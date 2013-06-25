Jun 25 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 24, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Agrawal Sponge Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Agrawal Sponge Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Assigned Annapoorani Yarns LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Au Housing Finance Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A2+ 100 Assigned BMA Stainless Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed BMA Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 240 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 72.5 Reaffirmed Cheviot Co. Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 12 Reaffirmed Loan Fac DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt BG CRISIL A3+ 1200 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL A2 DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 450 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Diamines & Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4.5 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 160 Reaffirmed Goldstone Infratech Ltd BG BG)^ CRISIL A4 320 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ ^Interchangeable between BG to Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.100.0 Million Goldstone Infratech Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ H. Jeelani Leathers LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned H. Jeelani Leathers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 3 Assigned Discounting* * Fully Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit. H. Jeelani Leathers Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 12 Assigned Credit H. Jeelani Leathers Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Negotiation H. P. Zala BG CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 93.8 Assigned Khanna Traders & Engineers LOC CRISIL A3 100.5 Reaffirmed Khanna Traders & Engineers Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 15 Upgraded from Discounting Fac CRISIL BB- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 8 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesST Debt Programme* CRISIL A1+ 40000 Reaffirmed Ltd Maneesh Gas Appliances Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Merino Services Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Merino Services Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned * Includes Bank Guarantee as a sublimit of Rs.10.00 Millions On Load Gears LOC CRISIL A3 2 Assigned On Load Gears Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned under LOC On Load Gears BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned On Load Gears Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 5 Assigned Shree Hans Alloys Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed Shree Hans Alloys Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Vinayak Polymers Inc. Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 50 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesFD Programme* FAAA Reaffirmed Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aggarwal Rice Mills Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B 100 Assigned Aggarwal Rice Mills TL CRISIL B 2.5 Assigned Aggarwal Rice Mills CC CRISIL B 145 Assigned Aggarwal Rice Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 2.9 Assigned Loan Fac Agnipa Energo Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 100 Assigned Agrawal Sponge Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Upgraded from CRISIL D Agrawal Sponge Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL D Annapoorani Yarns CC CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Annapoorani Yarns LT Loan CRISIL B- 46.6 Upgraded from CRISIL D Annapoorani Yarns Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 6.4 Upgraded from loan Fac CRISIL D Au Housing Finance Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 120 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 1030 Reaffirmed Au Housing Finance Ltd Proposed Long- CRISIL BBB+ 1700 Reaffirmed Term Bk Loan Fac BMA Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 290 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- BMA Stainless Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- BMA Stainless Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 137.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 C L Jain Woollen Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 22.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Ch. Devi Lal Memorial Trust TL CRISIL BBB 185 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Ch. Devi Lal Memorial Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 189.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Cheviot Co. Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 150 Reaffirmed *The cash credit limit for the company has sub-limit of Rs.130.0 Million for Export Packing Credit and Packing Credit, which is further interchangeable with Foreign Bill discounting for Rs.50.0 Million Cheviot Co. Ltd TL CRISIL A+ 5.5 Reaffirmed DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 1130 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ DBM Geotechnics and Constructions Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 70 Downgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL D 200 Assigned * Includes Letter of Credit sublimit of Rs.155.00 Million Dhandapani Cements Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 556.8 Assigned Diamines & Chemicals Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 160 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Diamines & Chemicals Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Diamines & Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 61 Reaffirmed DS-Max Properties Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 330 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Goldstone Infratech Ltd CC CRISIL B- 200 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Goldstone Infratech Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- H. Jeelani Leathers CC CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned H. Jeelani Leathers LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12.5 Assigned H. Jeelani Leathers Proposed CC Limit CRISIL BB- 2.3 Assigned H. P. Zala CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL A- 2300 Assigned Harinagar Sugar Mills Ltd TL CRISIL A- 462.1 Assigned Infrastructure Development Finance Series A1 PTCs CRISIL AAA SO) Withdrawn Company Ltd Jai Maakali Poultry Farms CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Jai Maakali Poultry Farms LT Loan CRISIL BB 30 Assigned Khanna Traders & Engineers CC CRISIL BBB- 30 Reaffirmed LearningLinks Publishing House Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Yarns CC CRISIL C 50 Assigned Mahalaxmi Yarns LT Loan CRISIL C 47 Assigned Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesCC CRISIL AA+ 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesLT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 106.02 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesProposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 13.66 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesNCDs* CRISIL AA+ 5000 Assigned Ltd *The common independent director on the boards of CRISIL and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd did not participate in the Rating Committee Meeting and rating process for these instruments Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesNCDs CRISIL AA+ 80510 Reaffirmed Ltd Mahindra & Mahindra Financial ServicesSubordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 10500 Reaffirmed Ltd Programme Maneesh Gas Appliances Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Merino Services Ltd CC CRISIL BB 5 Assigned Nagarjuna Education Society Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB+ 15 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Nagarjuna Education Society Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 14 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Nagarjuna Education Society Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 91 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Narasimha Industries CC CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries LT Loan CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Narasimha Industries Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed On Load Gears Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 4.5 Assigned Loan Fac On Load Gears SME Credit CRISIL BBB- 2.5 Assigned On Load Gears CC* CRISIL BBB- 40 Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs.5 million for Export Packing Credit/Foreign Bill Discounting. Sandhu Automobiles Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BB- 130 Reaffirmed *Includes adhoc limit of Rs.10 Million. Shiv Tools Engineering Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Shree Hans Alloys Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 80 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB- 17.7 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Shree Hans Alloys Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 9 Downgraded Credit from CRISIL BB Shree Krishna Shiksha Prasar Samiti TL CRISIL BBB+ 124.2 Suspended Shree Krishna Shiksha Prasar Samiti WC Demand Loan CRISIL BBB+ 35.8 Suspended Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Assigned Shri Tradco India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 390 Assigned SunTec Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 380 Assigned Loan Fac Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd CC CRISIL B- 64 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 33.6 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B- 8.3 Reaffirmed Suyash Kraft and Papers Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 114.1 Reaffirmed Tata Motors Finance Ltd Acquirer payouts CRISIL AAA 3348.8 Withdrawn SO Teracom Ltd BG CRISIL D 2615.6 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd CC CRISIL D 1406.3 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd LOC CRISIL D 2778.1 Reaffirmed Teracom Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 200 Reaffirmed Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 170 Reaffirmed Vimala Feeds Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 112.5 Reaffirmed Vinayak Polymers Inc. Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayak Polymers Inc. CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 750 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)