Jun 18 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 17, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 80 -
Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 510 -
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 2 Reaffirmed
Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Asian Leather Ltd Standby line of CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed
Credit
Asian Leather Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
Credit*
* Fully interchangeable
Asian Leather Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 4 Reaffirmed
Asian Leather Ltd BG CRISIL A3 3 Reaffirmed
Asian Leather Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 80 Reaffirmed
* Fully interchangeable Discounting*
Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Electrical Contractors & BG CRISIL A3+ 1000 -
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Bharat Electrical Contractors & LOC CRISIL A3+ 210 -
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Case New Holland Construction LOC* CRISIL A1+ 250 Reaffirmed
Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd
*Interchangeable with cash credit to the extent of Rs.250 million and fully interchangeable with
purchase bills/invoice discounting, sales bills/invoice discounting, foreign bills discounting,
and export packing credit
Case New Holland Construction LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed
Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd
Chouhan Jewellers and Company BG# CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
(Exporter Importer)
#Includes sub limit of Rs.60.0 Million for bill discounting and packing credit.
Chouhan Jewellers and Company (ExporteProposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Importer)
Chouhan Jewellers and Company BG# CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed
(Exporter Importer)
#Includes sub limit of Rs.60.0 Million for bill discounting and packing credit.
Chouhan Jewellers and Company Proposed BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
(Exporter Importer)
Coromandel International Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Coromandel International Ltd LOC** CRISIL A1+ 25500 Reaffirmed
**LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed Buyer CRISIL A1+ 2500 Reaffirmed
Credit Limit
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed LOC** CRISIL A1+ 3500 Reaffirmed
**LC Limits are interchangeable with Bank guarantees
Emerson Industrial Automation ElectricLOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 40 Withdrawal
Power Generation Pvt Ltd
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A2+
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 900 Assigned
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 1620*# Assigned
Credit
# includes sub limit of Rs.200.00 Million towards Bank Guarantee * includes sub limit of
Rs.350.00 Million for letter of credit
Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A1 470 Assigned
MEW Electricals Ltd BG^ CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed
MEW Electricals Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeability between letter of credit and bank guarantee
Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned
Credit
Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2 Assigned
N. C. Das & Co Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 75 Assigned
Credit
N. C. Das & Co Foreign CRISIL A4+ 45 Assigned
Discounting Bill
Purchase
Paramount Forge BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 2525 Reaffirmed
Credit
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3+ 25 Reaffirmed
Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdLOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 57.1 Reaffirmed
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed
Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 2 Assigned
Time Technoplast Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3100 Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 349.5 Reaffirmed
VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Reaffirmed
VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4+ 310 Reaffirmed
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alufit (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 295 -
Amitasha Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 600 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 110.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 125 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Armstrong Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 46.3 Upgraded from
loan Fac CRISIL B
Arr Ess Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 190 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Asian Leather Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Best Buildwell Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Reaffirmed
Bharat Electrical Contractors & CC CRISIL BBB 350 -
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd
Bharat Electrical Contractors & Standby Line of CRISIL BBB 50 -
Manufacturers Pvt Ltd Credit
C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1 Assigned
C. P. Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Case New Holland Construction EquipmenCC CRISIL AA- 250 Reaffirmed
(India) Pvt Ltd
Case New Holland Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 650 Reaffirmed
Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Case New Holland Construction WC Demand Loan* CRISIL AA- 500 Reaffirmed
Equipment(India) Pvt Ltd
*Interchangeable with buyer's credit
Ceebros Property Development LT Loan CRISIL BBB 800 Assigned
(Reduced from Rs.3000 Million)
Coromandel International Ltd CC* CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
* Interchangeable with working capital demand loan
Coromandel International Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Emerson Industrial Automation ElectricCC* CRISIL AA- 100 Withdrawal
Power Generation Pvt Ltd
* Fully interchangeable with letter of credit and bank guarantee limit
Emerson Industrial Automation ElectricCC CRISIL AA- 10 Withdrawal
Power Generation Pvt Ltd
Export Import Bank of India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AAA 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Fine Fragrances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 39.4 Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd LT loan CRISIL A+ 3.1 Reaffirmed
Ganga Care Hospitals Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 25 Reaffirmed
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd WC TL - 6.5 Suspended
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk - 29.2 Suspended
Loan Fac
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 4.3 Suspended
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 66.6 Suspended
Hallmark Steel Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 4.4 Suspended
Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 850 Reaffirmed
Haraparvathi Realtors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 1090 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Inline 4 Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 260 Assigned
Loan Fac
Kartekya Wines CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Lakshmi Float Glass Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB- 150 Assigned
* includes sub-limit of letter of credit Rs.30.0 Million
MEW Electricals Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 320 Reaffirmed
*includes sub-limit of Foreign Currency Non Resident (B) Loan of Rs.200 million
MEW Electricals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Milestone Buildcon Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 1400 Assigned
Mother India Forming Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
Paramount Forge CC* CRISIL B+ 95 Reaffirmed
* Includes Sub Limit of Packing Credit of Rs.37.5 Million.
Paramount Forge Foreign Currency TLCRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Paramount Forge Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 193.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prasad Cotton Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Prasad Cotton Industries CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed
Prasad Fibers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Reaffirmed
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 125 Reaffirmed
Rajkumar Impex Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL BBB 879.7 Reaffirmed
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt CC CRISIL A 30 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL A 165.4 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ramkrishna Care Medical Sciences Pvt TL CRISIL A 176.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BB- 7.5 Assigned
Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 200 Assigned
Loan Fac
Rayalaseema Industries (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB- 70 Assigned
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 15 Reaffirmed
RRC Ventures Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 7.9 Reaffirmed
Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 380.1 Reaffirmed
Shilpi Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 119.9 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shri Ram Mahender Kishore CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
International Pvt Ltd
Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 280 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Engineering Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Time Technoplast Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 3250 Reaffirmed
Time Technoplast Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA- 10 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Time Technoplast Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL AA- 2790 Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd CC CRISIL A 320 Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 80 Reaffirmed
TPL Plastech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
TPL Plastech Ltd WC TL CRISIL A 68.2 Reaffirmed
Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 7.6 Reaffirmed
Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL A+ 172.4 Reaffirmed
Visakha Hospitals and Diagnostics Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 50 Reaffirmed
VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd ash Credit CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
VM Coallogix Pvt Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
Vsoft Technologies Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
