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed
Lakhmi Chand Charitable Society (Regd.TL CRISIL BB 240 Suspended
Laxmi Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Laxmi Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Laxmi Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed
Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ # 900 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank
guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting
Mangalam Palace TL CRISIL B 98 Assigned
Meridian Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
National Polyplast (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned
Credit
National Polyplast (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
National Polyplast (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 265* Assigned
*includes sublimit of Rs.37 million for Buyers credit for capital goods
Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Assigned
Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Assigned
Loan Fac
Nirmal Fibres Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended
*There is one-way interchangeability between cash credit and bank guarantee limits to the tune
of Rs. 20.00 million i.e., bank guarantee limit can be used up to a maximum of Rs. 75.00 million
Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 209225 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD$ CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 439500 Reaffirmed
Programme$
$Total incremental long term bank borrowing, borrowing under the rated long term bonds programme
and subordinated non-convertible debentures not to exceed Rs.439.50 Billion during the year
2013-14 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31).Additionally, total incremental
borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term borrowing programme and
subordinated non-convertible debentures not to exceed Rs.439.50 Billion during the year 2013-14
Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 495000 Reaffirmed
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 422000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1115000 Reaffirmed
Programme
Saini Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended
Saini Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Suspended
Saini Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Sairam Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned
Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended
Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Suspended
Shivam India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77.5 Suspended
Loan Fac
Shivam India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 409.5 Suspended
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 165 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 234.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended
Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Suspended
Loan Fac
Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed
Credit
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 102.4 Reaffirmed
Gold Card
Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 35000 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10750 Reaffirmed
Bond
Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed
Loan #
#Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and proposed facilities of
Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans)
Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 108 Reaffirmed
Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended
V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned
V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned
Loan Fac
V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Vasu Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned
Vasu Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned
Loan Fac
Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Wavetronic Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
