Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Reaffirmed Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 510 Reaffirmed Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC#^ CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed # One way interchangeability from letter of credit (LC) to bank guarantee of Rs.20 million/ ^Rs.150 million sublimit of import Letter of Credit for buyer's Aries Agro Ltd BG CRISIL A2 20 Reaffirmed Aries Agro Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 643 Reaffirmed Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 110 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1840 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit# CRISIL A1+ 6465.5 Reaffirmed # Equivalent to USD200 Million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A1+ 1563.5 Reaffirmed Credit# # Equivalent to USD200 Million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 6302.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Credit Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt ST Loan CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Ltd Kedia Steels (Proprietor GND Ispat Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd) MSL Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 90 Suspended MSL Impex Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed Nash Products BG# CRISIL A2+ 1.5 Reaffirmed #Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Nash Products LOC^ CRISIL A2+ 2 Reaffirmed ^Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee National Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 120 Suspended National Construction Company Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 80 Suspended Loan Fac North India Coating Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Patil Construction & Infrastructure BG CRISIL A4+ 1950 Suspended Pvt Ltd Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited BG CRISIL A4 27.5 Reaffirmed Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers LOC CRISIL A4+ 260 Suspended Sancheti Electronics Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Supreme Offshore Constructions and BG CRISIL A3 150 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 64.2 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 265 Reaffirmed Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Ardee Technologies Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 16 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Aries Agro Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 870 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Aries Agro Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 191 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Atri Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 127 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac* CRISIL A- 400 Downgraded from CRISIL A *Interchangeable with cash credit and short-term loan (Rs.290 million), pre-shipment finance, post-shipment finance, bills of exchange and vendor financing (Rs.200 million), buyer's credit (Rs.150 million), letter of credit (Rs.100 million) and bank guarantee (Rs.100 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac** CRISIL A- 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A **Interchangeable with cash credit (Rs.75 million), short-term loan (Rs.300 million), buyer's credit (Rs.75 million), cheque discounting (Rs.50 million), bills of exchange and vendor financing (Rs.150 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac*** CRISIL A- 260 Downgraded from CRISIL A ***Fully interchangeable with bills of exchange and vendor financing Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac# CRISIL A- 219 Downgraded from CRISIL A #Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, pre-shipment finance, bills of exchange, vendor financing, letter of credit and bank guarantee Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac## CRISIL A- 350 Downgraded from CRISIL A ##Fully interchangeable with cash credit, short-term loan, pre-shipment finance, post-shipment finance, bills of exchange and vendor financing; letter of credit (Rs.100 million), foreign exchange forward cover (USD 1 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd WC Fac^ CRISIL A- 450 Downgraded from CRISIL A ^ Fully interchangeable with packing credit, packing credit in foreign currency, post shipment line, short-term loan, bill discounting, letter of credit, bank guarantee, overdraft facility (Rs.150 million) and pre-settlement limits (Rs.50 million) Benetton India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression CC CRISIL BB 106 Upgraded from Securities Pvt. Ltd.) CRISIL BB- Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression LT Loan CRISIL BB 12 Upgraded from Securities Pvt. Ltd.) CRISIL BB- Bharat Ispat Udyog (Prop. Impression Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 4 Upgraded from Securities Pvt. Ltd.) Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Chemico Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 70 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with LC up to a maximum limit of Rs.35 million Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 10000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL AAA 15000 Reaffirmed *One way inter-changeability with CC Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL AAA 6857.5 Reaffirmed Dedicated Freight Corridor CorporationCorporate Credit CCR AAA - Reaffirmed of India Ltd Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 260 Reaffirmed Ferozepur Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 6.4 Reaffirmed Inland Marine Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 650 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 280 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt NCDs* CRISIL BBB- 250 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Ltd did not participate in the rating committee meeting and rating process for this instrument. Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt TL CRISIL BBB- 600 Assigned Ltd Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1750 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Kedia Steels (Proprietor GND Ispat CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Assigned Pvt Ltd) Khanna Properties & Infrastructures TL CRISIL B 402 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B+ 48.9 Upgraded from CRISIL B Narmada Cereal Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 66.1 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Nash Products LT Loan CRISIL A- 53 Reaffirmed Nash Products CC* CRISIL A- 12.5 Reaffirmed *Includes a sub-limit of Rs.7.5 Millions for Export Packing Credit/Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Foreign Bill Discounting. Nash Products Proposed LT CRISIL A- 7 Reaffirmed National Construction Company CC CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended National Construction Company Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 20 Suspended National Construction Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 100 Suspended Loan Fac North India Coating Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Paswara Papers Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 85 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Rs 15 Million of buyer's credit Paswara Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 19.4 Reaffirmed Patil Construction & Infrastructure Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Suspended Pvt Ltd Patil Construction & Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Suspended Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Patil Construction & Infrastructure Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 150 Suspended Pvt Ltd Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Platina Vitrified Pvt Lmited TL CRISIL B+ 160 Reaffirmed Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd Puja Quench Distributors India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 100 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Rajani Ginning & Pressing Factory CC CRISIL B 160 Reaffirmed Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL AA(SO) 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable amongst short term loan, not to exceed Rs. 60 million, pre-export advances, not to exceed Rs. 80 million letter of credit, invoice financing, bills acceptances, issuance of guarantees, export bills purchased, buyer's credit and cheque purchases Random House Publishers India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac** CRISIL AA(SO) 70 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable against short term loan not to exceed Rs. 70 million, letter of credit and bank guarantees Sagar Laxmi Ship Breakers CC CRISIL BB- 40 Suspended Sancheti Electronics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Loan Fac Sancheti Electronics Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Shrinathji Cotex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 90 Suspended Shrinathji Cotex Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 16 Suspended Supreme Offshore Constructions and CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Technical Services Ltd Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned Loan Fac Sushil Bahirat Patil and Associates TL CRISIL B+ 270 Assigned Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 89 Reaffirmed Uttam (Bharat) Electricals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.8 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.