Jun 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 5, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors LOC CRISIL A4 1 Assigned G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Gryphon Appliances Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Gryphon Appliances Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Suspended JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Suspended K N International Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Reaffirmed K N International Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M B Patil Constructions Ltd BG CRISIL A4 400 Suspended Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Reliance Capital Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 60000 Reaffirmed Reliance Home Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 120 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC$ CRISIL A3 96.1 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ $ includes sublimit of BG of Rs.50 Million Saraswati Enterprise LOC CRISIL A4 170 Suspended Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4+ 5 Suspended # One way interchangeability with LC Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 35 Suspended Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A4+ 10 Suspended Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 6 Suspended Credit Siddhartha Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC ** CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed ** one way Interchangability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee upto Rs.60.00 Millions & Both way Interchangability from Letter of Credit to Cash Credit upto 50 Millions,Interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.60 million. LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Butibori CETP Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 50 Suspended Loan Fac Butibori CETP Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 50 Suspended C. K. Industries CC CRISIL B+ 95 Suspended C. K. Industries Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 14.8 Suspended Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Corona Vitrified Pvt Ltd Rupee TL^ CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed ^Includes one time Letter of Credit of Rs.22.1 Million Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 299.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 71 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 210 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Deevya Shakti Paper Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB G J Fernandez, Engineers&Contractors CC CRISIL B- 15 Assigned Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 227 Assigned Golden Falcon Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 23 Assigned Loan Fac Gryphon Appliances Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Loan Fac Gryphon Appliances Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Hind Concrete Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 230 Suspended JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Suspended JNV Vira Engineering Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 46.3 Suspended K N International Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL C Kuvarba Cotton Industries CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended M B Patil Constructions Ltd CC CRISIL B- 100 Suspended M B Patil Constructions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 500 Suspended Loan Fac Northern Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 105.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Northern Motors Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 13.3 Downgraded Fac from CRISIL BB- Northern Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BBB- 65 Reaffirmed Oriental Plants and Equipments Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 75.3 Reaffirmed S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 1000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Interchangeable with packing credit for Rs.200.0 Million. includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC and export bill purchase of Rs.360 Million and Rs.100 Million respectively. includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC and FOBP/FOUBP/FABC of Rs.180 Million and Rs.50 Million respectively. ^ includes sublimit of WCDL and EPC/FBP/PCFC of Rs.75 Million and Rs.120 Million respectively. includes sublimit of EPC/PCFC/FBP of Rs.50 Million. S.T. Cottex Exports Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1033.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 105 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 50 Suspended * Includes FCNB limit of Rs.23.90 Million Sarthak Metals Marketing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1 Suspended Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 221.6* Assigned *Includes a sublimit of Rs.103.6 Million for Letter of Credit Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Assigned Sentosa Granito Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18.4 Assigned Loan Fac Siddhartha Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 170 Reaffirmed Siddhartha Engineering Ltd LOC ** CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed -** one way Interchangability from Letter of Credit to Bank Guarantee upto Rs.60.00 Millions & Both way Interchangability from Letter of Credit to Cash Credit upto 50 millions,Interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.60 million. Sifti Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sifti Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sifti Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 7 Reaffirmed Sky Gold Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 75 Suspended *Includes sublimit of Rs.62.5 Million Bank Guarantee SMS Shivnath Infrastructure Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2000 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- South India Shelters Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 160 Reaffirmed South India Shelters Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 290 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Ltd Suraj Precision Engineering Works Pvt LT Loan CRISIL D 41.6 Reaffirmed Ltd Telugu Film Producers Mutually Aided WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Cooperative Housing Society Ltd Umiya Cot Fibres CC CRISIL BB+ 130 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.