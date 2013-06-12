Jun 12 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 11, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd BG^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Credit Amara Raja Batteries Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan and Export Credit BLS Ecotech Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed BLS Ecotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 34.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Friends Auto (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Friends Auto (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Credit Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned Gayatri Industries LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Generic Engineering and Construction LOC CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Pvt Limi Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4 7.5 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd CDs CRISIL A1+ 170000 Reaffirmed M/S Vimlesh Prasad Singh BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 700 Reaffirmed Pelican International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 137.5 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Discounting Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 245 Reaffirmed *Includes a sublimit of LC Rs.50.00 Million,Includes Inland Letter of credit as a sub limit of Rs.50.0 Million Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG# CRISIL A4 65 Reaffirmed #Includes Letter of credit as a sub limit of Rs.26.00 Million SSE Nirman Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 400 Reaffirmed SSE Nirman Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 175000 Reaffirmed T.R.Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 T.R.Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 V.V.V & Sons Edible Oils Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A2 150 Reaffirmed MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: --------------------- Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Amara Raja Batteries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL AA BLS Ecotech Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB BLS Ecotech Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 400 Upgraded from CRISIL BB BLS Ecotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 10 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB Burgundy Lifestyle Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 52 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Friends Auto (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 107.5 Assigned Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Channel Financing CRISIL B+ 75 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Future Automobile Agency Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 7500 Reaffirmed GAIL (India) Ltd Bond CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed GAIL (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 5000 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gayatri Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Loan Fac Gayatri Industries CC CRISIL B+ 85 Assigned Generic Engineering and Construction CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pvt Limited Guru Kripa Iron Trading Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd CC CRISIL B 82.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Hanuman Texnit and Industries Ltd TL CRISIL B 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Kailash Steel Rolling Mills CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Kailash Steel Rolling Mills TL CRISIL B 45 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 6200 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 2500 Reaffirmed M/S Vimlesh Prasad Singh CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd Bill Discounting* CRISIL A 180 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Cash credit Marathon Electric Motors (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 70 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pelican International Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sakthi Elegant Towers India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 165 Assigned Loan Fac Saraf Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL B 210 Reassigned Credit Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd BG^ CRISIL B 50 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ^BG convertible to CC to the extent of Rs.50.00 Million Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Schaltech Automation Pvt Ltd Proposed LT CRISIL B 5 Upgraded from CRISIL B- SSE Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 50 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 15000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Issue Sundaram Finance Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Tier-II Bonds CRISIL AA+ 5000 Reaffirmed Sundaram Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 2000 Reaffirmed Issue T.R.Chemicals Ltd Bill Pur - CRISIL D 15 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL C T.R.Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL C T.R.Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL D 23.8 Assigned T.R.Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 1.2 Assigned Loan Fac -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 