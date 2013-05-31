May 31 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of May 30, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 40* Assigned *fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Chopra Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned City Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Upgraded from CRISIL D City Corporation Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 53.9 Upgraded from CRISIL D Crab & Taur Standby LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Crab & Taur LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Crab & Taur BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Crown Steel Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 425 Reaffirmed Dolphin International (Bangalore) Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Credit Eastman Impex Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Eastman Impex LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 429.9 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Credit Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)LOC CRISIL A4+ 450 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Meridian Apparels Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 260 Reaffirmed Credit Meridian Apparels Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Discounting Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 6 Assigned Nirmal Fibres Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 55 Suspended Nirmal Fibres Pvt Ltd LOC Bill CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Discounting Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Poppys Garments Export Packing CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Credit Poppys Garments LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd ST Borrowing CRISIL A1+ 50000 Reaffirmed programme Shivam India Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Shivam India Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 128 Suspended ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Purchase Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 1200 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A3 30 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 190 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 23.6 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 9.27 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Suspended V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB- 20* Assigned *Cash Credit and Packing Credit are interchangeable upto the limit of Rs.10.0 Million Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Foreign Usance CRISIL BBB- 5 Assigned Bills Purchase Discounting Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40* Assigned *Cash Credit and Packing Credit are interchangeable upto the limit of Rs.10.0 Million Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100.1 Assigned Loan Fac Accurate Products Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 27.9 Assigned Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 34.5 Assigned Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B 1.5 Assigned Credit Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ambay Boards India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Aparimita Power Ventures Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 180 Assigned Loan Fac Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 350 Assigned Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Loan Fac Bony Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Brand Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL D 40 Suspended Brand Alloys Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 50 Suspended Brand Alloys Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 56 Suspended Chopra Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 10 Assigned Chopra Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned City Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL D City Corporation Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned City Corporation Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1273.8 Assigned Loan Fac Crab & Taur TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Crab & Taur CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Crown Steel Company CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Delhi Diamonds Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Dolphin International (Bangalore) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Eastman Impex TL CRISIL BB- 85.6 Reaffirmed Eastman Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 44.5 Assigned Loan Fac Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 34 Assigned Loan Fac Eshwari Petro-Tech Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 41 Assigned Haldia Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 225 Suspended Haldia Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 200 Suspended Haldia Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 160 Suspended Haldia Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 196.8 Suspended Loan Fac Ispat Damodar Ltd LT Loan -- 1.8 Suspended Ispat Damodar Ltd CC CRISIL D 28.8 Suspended Ispat Damodar Ltd FCNR (B) LT Loan CRISIL D 94.5 Suspended Ispat Damodar Ltd LOC CRISIL D 7 Suspended KHIMJI-K.D. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 135 Reaffirmed Lakhmi Chand Charitable Society (Regd.TL CRISIL BB 240 Suspended Laxmi Construction Company TL CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Laxmi Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Laxmi Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Madhav Steels (Ship Breaking Division)CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Maharshee Geomembrane (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30.8 Reaffirmed Mando India Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+ # 900 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with buyer's credit, working capital demand loan, letter of credit, bank guarantee, purchase bill discounting, and sales bill discounting Mangalam Palace TL CRISIL B 98 Assigned Meridian Apparels Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed National Polyplast (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 25 Assigned Credit National Polyplast (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned National Polyplast (India) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 265* Assigned *includes sublimit of Rs.37 million for Buyers credit for capital goods Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 16 Assigned Nealex Alloys Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12 Assigned Loan Fac Nirmal Fibres Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 55 Suspended *There is one-way interchangeability between cash credit and bank guarantee limits to the tune of Rs. 20.00 million i.e., bank guarantee limit can be used up to a maximum of Rs. 75.00 million Panasian Construction Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AAA 209225 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd Subordinated NCD$ CRISIL AAA 25000 Assigned Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 439500 Reaffirmed Programme$ $Total incremental long term bank borrowing, borrowing under the rated long term bonds programme and subordinated non-convertible debentures not to exceed Rs.439.50 Billion during the year 2013-14 (refers to financial year, April 1 to March 31).Additionally, total incremental borrowings under the long-term borrowing programme, short-term borrowing programme and subordinated non-convertible debentures not to exceed Rs.439.50 Billion during the year 2013-14 Power Finance Corporation Ltd Bonds CRISIL AAA 495000 Reaffirmed Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 422000 Reaffirmed Programme Power Finance Corporation Ltd LT Borrowing CRISIL AAA 1115000 Reaffirmed Programme Saini Industries Ltd BG CRISIL D 15 Suspended Saini Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 165 Suspended Saini Industries Ltd TL CRISIL D 100 Suspended Sairam Rice Industry CC CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 180 Suspended Shivam Dhatu Udyog Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 190 Suspended Shivam India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 77.5 Suspended Loan Fac Shivam India Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 409.5 Suspended ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 165 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 234.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 98.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 250 Suspended Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 2.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sree Siddarameshwara Agro Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 40 Suspended Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 87.5 Reaffirmed Credit Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Credit Limit Under CRISIL BBB- 102.4 Reaffirmed Gold Card Swati Menthol & Allied Chemicals Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 7.5 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Perpetual Bonds CRISIL A 3250 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA- 25000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 35000 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA- 10750 Reaffirmed Bond Tata Motors Finance Ltd CC and WC Demand CRISIL AA- 45.23 Reaffirmed Loan # #Rs.45.23 billion comprises existing facilities of Rs.43.03 billion and proposed facilities of Rs.2.20 billion (interchangeable with long-term loans) Tata Motors Finance Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA- 108 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 20.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tube Turn India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Suspended V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 95 Assigned V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Loan Fac V. K. Pack Well Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Vasu Trading Co. CC CRISIL BB- 75 Assigned Vasu Trading Co. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 55 Assigned Loan Fac Voora Shreeram Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Wavetronic Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed WC Fac CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.