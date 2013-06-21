Jun 21 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 20, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Infrastructure Company BG CRISIL A4 45 Reaffirmed Bhadiyadra Gems Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 51* Downgraded Discounting from CRISIL A4+ *Includes sublimit of a) Export Packing Credit of Rs.26 Million, b) Packing Credit of Rs.26 Million, c) Post Shipment Credit of Rs.51 Million Bhadiyadra Gems Post Shipment CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL A4+ Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 88.9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ Deccan Fine Chemicals(India) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 39.7 Assigned Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 63 Reaffirmed Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 73.5 Assigned Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Epitome Components Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 210 Reaffirmed Credit JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 470 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed Mandakini Coal Co. Ltd BG CRISIL A2 630 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd BG CRISIL A1 15^ Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 60 Reaffirmed Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 20 Reaffirmed Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 515 Downgrade from CRISIL A4+ Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt LOC# CRISIL A1 1500 Assigned Ltd # Completely interchangeable with bank guarantee, and to the extent of Rs.1000 million with bill discounting, buyer's credit, and pre-shipment and post-shipment loan Sanmati Coal & Cokes Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 20.7 Assigned Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 9.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ashapura Infrastructure Company CC CRISIL B+ 45 Reaffirmed Bhadiyadra Gems Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 728.3 Assigned Deccan Fine Chemicals (India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB- 282 Assigned Credit Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Desai Infra Projects (India) Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 28 Upgraded from CRISIL B- DS-Max Realty Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 44 Assigned Efficient Engineers (I) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 129.8 Reaffirmed Egwood Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 10.2 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 136.5 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 40 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 72.8 Reaffirmed Epitome Components Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 25.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gyan Ganga Educational Society TL CRISIL BB+ 96 Assigned J.C. Brothers Jewellers CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Reaffirmed J.C. Brothers Jewellers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BBB- 50 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 70 Reaffirmed JLC Electromet Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kanpur Educational Society TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Kun Automobiles Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL B+ 160 Assigned Fac Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loans CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Mahindra Composites Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+# 55 Mahindra Composites Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB+# 30 *Fully interchangeable with post shipment credit Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdCC * CRISIL A+ # 300 *Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.60 million Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ # 162.8 Mahindra Gears & Transmissions Pvt LtdRupee TL CRISIL A+# 377.2 Meghmani Dyes and Intermediates Ltd CC CRISIL A 200* Downgraded from CRISIL A+ * Fully interchangeable with Foreign Bill Discounting and Export Packing Credit , Demand Loan, Foreign Bill Purchase, and Purchase of Bills Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Mimani Wires Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35.5 Reaffirmed Modern Steels Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 730 Downgrade from CRISIL BB- Modern Steels Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 418.8 Downgrade from CRISIL BB- Modern Steels Ltd WC TL CRISIL B+ 34.2 Downgrade from CRISIL BB- Modern Steels Ltd Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 102 Downgrade from CRISIL BB- Musaddilal Projects Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 420 Reaffirmed Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt WC Demand Loan* CRISIL A 2650 Assigned Ltd * Completely interchangeable with pre-shipment and post-shipment loan, buyer's credit and letter of credit, overdraft facility to the extent of Rs.700 million, cash credit facility to the extent of Rs.1000 million, and bank guarantee to the extent of Rs.1120 million Noble Resources and Trading India Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 3350 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Prasanna Power Ltd CC CRISIL B 5.5 Reaffirmed Prasanna Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 235 Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundLiquid Fund formerly, Religare Liquid Fund Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundUltra ST Fund formerly, Religare Ultra ST Fund Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundLiquid Fund formerly, Religare Liquid Fund Religare Invesco Liquid Fund and Religare Invesco CRISIL AAAmfs - Reaffirmed Religare Invesco Ultra Short-Term FundUltra ST Fund formerly, Religare Ultra ST Fund Sanmati Coal & Cokes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA 10000 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 68500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Issue Tier-II Bonds Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ - Reaffirmed Sindhu Trade Links Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 50 Assigned Sindhu Trade Links Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 850 Assigned Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 276.5 Assigned Sri Padmabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 490 Assigned Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 39.4 Assigned Suryabalaji Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Tirumala Realcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed Trinethra Energy Convertions Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 180.8 Reaffirmed Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Virat Alloys Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 43.4 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 200 Upgraded from CRISIL B Win-Win Automobiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)