Jun 14 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 13, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- BE Gold Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 380 Assigned Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 45.1 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Reaffirmed Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtLOC CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Seven Star Steels Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2.5 Withdrawal Shankar Mahadev & Co. BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL B Anjani Re-Rolling Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 21.4 Upgraded from CRISIL B BE Gold Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL BB 220 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 124 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit for packing credit of Rs.32.5 Million. Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 41.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Connectwell Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Devbhumi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 3750 Assigned Loan Fac Gagan Wine Trade & Financers Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 59 Assigned Gandhi Spices Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 39 Assigned Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 45.7 Assigned Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Jain Vinimay Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 20 Assigned Jay Mahakali Ginning CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 42.5 Reaffirmed Krishna Technochem Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL B 20 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with cash credit Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kumaragiri Spinners Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 143.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Lajjya Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Lal Baba Industrial Corporation Pvt LtCC CRISIL B+ 114 Reaffirmed M.G. Charitable Trust CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned N. V. Enterprises Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 32.2 Assigned Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 2.1 Assigned Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL D 11 Assigned Credit Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 0.2 Assigned Loan Fac Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.7 Assigned Parkwood Farms Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL D 39 Assigned Credit Pebco Motors Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 40 Reaffirmed Pebco Motors Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 29.8 Assigned Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 60 Assigned Pradeep Transcore Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Assigned QRS Retail Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed QRS Retail Ltd WC TL CRISIL BB 8 Reaffirmed QRS Retail Ltd CC CRISIL BB 3200 Reaffirmed Rasi Electrodes Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Rosebay Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 125 Assigned Sattva Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 550 Assigned Loan Fac Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 100 Suspended Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 35 Suspended Serman India Road Makers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 5 Suspended Seven Star Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B 85 Withdrawal Seven Star Steels Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 6.3 Withdrawal Loan Fac Seven Star Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B 72 Suspended Shankar Mahadev & Co. CC CRISIL BB 25 Suspended V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B V. S. Multimetal Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 48.2 Upgraded from CRISIL B Vee Kay Concast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Suspended -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 