Jun 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 26, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aabhar International Export Packing CRISIL A4 70 Assigned Credit AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Upgraded from CRISIL D AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 9.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 11 Reaffirmed Broadcast Engineering Consultants BG CRISIL A3+ 250 Downgraded India Ltd from CRISIL A2 Broadcast Engineering Consultants LOC CRISIL A3+ 600 Downgraded India Ltd from CRISIL A2 Broadcast Engineering Consultants Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 775 Downgraded India Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL A2 Carona Industries Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Carona Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5.4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Central Investigation and Security BG CRISIL A3+ 60 Assigned Services Ltd Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 160 Assigned Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1250 Reaffirmed Indo - National Ltd BG CRISIL A1 22 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Indo - National Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 150 Downgraded Discounting Fac from CRISIL A1+ Indo - National Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 80 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+ Indo - National Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 4.8 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A1+ Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A1 690 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Bill CRISIL A1 600 Assigned Purchase -Discounting# # includes sub limit of Rs.200 million towards bank guarantee,Includes sub limit of Rs.350 million for letter of credit Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A1 1700 Assigned Credit JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 30 Assigned M/s. R.K.Construction BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Manugraph India Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 2.5 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A2+ 10 Assigned Credit Prima Plastics Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A3 25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Prima Plastics Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 62.5 Reaffirmed Purulia Chemicals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Rama Gum Industries (India) Ltd Packing Credit$ CRISIL A4+ 450 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 $Rs.150.00 Million interchangeable with Pre-shipment Credit on Foreign Currency Shaan Cars Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Fac Silpa Projects and Infrastructure IndiBG CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt LtdBG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt LtdLOC CRISIL A4+ 142.5 Assigned STCI Primary Dealer Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 2000 Reaffirmed Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20^ Assigned ^Includes a sub limit of Rs.31.4 million for Import Letter of Credit Texcel International Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4 30 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee UMANG'S Proposed BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd LOC^^ CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed ^^Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aabhar International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5 Assigned Loan Fac Aabhar International CC CRISIL B 5 Assigned AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 137.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B- 160 Upgraded from CRISIL D *Includes Rs.107.50 Million of buyer's credit AGL Polyfil Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 65 Upgraded from CRISIL D Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 94 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Avadh Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 33 Upgraded from CRISIL D Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 22.5 Reaffirmed Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 36.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Averina International Resorts Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 130 Reaffirmed Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 380* Upgraded from CRISIL B * Includes sublimit of Rs.50 Million Export Packing Credit Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Upgraded from CRISIL B Bajaj Basmati Pvt Ltd Warehouse FinancingCRISIL B+ 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B Broadcast Engineering Consultants IndiOverdraft Fac CRISIL BBB 300 Downgraded Ltd from CRISIL BBB+ Carona Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL D 12.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B- *Rs.12.5 million interchangeable with cash credit Carona Industries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 189.1 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Central Investigation and Security Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Services Ltd Loan Fac Central Investigation and Security CC CRISIL BBB 15 Assigned Services Ltd Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 61.5 Assigned Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 3.5 Assigned Loan Fac Evergreen Drums & Cans Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed Girdhari Lal Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GOL Offshore Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL D 1850 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 8020 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL D 650 Reaffirmed GOL Offshore Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 2980 Reaffirmed Loan Fac GOL Offshore Ltd ST Loan CRISIL D 1500 Reaffirmed India Green Reality Pvt Ltd Term Bk Loan Fac CRISIL B+ 1000 Assigned Indo - National Ltd CC CRISIL A+ 110 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Jain-Ashapuri Developers Unit-II TL CRISIL B 300 Reaffirmed Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A2 PTCs@ CRISIL A+ (SO) - Upgraded from CRISIL BBB+ SO @Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for both Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A1 PTCs$ CRISIL AA (SO) - Upgraded from CRISIL A SO $Series A1 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for Series A1 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by the maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Janalakshmi Financial Services Pvt LtdSeries A1 PTCs@ CRISIL AAA (SO)- Upgraded from CRISIL AA- SO @Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs are entitled to receive interest on a fortnightly basis. There is an expected schedule for principal repayments for both Series A1 PTCs and Series A2 PTCs; however, the structure allows for principal payments to be made by maturity date of the PTCs (ultimate payment structure). Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 30 Assigned Loan Fac Jay Bee Laminations Pvt Ltd Open CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Assigned Jeans Knit Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 10 Loan Fac JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 45.4 Assigned JM Frictech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Assigned Kalanikethan Textiles and Jewels Pvt CC CRISIL BB+ 320 Placed on Ltd Notice of Withdrawal Kalanikethan Textiles and Jewels Pvt TL Withdrawal 12 Withdrawn Ltd Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 67.5 Assigned Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 5 Assigned Leade Liquor Manufacturing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 25 Assigned Loan Fac M. Impex CC CRISIL B+ 64 Assigned M. Impex Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 11 Assigned Loan Fac M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd CC CRISIL B 45 Reaffirmed M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 9 Reaffirmed Loan Fac M.P. Agro BRK Energy Foods Ltd TL CRISIL B 27.2 Reaffirmed M/s. R.K.Construction TL CRISIL BB- 6.4 Assigned M/s. R.K.Construction Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 8.9 Assigned Loan Fac M/s. R.K.Construction Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 100 Assigned Paranjape Autocast Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL A- 80.5 Assigned Prima Plastics Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed Prima Plastics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 47.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Purulia Chemicals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 18 Assigned Saarrthi Ekjyot Realty Project Loan CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Shri Sindhvai Ginning Factory CC CRISIL D 110 Downgraded from CRISIL B Shri Sindhvai Ginning Factory TL CRISIL D 30 Downgraded from CRISIL B Silpa Projects and Infrastructure WC Demand Loan CRISIL C 170 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Silpa Projects and Infrastructure Standby Line of CRISIL C 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Credit Silpa Projects and Infrastructure Proposed LT Bk CRISIL C 70 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Silpa Projects and Infrastructure CC CRISIL C 30 Assigned India Pvt Ltd Skoda Auto India Pvt Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA- 3390 Reaffirmed Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 150 Assigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 300 Assigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 80.7 Assigned Loan Fac Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL BB 200 Assigned Sree Jagathguru Textiles Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 394.3 Assigned Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75.0* Assigned *Includes a sub limit of Rs.26.0 million for Export Packing Credit Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 78 Assigned Sungracia Tiles Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 2.4 Assigned Loan Fac Texcel International Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL B- 102 Upgraded from CRISIL D ^ Interchangeable with letter of credit facility to an extent of Rs.20 million Texcel International Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 74.3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Texcel International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 43.7 Upgraded from CRISIL D Udyog Mandir CC CRISIL BB 95 Assigned Udyog Mandir TL CRISIL BB 2.7 Assigned UMANG'S Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 10 Reaffirmed Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd CC^ CRISIL AA- 17205 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with Working Capital demand loans -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. 