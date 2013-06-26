Jun 26 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 25, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Accord Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 120 Reaffirmed Accord Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 600 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd Foreign LOC CRISIL A3 510 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 300 Assigned Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A3 160 Assigned Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Assigned Kanan Knitwear Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Kanan Knitwear Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Purchase Kanan Knitwear LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Assigned Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 2.5 Assigned Loan Fac Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 22.5 Assigned Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4 31 Assigned Discounting Madurai Arkay Rock Produce Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Assigned Maitree Associates Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Loan Fac Maitree Associates Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4 65* Assigned * Interchangeable with Buyers Credit Marwar Carpets International Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 6 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Marwar Carpets International Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 79 Reaffirmed Credit Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 2 Assigned Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 115 Assigned Loan Fac Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LOC CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned NIIT Technologies Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 1190 Reaffirmed NKC Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 2175 Reaffirmed Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4+ 55 Assigned Credit Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Discounting Perlei Textiles Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 120 Assigned Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A2+ 330 Robbins Tunneling and Trenchless BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Technology (India) Pvt Ltd Shree Steel Impex LOC CRISIL A4 22.5 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 13.5 Assigned Shri Hari Forging Products BG CRISIL A4 8.5 Assigned Shri Hari Forging Products Bill Discounting CRISIL A4 140 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 11.98 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL A1+ 27.575 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 20000 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 100 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 77 Reaffirmed Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 70* Assigned * LC sublimit of Rs.20 Million YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed Inventory CRISIL A4 250 Assigned Funding MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd FD Programme FAA+ Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aakar Foundry Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 30 Reaffirmed Aakar Foundry Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 102.9 Reaffirmed Aakar Foundry Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 177.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Accord Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 350 Reaffirmed Accord Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 36.6 Reaffirmed Agarwal Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 130 Assigned Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 100 Reaffirmed Alkraft Thermotechnologies Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac H S Sandhu Builders Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 62.5 Assigned Kanan Knitwear TL CRISIL BB+ 46 Assigned Kanan Knitwear Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 29 Assigned Loan Fac Maitree Associates CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Meghdoot Packaging Uttaranchal CC CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Mohan Brothers (Drinks) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 152.5 Assigned Loan Fac Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 282.5 Assigned Navratan Specialty Chemicals LLP CC CRISIL BB+ 72.5 Assigned NEcX Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 900 Reaffirmed NEcX Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 45 Reaffirmed NEcX Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NIIT Technologies Ltd CC CRISIL AA 610 Reaffirmed NIIT Technologies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 1200 Reaffirmed Loan Fac NKC Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 325 Reaffirmed Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 51.5 Assigned Loan Fac Premier Solar Systems Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 63.5 Assigned Professional Educational Trust Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned Loan Fac Professional Educational Trust Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Professional Educational Trust Funded Interest TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Professional Educational Trust LT Loan CRISIL B+ 240 Assigned Pudumjee Industries Ltd CC CRISIL A- 140 Pudumjee Industries Ltd TL CRISIL A- 90 R.R. Dwellings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 180 Reaffirmed Shree Steel Impex CC-Book debt CRISIL B+ 25 Placed on Notice of Withdrawal Shree Steel Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 10 Placed on Loan Fac Notice of Withdrawal ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 290 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 207.3 Upgraded from CRISIL B- ShreeGopal Concrete Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 0.8 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B- Shri Hari Forging Products TL CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Shri Hari Forging Products CC CRISIL B+ 15 Assigned Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 2000 Assigned Issue Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 78500 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA 12000 Reaffirmed Issue (Tier-II Bonds) Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA 88.6613 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA 53.3887 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd CC/WC Demand Loan CRISIL AA 60.395 Reaffirmed Shriram Transport Finance Co. Ltd BG Fac CRISIL AA 8 Reaffirmed Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB+ 1128.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 576.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Solaris Chemtech Industries Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 2656.5 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 20 Reaffirmed ^fully interchangeable with bill purchase Swelore Engineering Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB+ 3 Reaffirmed Credit Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Assigned Loan Fac Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 9 Assigned YM Motors Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B- 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B YM Motors Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 180 Downgraded from CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 