Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed
Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 510 Reaffirmed
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC#^ CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed
# One way interchangeability from letter of credit (LC) to bank guarantee of Rs.20 million/
^Rs.150 million sublimit of import Letter of Credit for buyer's
Aries Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed
Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 643 Reaffirmed
Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 6465.5 Reaffirmed
# Equivalent to USD200 Million
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1563.5 Reaffirmed
Credit#
# Equivalent to USD200 Million
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6302.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed
Credit
Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt ST Loan CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Ltd
Kedia Steels (Proprietor GND Ispat Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd)
MSL Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended
MSL Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed
Nash Products BG# CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed
#Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Nash Products LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed
^Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
National Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended
National Construction Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Suspended
Loan Fac
North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Patil Construction & Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 1950 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed
Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Suspended
Sancheti Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Supreme Offshore Constructions and BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed
Technical Services Ltd
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Reaffirmed
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
Credit
Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 870 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Aries Agro Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 191 Downgraded
from CRISIL A-
Atri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 127 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
*Interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan (Rs.290 million), pre-shipment finance,
post-shipment finance, bills of exchange and vendor financing (Rs.200 million), buyer's credit
(Rs.150 million), letter of credit (Rs.100 million) and bank guarantee (Rs.100 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
**Interchangeable with cash credit (Rs.75 million), short-term loan (Rs.300 million), buyer's
credit (Rs.75 million), cheque discounting (Rs.50 million), bills of exchange and vendor
financing (Rs.150 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac*** CRISIL A- 260 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
***Fully interchangeable with bills of exchange and vendor financing
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac# CRISIL A- 219 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
#Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, pre-shipment finance, bills of
exchange, vendor financing, letter of credit and bank guarantee
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
##Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, pre-shipment finance, post-shipment
finance, bills of exchange and vendor financing; letter of credit (Rs.100 million), foreign
exchange forward cover (USD 1 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A- 450 Downgraded
from CRISIL A
^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post shipment
line, short-term loan, bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, overdraft facility
(Rs.150 million) and pre-settlement limits (Rs.50 million)
Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A
Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression CC CRISIL BB 106 Upgraded from
Securities Pvt. Ltd.) CRISIL BB-
Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from
Securities Pvt. Ltd.) CRISIL BB-
Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Upgraded from
Securities Pvt. Ltd.) Loan Fac CRISIL BB-
Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with LC up to a maximum limit of Rs.35 million
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed
*One way inter-changeability with CC
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 6857.5 Reaffirmed
Dedicated Freight Corridor CorporationCorporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed
of India Ltd
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed
Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Reaffirmed
Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned
Ltd
*The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt
Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument.
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned
Ltd
Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1750 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Kedia Steels (Proprietor GND Ispat CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned
Pvt Ltd)
Khanna Properties & Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 402 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 48.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.1 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 53 Reaffirmed
Nash Products CC* CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub-limit of Rs.7.5 Millions for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign
Currency/Foreign Bill Discounting.
Nash Products Proposed LT CRISIL A- 7 Reaffirmed
National Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
National Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended
National Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended
Loan Fac
North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed
Paswara Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Rs 15 Million of buyer's credit
Paswara Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 19.4 Reaffirmed
Patil Construction & Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Patil Construction & Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Patil Construction & Infrastructure Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended
Pvt Ltd
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned
Ltd
Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Rajani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed
Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA(SO) 180 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable amongst short term loan, not to exceed Rs. 60 million, pre-export advances, not
to exceed Rs. 80 million letter of credit, invoice financing, bills acceptances, issuance of
guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit and cheque purchases
Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA(SO) 70 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable against short term loan not to exceed Rs. 70 million, letter of credit and
bank guarantees
Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended
Sancheti Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sancheti Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Shrinathji Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended
Shrinathji Cotex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 16 Suspended
Supreme Offshore Constructions and CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Technical Services Ltd
Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 89 Reaffirmed
Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
