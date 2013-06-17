Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 14 & 15, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1 6750 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
@Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Apollo Tyres Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 9000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A1+
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 7350 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed
HSI Automotives Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
HSI Automotives Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
# fully inter changeable to bank guarantee
Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned
Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned
Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 # 50
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 # 100
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3# 250
Loan Fac
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3
Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded
Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL
A3
Ultrapure Technology & Appliances IndiLOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 3250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL A 10000 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL A 500 Downgraded
from CRISIL
AA
Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed
Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed
Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed
Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed
Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Assigned
Issue
Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed
Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Assigned
Issue
GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed
GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1095 Reaffirmed
HSI Automotives Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 400 Assigned
* includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for buyers credit
HSI Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 195 Assigned
Loan Fac
INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned
Loan Fac
INA India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned
INA India Ltd CC CRISIL B+* 120 Assigned
*Includes Rs.40 Millions as sublimit of Letter of Credit
Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed
Laxmi Cottex TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed
Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.5 Assigned
Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB@ 60 Assigned
@ contains buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 40 Million
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.1 Assigned
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned
Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed
Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Pelican Rubber Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95.3 Reaffirmed
Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned
Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned
Pipe Field SME Credit CRISIL BB 3 Assigned
Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 635.6 Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 988.8 Reaffirmed
Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded
from CRISIL BB
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 50
Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 50
Loan Fac
Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Assigned
Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned
(Bhavnagar)
Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned
(Bhavnagar) Loan Fac
Ultrapure Technology & Appliances IndiCC * CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Ltd
*100% Interchangeability with Buyer's Credit
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)