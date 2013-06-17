Jun 17 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 14 & 15, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Tyres Ltd LOC@ CRISIL A1 6750 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ @Interchangeable with bank guarantee Apollo Tyres Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1 9000 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 15000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1+ 7350 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed HSI Automotives Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned HSI Automotives Ltd LOC# CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned # fully inter changeable to bank guarantee Mayur Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 5 Assigned Mayur Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Pelican Rubber Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 210 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 4.5 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd BG CRISIL A1 45 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd BG CRISIL A3 # 50 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 # 100 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3# 250 Loan Fac Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A3 Sterling Ornaments Pvt Ltd Proposed Short- CRISIL A4+ 10 Downgraded Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL A3 Ultrapure Technology & Appliances IndiLOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 3250 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Apollo Tyres Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Apollo Tyres Ltd CC Limit* CRISIL A 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Apollo Tyres Ltd LT Loans CRISIL A 500 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Balaji Wires Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 280 Reaffirmed Bansal High Carbons Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 45 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150 Reaffirmed Bansal Strips Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 75 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 400 Reaffirmed Bansal Wire Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Assigned Issue Edelweiss Commodities Services Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA- 7000 Reaffirmed Edelweiss Finance & Investments Ltd Preference Share CRISIL AA- 1050 Assigned Issue GNA Axles Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 190 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 460 Reaffirmed GNA Axles Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 1095 Reaffirmed HSI Automotives Ltd Overdraft Fac* CRISIL BB 400 Assigned * includes sub limit of Rs.200 Million for buyers credit HSI Automotives Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 195 Assigned Loan Fac INA India Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Loan Fac INA India Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned INA India Ltd CC CRISIL B+* 120 Assigned *Includes Rs.40 Millions as sublimit of Letter of Credit Laxmi Cottex CC CRISIL B+ 50 Reaffirmed Laxmi Cottex TL CRISIL B+ 5.3 Reaffirmed Mayur Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 47.5 Assigned Mayur Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB@ 60 Assigned @ contains buyer's credit to the extent of Rs 40 Million Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 24.1 Assigned Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 120 Assigned Pagoda Steels Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.9 Assigned Loan Fac Pelican Rubber Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Pelican Rubber Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB 25 Reaffirmed Credit Pelican Rubber Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 95.3 Reaffirmed Pipe Distributors CC CRISIL BB 70 Assigned Pipe Field CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Pipe Field SME Credit CRISIL BB 3 Assigned Quality Care India Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 635.6 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 988.8 Reaffirmed Quality Care India Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed Rajesh Gems and Jewels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Upgraded from CRISIL BB Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- # 50 Riddhi Siddhi Bullions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- # 50 Loan Fac Sanghi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 175 Assigned Shubham Cotton Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Assigned Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B 55 Assigned (Bhavnagar) Siddhi Vinayak Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 1.8 Assigned (Bhavnagar) Loan Fac Ultrapure Technology & Appliances IndiCC * CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Ltd *100% Interchangeability with Buyer's Credit -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)