Jun 11 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 10, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 165 Assigned
Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt LOC* CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Ltd
*Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit.
DCM Engineering Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+ 150 Assigned
DCM Engineering Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 40 Assigned
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 191.5 Reaffirmed
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed
Ganesan Builders Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 120 Reaffirmed
Kabra Brothers LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Kabra Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL D 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Kabra Steels Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL A4
Kakinada Seaports Ltd BG CRISIL A2 655 Reaffirmed
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Reaffirmed
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed
Credit *
* Full interchangeability between export packing credit and bill discounting
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting * CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
* Full interchangeability between export packing credit and bill discounting
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 29 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd LOC ^ CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd BG ^ CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed
^ Full interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Sanzyme Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 Suspended
Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 544 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2560 Reaffirmed
Discounting
Sesa Goa Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 3900 Reaffirmed
Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking
Sesa Goa Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 5000 Reaffirmed
Foreign Currency
Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation Proposed Bill CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Sunrise Copper Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Abhiruchi Foods CC CRISIL BB- 48.5 Assigned
Abhiruchi Foods LT Loan CRISIL BB- 28.2 Assigned
Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed Overdraft CRISIL BB 530 Assigned
Fac
Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 8.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Ambuj Hotel & Real Estate Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 49.5 Assigned
Arisudana Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 220 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Arisudana Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 46.9 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Arisudana Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB- 433.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB
Charming Printing and Graphics Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
DCM Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 650 Assigned
DCM Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 191.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
DCM Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 325 Assigned
Dholadhar Developers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 102 Reaffirmed
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 222.5* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with packing credit to the extent of Rs.170.0 million,Interchangeable with
Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.182.5 million
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 122.5$ Reaffirmed
$ Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.87.5 million
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 68& Reaffirmed
& Interchangeable with Packing Credit to the Extent of Rs.60.0 million
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 32 Reaffirmed
Credit
Enpro Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 123.6 Reaffirmed
Ganesan Builders Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Ganesan Builders Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 3.3 Reaffirmed
Kabra Steels Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Kakinada Seaports Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 4867.5 Reaffirmed
Kakinada Seaports Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 277.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC - 160 Withdrawn
Mandhana Industries Ltd LOC & BG - 80 Withdrawn
Mandhana Industries Ltd LT Loan - 3633 Suspended
Mandhana Industries Ltd WC Demand Loan - 1620 Withdrawn
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500* Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee.
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Rainbow Fabart Pvt Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB- 12 Reaffirmed
Term Bk Loan Fac
Sanzyme Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Suspended
Sanzyme Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB 54 Suspended
Sesa Goa Ltd CC** CRISIL AA+ 248 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with PCFC to the extent of Rs.118.0 Million
Sesa Goa Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed
*Facility contracted for capital expenditure
Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1000 Reaffirmed
Siddhi Vinayak Logistic Ltd TL CRISIL BB 6889.8 Reaffirmed
Sree Tirumala Cotton Corporation CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed
Velvet Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 87 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
