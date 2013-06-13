Jun 13 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 12, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1400 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 35 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ B.K. Construction BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Bajaj Power Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Fahim Tanning Company LOC CRISIL A4 12.5 Assigned Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 52 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Gruh Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 17000 Reaffirmed Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtBG* CRISIL A1+ 42.15 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtProposed BG* CRISIL A1+ 7.85 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with letter of credit/standby letter of credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtProposed Line of CRISIL A1+ 15 Reaffirmed Credit Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation LtST Loan CRISIL A1+ 22 Reaffirmed Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ HSI Automotives Ltd WC Loan CRISIL A4+ 195 Assigned HSI Automotives Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Inox Wind Ltd CP CRISIL A2+ 1000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Cheque Purchase CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed Jupiter Dye Chem Pvt Ltd Letters of Credit CRISIL A3+ 2600 Reaffirmed Kaiser Constructions Engineers & Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Contractors Loan Fac Kaiser Constructions Engineers & BG CRISIL A4 45 Assigned Contractors Kejriwal Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kejriwal Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Kopran Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 310 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ M & B footwear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 115 Reaffirmed Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 230 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ QRS Marketing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Assigned R K Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 15 Reaffirmed Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Royal Ispat Udyog Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Assigned Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 130 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 280 Reaffirmed The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Teamec Chlorates Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Gruh Finance Ltd FD Programme FAAA - Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 450 Reaffirmed ABCI Infrastructures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Aerobok Shoe Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ B.K. Construction CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Bajaj Power Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 110 Assigned Loan Fac Bravura Gold Resort CC CRISIL BB- 1.5 Assigned Bravura Gold Resort TL CRISIL BB- 108.5 Assigned Dhirajlal Amichand Shah & Others TL CRISIL BB- 150 Assigned Fahim Tanning Company TL CRISIL B 7.5 Assigned Fahim Tanning Company CC CRISIL B 30 Assigned Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Freedom Footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 108 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Gruh Finance Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 6500 Assigned Gruh Finance Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 1500 Reaffirmed Issue Gujarat State Petroleum NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum NCDs CRISIL AA 20000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Line of Credit CRISIL AA 20 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 5.57 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Loan Fac Gujarat State Petroleum TL CRISIL AA 57.43 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Subordinated NCDs CRISIL AA- 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Gujarat State Petroleum Compulsory CRISIL AAr 10000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Convertible Debentures Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Highrise Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 25 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ HSI Automotives Ltd CC CRISIL BB 400 Assigned Hwaseung Materials India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Kaiser Constructions Engineers & CC CRISIL B+ 10 Assigned Contractors Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills PvtCC CRISIL BBB 27.5 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Dyeing and Printing Mills PvtTL CRISIL BBB 58 Upgraded from Ltd CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 18.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Geotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 994 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 325 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 8.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Industries Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 150 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL BBB- Kejriwal Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 87.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Kopran Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kopran Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Kopran Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB- 38.1 Upgraded from CRISIL BB L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 2500 Assigned * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan, buyer's credit, and packing credit in foreign currency L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A+ 11000 Assigned L&T-MHI Turbine Generators Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1500 Assigned Loan Fac M & B footwear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 450 Reaffirmed M & B footwear Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 180.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M & B footwear Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 17 Reaffirmed Manakamna Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB- Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 60 Upgraded from CRISIL B Millennium Automation and Systems Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 175 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Muthu Gold House CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Muthu Gold House TL CRISIL BB 12 Reaffirmed Nalanda Management Institutes Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 79 Reaffirmed Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Opal Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ QRS Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 67.5 Assigned R K Steel Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 147.5 Reaffirmed Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Rational Business Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 230 Assigned Royal Ispat Udyog TL CRISIL BB- 6.6 Assigned Royal Ispat Udyog CC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned Sai Engicon and Construction Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned Satyam Petrochemicals CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Seetharama Cotton Industries SME Credit CRISIL B 2.5 Reaffirmed Seetharama Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Seetharama Cotton Industries LT Loan CRISIL B 17.5 Reaffirmed Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 21.6 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Banke Bihari Polyfab Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 44.4 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 7500 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 61000 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Issue Tier-II Bonds) Surana Ventures Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Surana Ventures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 650 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sushma Buildtech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 650 Assigned Loan Fac Sushma Buildtech Ltd TL CRISIL BB 350 Assigned Teamec Chlorates Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Teamec Chlorates Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 423 Downgraded from CRISIL B The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 67.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D The Zigma Technologies India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 79.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)