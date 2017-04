Jun 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Assigned CMW Pressings LOC CRISIL A2+ 25 Assigned Delta Electronics Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Assigned General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 1.5 Assigned Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL A3 33 Reaffirmed Discounting Bill Purchase*# *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit # Upto 60% interchangeability permitted from post shipment credit to pre shipment credit Kiwi Enterprises Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 117 Reaffirmed Krishna Traders Standby Export CRISIL A3 68 Assigned Packing Credit Krishna Traders Packing Credit CRISIL A3 230 Assigned Krishna Traders LOC & BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Krishna Traders Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 210 Assigned Purchase MSR Enterprises BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Parsewar Seeds & Fertilizers BG CRISIL A4 4 Suspended Patel Timber Depot Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned R.K. & Sons BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Suspended R.K. & Sons Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 80 Suspended Loan Fac Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed #includes sub limit worth Rs.5.0 Million as Bank Guarantee Saraswathi Engineering Construction PvBG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Ltd SasMos HET Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sayona Ceramic BG CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari ST Loan CRISIL A4 200 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Star Transformers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Star Transformers Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Statcon Power Controls Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 180 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Statcon Power Controls Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 **Facility can be used as Letter of Credit/Buyer's Credit/letter of Comfort Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Assigned V S Metacast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Suspended Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 70 Reaffirmed Credit Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Thakar Investments Ltd FD FB- Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 33.6 Assigned Anna Aluminium Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 65 Assigned Brij Sugar Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 100 Assigned Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 69.3 Assigned Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL D 12.4 Assigned Chandrakona Cold Storage Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.9 Assigned City Max Hospital and Research Centre TL CRISIL B 80 Assigned CMW Pressings CC CRISIL A- 25 Assigned Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 193 Assigned Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 7 Assigned Loan Fac Compact Lamps Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 35.7 Assigned Delta Electronics CC CRISIL BBB- 380 Assigned Epari's Jewellers CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned General Engineering Infrabuild Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned Girdhari Lal Manohar Lal Glass Works CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned No.-2 Girdhari Lal Manohar Lal Glass Works TL CRISIL B- 132.2 Assigned No.-2 Jagani Brothers Corporation Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jagani Brothers Corporation CC CRISIL B+ 72 Assigned Jagani Brothers Corporation Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 13.5 Assigned Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 227 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Joonktollee Tea & Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 93 Assigned Keti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 20 Assigned Keti Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 780 Assigned Keti-KJ Constructions (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 3 Assigned Loan Fac Keti-KJ Constructions (India) Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Assigned Keti-KJ Constructions (India) Ltd CC CRISIL D 177 Assigned Krishna Traders CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Man Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Man Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1200 Assigned Mohan Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 2300 Assigned Loan Fac MSR Enterprises Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned MSR Enterprises Proposed Overdraft CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Fac Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 10 Assigned Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Murlikrishna Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 18 Assigned Loan Fac Parsewar Seeds & Fertilizers CC CRISIL B 28.5 Suspended Parsewar Seeds & Fertilizers Pledge Loan CRISIL B 70 Suspended Patel Timber Depot Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 3 Assigned Poulomi Estates Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Loan Fac R. K. Products TL CRISIL B 15.6 Assigned R. K. Products CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned R. K. Products Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 34.4 Assigned R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned R.H. Automobiles Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB- 37.5 Assigned R.K. & Sons Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 7.5 Suspended R.K. Steels TL CRISIL BB 6.7 Assigned R.K. Steels CC CRISIL BB 80 Assigned R.K. Steels Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 13.3 Assigned Raghuveer Metal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Reaffirmed Raja Gems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 250 Upgraded from CRISIL B Sachdeva Rice and General Mills CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Sachdeva Rice and General Mills TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Saraswathi Engineering Construction PvOverdraft Fac CRISIL B 35 Assigned Ltd SasMos HET Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sayona Ceramic CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Sayona Ceramic TL CRISIL B 34.9 Reaffirmed SBQ Steels Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1210 Suspended Shashi Sidnal Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 5 Suspended Shashi Sidnal Foods Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 118.4 Suspended Shashi Sidnal Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 0.6 Suspended Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari CC CRISIL C 1100 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shree Doodhaganga Krishna Sahakari LT Loan CRISIL C 154.4 Suspended Sakkare Karkhane Niyamit Shree Jagdamba Cotton Ginning & CC CRISIL B 80 Suspended Pressing Factory Sipai Industries CC CRISIL B 65 Suspended Sipai Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.6 Suspended Loan Fac Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Assigned Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 12.5 Assigned Loan Fac Sitaram Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 20 Assigned Skylark Mansions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Suspended Loan Fac Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 270 Reaffirmed Sourabh Gilts & Securities Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed SPL Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned SPL Forge CC CRISIL BB 10 Assigned SPL Forge TL CRISIL BB 14 Assigned SPL Plast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 12.5 Assigned SPL Plast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 20 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 110 Assigned Sri Raja Rajeswari Constructions Hire Purchase Loan CRISIL B 40 Assigned Star Transformers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 14.9 Assigned Star Transformers Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95.1 Assigned Statcon Power Controls Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Statcon Power Controls Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Statcon Power Controls Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 61 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 27.5 Assigned Loan Fac Subnil Packing Machines Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned Summer India Weaving and Processing LT Loan CRISIL D 196.6 Suspended Mills Pvt Ltd Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Reaffirmed Sunshine Fasteners Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 48 Reaffirmed Super Ispat (Raipur) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 64 Assigned Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.5 Assigned Loan Fac Surana Metacast (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 110 Assigned TKR Educational Society Secured Overdraft CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Fac TKR Educational Society LT Loan CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned TKR Educational Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 5 Assigned Loan Fac Tripathi Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned V S Metacast Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 60 Assigned V S Metacast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 250 Suspended Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 5.9 Suspended Vinir Engineering Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 178.7 Suspended Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BB *Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and Packing Credit to the extent of Rs.112 Million Vital Health Care Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 35 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Vital Laboratories Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB VTC Estates TL CRISIL B 61.1 Assigned VTC Estates CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned VTC Estates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 13.9 Assigned Loan Fac Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL BB 41 Reaffirmed Wilworth Earthmovers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 35 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)