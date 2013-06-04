Jun 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Indus Projects Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 220 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Indus Projects Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 630 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A2 1060 Reaffirmed * Includes an import letter of credit (secured) sublimit of Rs.100 million, an import letter of credit (unsecured) sublimit of Rs.100 million, a letters of credit sublimit of Rs.100 Million (further includes a buyer's credit sublimit of Rs.20 million), a guarantee (one-off) sublimit of Rs.4.10 million and a financial guarantee sublimit of Rs.100 million.Includes an import letter of credit (secured) sublimit of Rs.100 million, an import letter of credit (unsecured) sublimit of Rs.100 million, a letters of credit sublimit of Rs.100 Million (further includes a buyer's credit sub-limit of Rs.20 million). Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 950 Reaffirmed * Includes a bank guarantee sublimit of Rs.350.8 million, a loan equivalent risk on forward contracts sublimit of Rs.10 million and an overdraft sublimit of Rs.100 million.Includes a bank guarantee sublimit of Rs.600 million and a loan equivalent risk on forward contracts sublimit of Rs.10 million. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit*CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term loan of Rs.150 million and loan against imports of Rs.150 million Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 100* Assigned Ltd *Interchangeability allowed to a maximum of Rs 20.0 million with Letter of Credit Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Liberty Urvarak Ltd LOC* CRISIL A1+ 230 Assigned *Buyer Credit and Bank Guarantee are sublimit of Letter of Credit Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 120 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 102 Reaffirmed Lumax DK Auto Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 98 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M R K R Constructions and Industries BG CRISIL A3+ 1750 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL A2 NTPC Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 21000 Reaffirmed Ramesh Co Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 5 Suspended Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Suspended Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 150 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Seth Construction Co BG CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Seth Construction Co Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Suspended Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 50 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 100 Suspended Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Sunrise Naturals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A2 970 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Foreign CRISIL D 75 Downgraded Discounting Bill from CRISIL Purchase A4+ Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 37.1 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 75* Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ * includes Rs.10.00 Million of Adhoc Packing Credit Danavarshini Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 21.7 Assigned Loan Fac Indus Projects Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Indus Projects Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed *One way interchangeability from fund-based working capital limits to non-fund based working capital limits allowed up to Rs.150 Million. Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with short-term prime lending rate loans and foreign currency loans up to Rs.118 million Interarch Building Products Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL A- 690 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt TL CRISIL BB 10 Assigned Ltd Klenzaids Contamination Controls Pvt CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Ltd Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Lahoti Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 65 Assigned Liberty Urvarak Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 70 Assigned Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL A 500 Reaffirmed Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd WC Fac CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed M R K R Constructions and Industries CC CRISIL BBB 40 Downgraded Pvt Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ M R K R Constructions and Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 550 Downgraded Pvt Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ MNT Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 1140 Assigned NTPC Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 2000 Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AAA 476568.4Reaffirmed NTPC Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 89204.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pioneer Dyeing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Suspended Pratham Motors CC CRISIL BB 85 Suspended Pratham Motors TL CRISIL BB 6 Suspended R G Shaw & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 630 Suspended Ramesh Co CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Ramesh Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Suspended Loan Fac Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Suspended Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 410 Suspended Reliable Autotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 70 Suspended Loan Fac S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 50 Suspended *Includes foreign currency loan. S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 19.5 Suspended Loan Fac S. V. Aluext Profile Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.5 Suspended Sahajanand Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Suspended Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sentini Beverages Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 300 Upgraded from CRISIL D Shakti Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Suspended Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 260 Suspended *Includes sub-limit of Letter of Credit of Rs 40.00 Million Shiva Global Agro Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56.4 Suspended Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Shree Cement Ltd NCD CRISIL AA+ 3000 Withdrawn Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 250 Assigned Sunrise Metallic India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Talib and Shamsi Constructions Pvt LtdOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 51.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Venus Infrabuild TL CRISIL BBB- 400 Assigned Zydus Technologies Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 2.15 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.