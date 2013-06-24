Jun 24 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 21, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Electronic Services (India) Pvt Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned
Ltd
Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Globsyn Technologies Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Gloster Ltd BG CRISIL A1 50 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Gloster Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 160 Upgraded from
CRISIL A2+
Gloster Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1 30 Upgraded from
Purchase CRISIL A2+
GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 605 Assigned
Loan Fac
GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A3 390 Assigned
*One way interchangeability of Rs.100 Million from Bank Guarantee to Letter of Credit
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 1175 Reaffirmed
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 250 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Resinova Chemie Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 92 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3+
Shivam Autotech Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 320 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4+
Sleek International LOC^ CRISIL A3 $ 30
^Includes a sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.20 million
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Reaffirmed
Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 300 Assigned
Tarak International Bill Discounting CRISIL D 17.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Tarak International LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
TATA Sky Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1 900 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A1 500 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 2110 Reaffirmed
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Alfa Electronic Services (India) Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
Ltd
Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 15 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Anjali Hotels Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 53.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Champ Energy Ventures Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance India Equity-Linked CRISIL AA+r(SO)10.9 Withdrawal
Ltd Debentures*
*Non-principal protected.
CitiFinancial Consumer Finance India LT Loan* CRISIL A4+ 1000 Withdrawal
Ltd
*Interchangeable with cash credit and working capital demand loans facilities
Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 127.6 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
* Includes Letter of Credit sublimit of Rs.127.60 Million
Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 129.9 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Globsyn Technologies Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 21.5 Assigned
Globsyn Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 60 Assigned
Gloster Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 68.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Gloster Ltd CC CRISIL A 720 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Gloster Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A 140 Upgraded from
CRISIL A-
Gloster Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 331.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL A-
GMP Technical Solutions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 275 Assigned
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 5066.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL A+ 6758.6 Reaffirmed
Infrastructure Development Finance IRST Series II CRISIL AAA 1139.4 Withdrawn
Company Ltd (SO)
Mangalmay Foundation Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 68 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Mangalmay Foundation Trust TL CRISIL BB 76.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Mangalmay Foundation Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 25.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Reaffirmed
Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 83 Reaffirmed
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 30 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Perfex Impex Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 0.5 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Ramesh Zaveri & Co CC CRISIL B+ 150 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Resinova Chemie Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 70 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Resinova Chemie Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BBB
Sai Hari Krupa Developers TL CRISIL B 100 Reaffirmed
SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd Financial Strength CRISIL AAA - Reaffirmed
Rating
Shivam Autotech Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 750 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
*Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loans
Shivam Autotech Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 647.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Shivam Autotech Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 103.8 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL BB+
Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed
Education, Jabalpur
Shri Wardhman Academy for Technical TL CRISIL BB 65 Reaffirmed
Education, Jabalpur
Sleek International CC* CRISIL BBB- $ 90
*Includes a sublimit for working capital demand loan of Rs.80 million and buyer's credit of
Rs.80 million
Sleek International TL CRISIL BBB- $ 30
Sonigara Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB 170 Reaffirmed
^Interchangeable with letter of credit up to Rs.50 million
Sri Ramadas Paper Boards Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 157.5 Reaffirmed
Srivenkateshwar Tradex Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL B+ 100 Assigned
*one-way interchangeability from cash credit limit to letter of credit.
T.B. Jewellery CC CRISIL BB+ 150 Assigned
Tarak International CC CRISIL D 116 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Tarak International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 29.5 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL B+
Tarak International TL CRISIL D 2 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
TATA Sky Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 2000 Assigned
TATA Sky Ltd NCDs CRISIL A 1600 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A 4500 Reaffirmed
TATA Sky Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A 4000 Reaffirmed
^^ Includes sub limit of Rs.0.75 billion for purchase bill discounting, Rs.2 billion for bank
guarantee and fully interchangeable with buyer's credit
TATA Sky Ltd LOC## CRISIL A 1500 Reaffirmed
## Includes sub limit of Rs. 0.40 billion of working capital demand loan and balance
interchangeable with non-fund based facilities
TATA Sky Ltd LOC* CRISIL A 3500 Reaffirmed
*Fully Interchangeable with buyer's credit and short-term loan
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit upto Rs.50.0 Million, Doc DD upto Rs.0.30 million and
Foreign Outward Bill Purchase upto Rs.50.00 Million
The Naihati Jute Mills Co Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 39 Reaffirmed
Videsh Coal Services Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from
CRISIL B+
