Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 - Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 510 - Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from CRISIL D Asian Leather Ltd Standby line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Credit Asian Leather Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed Credit* * Fully interchangeable Asian Leather Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed Asian Leather Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable Discounting* Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Electrical Contractors & BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 - Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & LOC CRISIL A3+ 210 - Manufacturers Pvt Ltd C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Case New Holland Construction LOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.250 million and fully interchangeable with purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills discounting, and export packing credit Case New Holland Construction LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd Chouhan Jewellers and Company BG# CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed (Exporter Importer) #Includes sub limit of Rs.60.0 Million for bill discounting and packing credit. Chouhan Jewellers and Company (ExporteProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Importer) Chouhan Jewellers and Company BG# CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed (Exporter Importer) #Includes sub limit of Rs.60.0 Million for bill discounting and packing credit. Chouhan Jewellers and Company Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed (Exporter Importer) Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Coromandel International Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 25500 Reaffirmed **LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees Coromandel International Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed Credit Limit Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed **LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees Emerson Industrial Automation ElectricLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Withdrawal Power Generation Pvt Ltd Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A2+ Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 900 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 1620*# Assigned Credit # includes sub limit of Rs.200.00 Million towards Bank Guarantee * includes sub limit of Rs.350.00 Million for letter of credit Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 470 Assigned MEW Electricals Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed MEW Electricals Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Credit Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned N. C. Das & Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned Credit N. C. Das & Co Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned Discounting Bill Purchase Paramount Forge BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2525 Reaffirmed Credit Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.1 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 349.5 Reaffirmed VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 - Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110.6 Upgraded from CRISIL B Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from CRISIL B Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.3 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL B Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from CRISIL D Asian Leather Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed Bharat Electrical Contractors & CC CRISIL BBB 350 - Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Bharat Electrical Contractors & Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 - Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Credit C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Case New Holland Construction EquipmenCC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed (India) Pvt Ltd Case New Holland Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Case New Holland Construction WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd *Interchangeable with buyer's credit Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned (Reduced from Rs.3000 Million) Coromandel International Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with working capital demand loan Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed Emerson Industrial Automation ElectricCC* CRISIL AA- 100 Withdrawal Power Generation Pvt Ltd * Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit Emerson Industrial Automation ElectricCC CRISIL AA- 10 Withdrawal Power Generation Pvt Ltd Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 39.4 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd LT loan CRISIL A+ 3.1 Reaffirmed Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL - 6.5 Suspended Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 29.2 Suspended Loan Fac Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.3 Suspended Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66.6 Suspended Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4.4 Suspended Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1090 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 260 Assigned Loan Fac Kartekya Wines CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned * includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.30.0 Million MEW Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed *includes sub-limit of Foreign Currency Non Resident (B) Loan of Rs.200 million MEW Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Milestone Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1400 Assigned Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Paramount Forge CC* CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed * Includes Sub Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.37.5 Million. Paramount Forge Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 193.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Prasad Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 879.7 Reaffirmed Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL A 165.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt TL CRISIL A 176.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned Loan Fac Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380.1 Reaffirmed Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 119.9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shri Ram Mahender Kishore CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned International Pvt Ltd Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Assigned Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Time Technoplast Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2790 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac TPL Plastech Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 68.2 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 7.6 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 172.4 Reaffirmed Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd ash Credit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.