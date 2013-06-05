Jun 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ambika Diamonds Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 200* Assigned Purchase * includes a sub limit of Packing Credit for Rs.60.00million Central U.P. Gas Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Rating remains on Watch with Positive Implications Central U.P. Gas Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 120 Rating remains on Watch with Positive Implications DETAILS Packing Credit CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed DETAILS Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed DETAILS LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed DETAILS Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dev & Associates BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 22.5 Reaffirmed Excel Timbers P Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed K R R Infra Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 350 Suspended K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Kailas Cashew Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 350 Reaffirmed Kay Dee Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Kay Dee Industries CC CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Kay Dee Industries Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended Credit Kay Dee Industries Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 15 Suspended Discounting Kay Dee Industries Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 2 Suspended Credit Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Lead Ventures BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Assigned Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.6 Suspended Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 65.5 Suspended Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Solo Metals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Solo Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Suspended Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Pvt Ltd Uma Converter Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Suspended United Electrical Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 8 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.3 Reaffirmed Ace Footmark Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Reaffirmed Ambika Diamonds Credit Limit Under CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Gold Card Dev & Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Loan Fac Dev & Associates CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Reaffirmed Dhariya Construction Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 7.4 Reaffirmed Excel Timbers P Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Reaffirmed K R R Infra Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 300 Suspended K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed K.A.R. Leathers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac K.C Saree Emporium Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 80 Suspended Kay Dee Industries Export Factoring CRISIL BB 15 Suspended Kay Dee Industries LT Bk Fac CRISIL BB 41 Suspended Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL BBB- 330 Reaffirmed Purchase Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 20 Upgraded Society from CRISIL D Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 120.7 Upgraded Society Loan Fac from CRISIL D Lala Madhoram Bhagwan Dass Charitable Rupee TL CRISIL B- 199.3 Upgraded Society from CRISIL D Lead Ventures CC CRISIL B+ 60 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned *fully interchangeable with letter of credit facility sub-limit M.D. Inducto Cast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 90 Assigned Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 145 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 27.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Mahakali Foods Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Mittal Ceramics CC CRISIL B 97.5 Assigned Mittal Ceramics TL CRISIL B 122 Assigned Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Reaffirmed Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 18.2 Reaffirmed Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Suspended Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 74.2 Suspended Loan Fac Permali Wallace Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 56 Suspended Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL D Platinum Fabrics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 231.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 420 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 122.9 Reaffirmed Rajave Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 181 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 115 Assigned *Includes sub limits Rs.10.00 Million Sanei Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Sanghavi Star Retail Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 100 Suspended Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Satyam Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Suspended Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 140 Suspended Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 50 Suspended Shivpriya Cables Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60.1 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Suspended Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 12.5 Suspended Loan Fac Simola Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 159 Suspended Solo Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Suspended Solo Metals Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 10 Suspended Credit Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Tejas Constructions & Infrastructure CC CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Pvt Ltd Timbor Home Ltd CC* CRISIL BB 170 Suspended *Includes sublimit of Rs.5 Million of Letter of Credit Timbor Home Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 66.4 Suspended Loan Fac Timbor Home Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 60.7 Suspended UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 53 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- UI Pipe Fittings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Uma Converter Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 70 Suspended Uma Converter Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 58.5 Suspended United Electrical Industries Ltd CC CRISIL C 40 Downgraded from CRISIL B- United Electrical Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL C 60 Downgraded from CRISIL B- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)