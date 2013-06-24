Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Electronic Services (India) Pvt Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Ltd Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Globsyn Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Upgraded from CRISIL A2+ Gloster Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 30 Upgraded from Purchase CRISIL A2+ GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 605 Assigned Loan Fac GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 390 Assigned *One way interchangeability of Rs.100 Million from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed Credit Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Upgraded from CRISIL D Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 92 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 320 Upgraded from CRISIL A4+ Sleek International LOC^ CRISIL A3 $ 30 ^Includes a sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.20 million Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Assigned Tarak International Bill Discounting CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Tarak International LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2110 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alfa Electronic Services (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned Ltd Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from CRISIL D Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 53.2 Upgraded from CRISIL D Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned CitiFinancial Consumer Finance India Equity-Linked CRISIL AA+r(SO)10.9 Withdrawal Ltd Debentures* *Non-principal protected. CitiFinancial Consumer Finance India LT Loan* CRISIL A4+ 1000 Withdrawal Ltd *Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loans facilities Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 127.6 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes Letter of Credit sublimit of Rs.127.60 Million Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 129.9 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Globsyn Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Assigned Globsyn Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 68.2 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 720 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 140 Upgraded from CRISIL A- Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 331.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL A- GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Assigned Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5066.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 6758.6 Reaffirmed Infrastructure Development Finance IRST Series II CRISIL AAA 1139.4 Withdrawn Company Ltd (SO) Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 68 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB 76.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 83 Reaffirmed Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Ramesh Zaveri & Co CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from CRISIL B Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Resinova Chemie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BBB Sai Hari Krupa Developers TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed Rating Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ *Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loans Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 647.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Shivam Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 103.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed Education, Jabalpur Sleek International CC* CRISIL BBB- $ 90 *Includes a sublimit for working capital demand loan of Rs.80 million and buyer's credit of Rs.80 million Sleek International TL CRISIL BBB- $ 30 Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 million Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned *one-way interchangeability from cash credit limit to letter of credit. T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned Tarak International CC CRISIL D 116 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Tarak International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Tarak International TL CRISIL D 2 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ TATA Sky Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Assigned TATA Sky Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1600 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed TATA Sky Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed ^^ Includes sub limit of Rs.0.75 billion for purchase bill discounting, Rs.2 billion for bank guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed ## Includes sub limit of Rs. 0.40 billion of working capital demand loan and balance interchangeable with non-fund based facilities TATA Sky Ltd LOC* CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed *Fully Interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto Rs.50.0 Million, Doc DD upto Rs.0.30 million and Foreign Outward Bill Purchase upto Rs.50.00 Million The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)