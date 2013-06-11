Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Assigned Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Ltd *Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit. DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 191.5 Reaffirmed Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed Kabra Brothers LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kabra Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Kabra Steels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4 Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2 655 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Reaffirmed Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Credit * * Full interchangeability between export packing credit and bill discounting Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting * CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed * Full interchangeability between export packing credit and bill discounting Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 29 Reaffirmed Credit Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed ^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed ^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Sanzyme Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Suspended Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 544 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2560 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3900 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abhiruchi Foods CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Assigned Abhiruchi Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.2 Assigned Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 530 Assigned Fac Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned Arisudana Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arisudana Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 46.9 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 433.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 40 Assigned DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 191.7 Assigned Loan Fac DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 325 Assigned Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 102 Reaffirmed Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 222.5* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.170.0 million,Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.182.5 million Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 122.5$ Reaffirmed $ Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.87.5 million Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 68& Reaffirmed & Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.60.0 million Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed Credit Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123.6 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Ganesan Builders Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3.3 Reaffirmed Kabra Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4867.5 Reaffirmed Kakinada Seaports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC - 160 Withdrawn Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC & BG - 80 Withdrawn Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Loan - 3633 Suspended Mandhana Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan - 1620 Withdrawn Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500* Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee. Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Sanzyme Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended Sanzyme Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 54 Suspended Sesa Goa Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 248 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with PCFC to the extent of Rs.118.0 Million Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed *Facility contracted for capital expenditure Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6889.8 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)