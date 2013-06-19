Jun 19 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 18, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Bholanath Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 54.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Bholanath Industries Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 28.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 BIL Continental Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 73.5 Upgraded from Purchase# CRISIL A4 # 25% of Foreign Bill Purchase limit is interchangeable with packing credit limit BIL Continental Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 60 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 CMI FPE Ltd BG CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed CMI FPE Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 2300 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee EZONE Security Solutions (India) Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Ltd Hindustan Newsprint Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ Hindustan Newsprint Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 600 Downgraded from CRISIL A2+ *Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Laila Nutraceuticals Packing Credit CRISIL A4 350 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 12.5 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 2 Reaffirmed Musale Construction BG CRISIL A4 30 Reaffirmed Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 65 Assigned Credit OM Parkash Surinder Mohan BG CRISIL A4 32 Suspension Revoked Prince Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 8.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prince Rollings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 7.5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Prince TMT Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Rachana Constructions BG CRISIL A4 20 Notice of Withdrawal Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 22.1 Suspension Ltd Revoked Smruthi Organics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+@ 200 Smruthi Organics Ltd BG CRISIL A3+@ 20 Smruthi Organics Ltd Factoring/ CRISIL A3+@ 20 Forfaiting Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Sporting Syndicate Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Vardhman Special Steels Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 500 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aishwarya Cottons TL CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Aishwarya Cottons CC CRISIL BB- 60 Assigned Aishwarya Cottons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Loan Fac CMI FPE Ltd CC@ CRISIL A 900 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ @Interchangeable with Working capital demand loan to an extent of Rs.850 million and Packing credit Limit to an extent Rs.700 million CMI FPE Ltd TL CRISIL A 300 Downgraded from CRISIL A+ EZONE Security Solutions (India) Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BB 6 Assigned Ltd Credit EZONE Security Solutions (India) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 41.5 Assigned Ltd G R R Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 25 Assigned G R R Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned G R R Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Hindustan Newsprint Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 790 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Hindustan Newsprint Ltd Proposed CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A- Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Reaffirmed Jagdamba Cereals Udyog Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 17.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 47 Assigned Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Jaipur Crafts Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Assigned Credit Kesar Impex Rupee TL CRISIL D 43.1 Assigned Kesar Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 14.4 Assigned Loan Fac Kesar Impex BG CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Kesar Impex CC CRISIL D 90 Assigned Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 750 Assigned *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A- 5850 Assigned Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A- 7150 Assigned Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 2000 Assigned Credit Kiran Gems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 4250 Assigned Loan Fac Laila Nutraceuticals Proposed Long- CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac Laila Nutraceuticals LT Loan CRISIL B 230 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL BB- 35 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1.5 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 3 Reaffirmed Lebracs Rubber Linings Pvt Ltd SME Credit CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Musale Construction CC CRISIL B 65 Reaffirmed Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 10 Assigned Loan Fac Nimbus Automotive Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 10 Assigned Om Parkash Surinder Mohan CC CRISIL B+ 70 Suspension Revoked Prince Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prince Rollings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prince TMT Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Prince TMT Steels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ * Includes one way inter changeability with cash credit Rachana Constructions' CC CRISIL B+ 30 Withdrawal Raja Motors (Fatehabad) TL CRISIL B 21.5 Assigned Raja Motors (Fatehabad) CC CRISIL B 33 Assigned Raja Motors (Fatehabad) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Rana Oil Industries CC CRISIL B- 100 Reaffirmed Roofco Trading Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 65 Assigned Shell & Pearl Ceramics Ltd BG CRISIL D 50 Reaffirmed Shell & Pearl Ceramics Ltd CC CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Shell & Pearl Ceramics Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL D 300 Reaffirmed Shell & Pearl Ceramics Ltd LOC CRISIL D 110 Reaffirmed Shell & Pearl Ceramics Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL D 820 Reaffirmed Shell & Pearl Ceramics Ltd Supplier Line of CRISIL D 100 Reaffirmed Credit Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt CC CRISIL BB 115 Suspension Ltd Revoked Shree Prithvi Steel Rolling Mills Pvt TL CRISIL BB 4.2 Suspension Ltd Revoked Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 65 Reaffirmed Shyam Corporation Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 161 Reaffirmed Smruthi Organics Ltd TL CRISIL BBB@ 157.5 Smruthi Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB@ 300 Smruthi Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB@ 47.5 Loan Fac Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 85 Assigned Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Trium Logistics India Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 80 Assigned Unique Foods CC CRISIL BB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Unique Foods TL CRISIL BB- 58 Reaffirmed Unique Foods Proposed LT CRISIL BB- 44.5 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 1200 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL AA- 840 Reaffirmed Vardhman Special Steels Ltd TL CRISIL AA- 660 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.