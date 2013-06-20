Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Colourshop Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Glittek Granites Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 25.8 Assigned Credit Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Glittek Granites Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.2 Assigned Loan Fac Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Packing Credit Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1990* Reaffirmed *Includes a sub limit of Rs.300 Million for Letter of Credit Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from CRISIL D Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6200 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1 16630 Reaffirmed limits Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 1620 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Priya Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1000 Assigned Loan Fac Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned Saket Promoters Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 150 Assigned Loan Fac Vallabhji Malsi & Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A-1 Heights & Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned Loan Fac A-1 Heights & Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 91.5 Assigned Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 24.2 Assigned Backbone MNMP Highway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 670.6 Assigned Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2628.3 Watch with Developing Implications *Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities Colourshop Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 222.5 Assigned Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned Loan Fac Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59 Assigned Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 239 Assigned Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.9 Assigned Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.9 Assigned Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 39.1 Assigned Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Reaffirmed Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 25* Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes sub limit of Rs.15.00 Million for export packing credit Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+ 1514 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit of Rs.0.27 Billion 2)Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 Billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A+ 3109 Reaffirmed **Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 Billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed ***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 Billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of Rs.0.65 Billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 Billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05 Billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 Billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 Billion Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed #Interchangeable with bank guarantee Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 977 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed loan Fac Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Paghadi Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned Loan Fac Paghadi Associates TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Priya Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned Loan Fac Saket Promoters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned Loan Fac Sri Ganesh Exime CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sri Ganesh Exime Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Steril- Gene Life Sciences (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Assigned Steril- Gene Life Sciences (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned Steril- Gene Life Sciences (P) Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 110 Assigned Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Vallabhji Malsi & Co CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed * Includes sub-limit of Rs.80.0 Million of Stand by Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee. Vallabhji Malsi & Co Gold Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Vallabhji Malsi & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesCC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned and Research Pvt Ltd Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesTL CRISIL BB 75 Assigned and Research Pvt Ltd -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.