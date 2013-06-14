Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45.1 Reaffirmed
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed
Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned
Seven Star Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Withdrawal
Shankar Mahadev & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed
Discounting Fac
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 124 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.32.5 Million.
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.7 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed
Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3750 Assigned
Loan Fac
Gagan Wine Trade & Financers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned
Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 59 Assigned
Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 39 Assigned
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.7 Assigned
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned
Jay Mahakali Ginning CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed
Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with cash credit
Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 143.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed
M.G. Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 32.2 Assigned
Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.1 Assigned
Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 11 Assigned
Credit
Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.7 Assigned
Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 39 Assigned
Credit
Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed
Pebco Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.8 Assigned
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned
Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned
QRS Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed
QRS Retail Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed
QRS Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3200 Reaffirmed
Rasi Electrodes Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned
Sattva Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned
Loan Fac
Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended
Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended
Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended
Seven Star Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Withdrawal
Seven Star Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.3 Withdrawal
Loan Fac
Seven Star Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 72 Suspended
Shankar Mahadev & Co. CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Vee Kay Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)