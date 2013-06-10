Jun 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 7, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baer Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Credit Bangalore Paper Store LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Belco Pharma BG^ CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed ^ Letter of credit and bank guarantee can be utilized interchangeably up to Rs.2.5 Million Belco Pharma Export Packing CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Credit Belco Pharma LOC CRISIL A3 10 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 600 Assigned D Gem Mount Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 12 Reaffirmed Credit Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 55 Assigned Loan Fac Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Muthoot Finance Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Nalinaksha Agro Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL S4 2 Assigned Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A2+ 25 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 150 Reaffirmed Credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 125 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 60 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 39.2 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 20 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 10.5 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1089.5 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Notice of Withdrawal Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 14.7 Notice of Withdrawal Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned VF Brands India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+(SO) 218 Reaffirmed Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Baer Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Baer Shoes (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 25 Reaffirmed Bangalore Paper Store CC CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Belco Pharma Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit* *includes cash credit and foreign bill purchases to the tune of Rs.10 Million each,includes foreign bill purchases to the tune of Rs.10 Million Belco Pharma LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Bharat Hatcheries CC CRISIL B 38 Reaffirmed Bharat Hatcheries TL CRISIL B 62 Reaffirmed Bhuval Industries CC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Bhuval Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 12 Assigned Loan Fac D Gem Mount CC CRISIL BB 80 Reaffirmed Dayal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Dayal Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 10 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 2500 Reaffirmed Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 355 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Equitas Micro Finance Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 10545 Reaffirmed Green Shield Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Assigned Gudimetla Sundararami Reddy & Company CC CRISIL B+ 150 Assigned Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 3 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Mahavir Dal Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 27 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 2850 Reaffirmed Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1400 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Malabar Gold Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB 3400 Reaffirmed Micro Logistics (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned MKJ Tradex Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd Subordinate Bond CRISIL AA- 1000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2750 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 2600 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 6930 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 5000 Reaffirmed Muthoot Finance Ltd NCD CRISIL AA- 459 Reaffirmed Nalinaksha Agro Products Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Nalinaksha Agro Products Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B+ 4 Assigned Nalinaksha Agro Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 34 Assigned Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Foreign Bills CRISIL A- 25 Reaffirmed Discounting#* # Fully interchangeable with export packing credit.,* 50% interchangeable with export packing credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed Credit^ ^ Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and includes sub-limits of Rs.80.0 Million for cash credit Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A- 3018 Reaffirmed Nash Industries (I) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL A- 492 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 520 Reaffirmed Perfect Filaments Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 32.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Perfect Filaments Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 30 Reaffirmed Credit Perfect Filaments Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 806.3 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 1300 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loan, Foreign Bill Purchase and Packing Credit Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Proposed Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sabero Organics Gujarat Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 687.5 Reaffirmed Sachdev Food Products CC CRISIL BB 55 Notice of Withdrawal Sachdev Food Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Notice of Withdrawal Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 19.1 Assigned Sarvottam Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL BB 20* Assigned * Interchangeability of Rs.30.00 million with cash credit Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120.4 Reaffirmed Soongachi Tea Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BB 3.8 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Vel's Institute of Science Technology TL CRISIL B+ 120 Reaffirmed Advanced Studies Vel's Institute of Science Technology CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Advanced Studies VF Brands India Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA+(SO) 1022 Reaffirmed VF Brands India Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA+(SO) 500 Reaffirmed Vipul Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 45 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.