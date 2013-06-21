Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed
Bhadiyadra Gems Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 51* Downgraded
Discounting from CRISIL
A4+
*Includes sublimit of a) Export Packing Credit of Rs.26 Million, b) Packing Credit of Rs.26
Million, c) Post Shipment Credit of Rs.51 Million
Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded
Credit from CRISIL
A4+
Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 88.9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
Deccan Fine Chemicals(India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 39.7 Assigned
Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed
Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 73.5 Assigned
Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned
Epitome Components Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed
Credit
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 630 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15^ Reaffirmed
^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed
Modern Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 515 Downgrade
from CRISIL
A4+
Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC# CRISIL A1 1500 Assigned
Ltd
# Completely interchangeable with bank guarantee, and to the extent of Rs.1000 million with bill
discounting, buyer's credit, and pre-shipment and post-shipment loan
Sanmati Coal & Cokes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20.7 Assigned
Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned
Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed
Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Loan Fac
Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 728.3 Assigned
Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 282 Assigned
Credit
Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B-
Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Upgraded from
CRISIL B-
DS-Max Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 44 Assigned
Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 129.8 Reaffirmed
Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10.2 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 136.5 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 72.8 Reaffirmed
Epitome Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gyan Ganga Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 96 Assigned
J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed
J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed
JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kanpur Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Kun Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned
Fac
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loans CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+# 55
Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+# 30
*Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC * CRISIL A+ # 300
*Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 162.8
Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+# 377.2
Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC CRISIL A 200* Downgraded
from CRISIL A+
* Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit , Demand Loan,
Foreign Bill Purchase, and Purchase of Bills
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed
Modern Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 730 Downgrade
from CRISIL
BB-
Modern Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 418.8 Downgrade
from CRISIL
BB-
Modern Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 34.2 Downgrade
from CRISIL
BB-
Modern Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 102 Downgrade
from CRISIL
BB-
Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 420 Reaffirmed
Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 2650 Assigned
Ltd
* Completely interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment loan, buyer's credit and letter
of credit, overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.700 million, cash credit facility to the
extent of Rs.1000 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1120 million
Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3350 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Prasanna Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed
Prasanna Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 235 Reaffirmed
Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundLiquid Fund
formerly, Religare Liquid Fund
Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundUltra ST Fund
formerly, Religare Ultra ST Fund
Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundLiquid Fund
formerly, Religare Liquid Fund
Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed
Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundUltra ST Fund
formerly, Religare Ultra ST Fund
Sanmati Coal & Cokes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 68500 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed
Issue Tier-II
Bonds
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed
Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Assigned
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 276.5 Assigned
Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 490 Assigned
Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 39.4 Assigned
Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Tirumala Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed
Trinethra Energy Convertions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 180.8 Reaffirmed
Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.4 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
