Jun 20 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 19, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Colourshop Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Glittek Granites Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 25.8 Assigned
Credit
Glittek Granites Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Glittek Granites Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Glittek Granites Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Glittek Granites Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 4.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Glittek Granites Ltd Standby Export CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Packing Credit
Glittek Granites Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned
Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 1990* Reaffirmed
*Includes a sub limit of Rs.300 Million for Letter of Credit
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4 2.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4 3 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A1 6200 Reaffirmed
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed Non-FB CRISIL A1 16630 Reaffirmed
limits
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 600 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A3 1620 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 200 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 5 Reaffirmed
Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 750 Reaffirmed
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed
Priya Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 1000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sadashiva Sugars Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 500 Assigned
Saket Promoters Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 150 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vallabhji Malsi & Co LOC & BG CRISIL A2 100 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A-1 Heights & Hospitality Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 8.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
A-1 Heights & Hospitality Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 91.5 Assigned
Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB- 36 Assigned
Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Assigned
Attero Recycling Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 24.2 Assigned
Backbone MNMP Highway Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 670.6 Assigned
Bunge India Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL A 2628.3 Watch with
Developing
Implications
*Interchangeable with letter of credit, bank guarantee, pre-export advance, post-shipment
credit, overdraft, and other short-term facilities
Colourshop Trading Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 222.5 Assigned
Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 7.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Commander Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned
Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 14.5 Assigned
Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Assigned
Dasmesh Mechanical Works Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2.5 Assigned
Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15.7 Assigned
Eastern Gourmet Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 59 Assigned
Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 239 Assigned
Gee Cee Hydro Power Pvt Ltd WC Fac CRISIL B+ 7.9 Assigned
Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 25.9 Assigned
Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 39.1 Assigned
Kej Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 26 Assigned
Kunal Structure (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 680 Reaffirmed
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B- 25* Upgraded from
CRISIL D
*Includes sub limit of Rs.15.00 Million for export packing credit
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.2 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Laxai - Avanti Life - Sciences Pvt LtdLT Loan CRISIL B- 7 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A+ 1514 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) financial guarantee/standby letter of credit of Rs.0.27 Billion 2)Short-term
Loan of Rs.0.20 Billion 3) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG** CRISIL A+ 3109 Reaffirmed
**Interchangeable with the following facilities subject to fund-based facility sub-limits of
Rs.0.3 Billion: 1) Short-term Loan of Rs.0.20 Billion 2) Overdraft of Rs.0.30 Billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG*** CRISIL A+ 1100 Reaffirmed
***This is a working capital facility, which is interchangeable with the following facilities
subject to sub limits of: 1) Bank guarantee of Rs.1.10 Billion 2) Open-ended guarantee of
Rs.0.65 Billion 3) Working capital loan of Rs.1.10 Billion with an overdraft sublimit of Rs.0.05
Billion 4) Import documentary credit of Rs.1.10 Billion 5) Import deferred payment credit and
buyer's credit of Rs.1.10 Billion
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A+ 4000 Reaffirmed
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL A+ 300 Reaffirmed
#Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac^ CRISIL A+ 250 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with non-fund-based facilities
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 977 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Leighton Welspun Contractors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 920 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 400 Reaffirmed
Mahesh Timber Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 200 Reaffirmed
loan Fac
Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Metcast Metals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Mohan Fibre Products Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Paghadi Associates Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 47.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Paghadi Associates TL CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 175 Reaffirmed
Prijai Heat Exchangers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Priya Exim Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Saket Promoters Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 450 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sri Ganesh Exime CC CRISIL BB- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
Sri Ganesh Exime Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 5 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL B+
Steril- Gene Life Sciences (P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Assigned
Steril- Gene Life Sciences (P) Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Assigned
Steril- Gene Life Sciences (P) Ltd Foreign Currency TLCRISIL D 110 Assigned
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Super Plastic Coats Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Vallabhji Malsi & Co CC* CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
* Includes sub-limit of Rs.80.0 Million of Stand by Letter of Credit/Bank Guarantee.
Vallabhji Malsi & Co Gold Loan CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vallabhji Malsi & Co Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Vallabhji Malsi & Co Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesCC CRISIL BB 15 Assigned
and Research Pvt Ltd
Yenepoya Institute of Medical SciencesTL CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
and Research Pvt Ltd
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
(Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at
