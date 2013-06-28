Jun 28 Reuters) - Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 27, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB India) Ltd CP CRISIL A1 750 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A4+ 17.5 Reaffirmed *includes sublimit of Bank Guarantee of Rs.2.5 Million Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1700 Reaffirmed Development Credit Bank Ltd CDs Programme CRISIL A1+ 10000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.5 billion) Garg Tube Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Suspended Garg Tube Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Credit Garg Tube Ltd Pre Shipment Fac CRISIL A4+ 20 Suspended Grand Marine Foods Export Packing CRISIL A4 102 Assigned Credit Ionisation Filtration Industries Pvt BG CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Ltd Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Assigned Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3 50 Downgraded under LOC from CRISIL A3+ Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 60 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ M. Nagi Reddy & Company BG CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 55# Assigned # fully interchangable with bank gurantee Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 60* Assigned * fully interchangable with letter of credit Mica Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 329 Assigned Panda Infraprojects India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15* Assigned *Fully interchangeable with letter of credit Park Exports BG CRISIL A3 4.5 Reaffirmed Park Exports Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Purchase Park Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A3 120 Reaffirmed Park Exports Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 15.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Parkash Dye Chem LOC^ CRISIL A4+ 60 Assigned ^includes sublimit for bank guarantee of Rs.3.0 Million R R Parkon Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned R R Parkon Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 110 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 62.5 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Sanika Commodities India) Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4+ 180 Reaffirmed Credit Sanika Commodities India) Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt BG CRISIL A3 2.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LOC CRISIL A3 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Siemens Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 47700 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4.5 Reaffirmed Sony Fireworks P) Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 1.5 Assigned Sony Fireworks P) Ltd BG CRISIL A4 0.3 Assigned Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Reaffirmed SSM Builders & Promoters BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Stelco Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A2+ 660 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A2+ 200 Reaffirmed Travel Tours Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Vijay Steels Standby Line of CRISIL A4 2.2 Assigned Credit ZCL Chemicals Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A2 250 Upgraded Foreign Currency from CRISIL A3+ ZCL Chemicals Ltd LOC CRISIL A2 45 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ ZCL Chemicals Ltd BG CRISIL A2 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3+ LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- ACB India) Ltd NCD CRISIL A+ 2000 Reaffirmed Enhanced from Rs.1.6 Billion) Amit Motors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Amrutva Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL B+ 120 ReAssigned *Interchangeable with post shipment credit and foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discounting AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 35.5 Assigned AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL D 4.5 Assigned AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 65 Assigned AVR Zinc Products Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Balaji Stake Rice Industries CC CRISIL D 85 Downgraded from CRISIL B- Balaji Stake Rice Industries Ltd CC CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 254 Reaffirmed Blue Ocean Biotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 110 Reaffirmed Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL BB- 103.1 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ * Includes sublimit of packing credit of Rs.4.0 Million Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd CC** CRISIL BB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ ** Include sublimit of Packing Credit of 10.0 Million Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B+ Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 1.9 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Bodycare Creations Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BB- 35 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 30 Assigned Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 112.5 Assigned Loan Fac Ciscons Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 27.5 Assigned Crystal Crop Protection Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A 530 Reaffirmed Development Credit Bank Ltd Lower Tier-II CRISIL A- 1000 Reaffirmed Bonds Issue Garg Tube Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Suspended Garg Tube Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 1 Suspended Loan Fac HSR Developers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB-/Stable) Ionisation Filtration Industries Pvt TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Ltd Ionisation Filtration Industries Pvt CC CRISIL B 60 Assigned Ltd Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf WC Fac CRISIL BBB 50 Assigned Jyotichand Bhaichand Saraf & Sons Pvt CC CRISIL BBB 90 Assigned Ltd Kanaka Durga Cotton Mills TL CRISIL B- 50 Reaffirmed Kanaka Durga Cotton Mills CC CRISIL B- 70 Reaffirmed Kular Construction Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 12.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Kular Construction Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 22.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B+ Kular Construction Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 75 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Lala Nemi Chand Educational Trust TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned Lalitha Jewellery Mart Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 3900* Reaffirmed * includes sublimit of Rs.150 Million interchangeable with Bank guarantee and standby line of credit,*Fully interchangeable with bank guarantee or standby line of credit upto Rs.900 Million,* Includes sublimit of Rs.200 Million for Standby line of credit,*Includes sublimit of Rs400 Million interchangeable with standby line of credit and Bank Guarantee,*Fully interchangeable with standby line of credit upto Rs.250 Million *Fully interchangeable with Gold on loan scheme upto Rs. 500 Million Line O Matic Graphic Industries CC CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 125 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB Lotus Powergear Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 104.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB) M. Nagi Reddy & Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Loan Fac M. Nagi Reddy & Company CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim) Pvt CC CRISIL BB 4.4 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Sikkim) Pvt TL CRISIL BB 595 Reaffirmed Ltd Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd CC CRISIL BB 30 Reaffirmed Mayfair Hotels & Resorts Ltd TL CRISIL BB 960 Reaffirmed Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 13.2 Assigned Meenakshi Associates Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 70 Assigned Mica Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Mica Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6 Assigned Loan Fac Mica Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Assigned Motor Sales Ltd CC CRISIL B 95 Motor Sales Ltd TL CRISIL B 29.1 Panda Infraprojects India) Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 10 Assigned Loan Fac Panda Infraprojects India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 50 Assigned Parkash Dye Chem Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 50 Assigned Loan Fac Parkash Dye Chem LOC* CRISIL BB 20 Assigned *includes cash credit of Rs.20.0 Million PVR Ltd LT Loan CRISIL A+ 1346.8 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 280 Reaffirmed Quebec Petroleum Resources Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 19.8 Reaffirmed R R Parkon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned Ram Ratna Infrastructure Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 20 Reaffirmed Rasoi Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed RD Forge Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Assigned RD Forge Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 40 Assigned Royal Chains CC# CRISIL BBB- 140 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ #Includes sublimit of Export Packing Credit/Export Bill Discounting up to Rs.30.0 million Export Bill Discounting/Export Bill Purchase up to Rs.20.0 million Royal Chains Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 60 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB+ Sanika Commodities India) Pvt Ltd Inventory Funding CRISIL BB 200 Reaffirmed Fac Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt CC CRISIL BBB- 20 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 15 Reaffirmed Ltd Shree Tube Manufacturing Company Pvt Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 5.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit Siemens Ltd CC/Overdraft CRISIL AAA 2500 Reaffirmed Silicon Institute of Technology LT Loan CRISIL BB- 57 Reaffirmed SLV Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SLV Spinning Mills Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 172 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SLV Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL B 0.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ SLV Spinning Mills Ltd WC TL CRISIL B 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Sony Fireworks P) Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 1.7 Assigned Sony Fireworks P) Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 62.5 Assigned Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises CC CRISIL BB 300 Reaffirmed Sree Tirumala Steel Enterprises Channel Financing CRISIL BB 100 Reaffirmed Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing WC TL CRISIL B- 20 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing CC CRISIL B- 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Agri Processing TL CRISIL B- 35 Assigned Pvt Ltd Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Proposed TL CRISIL BB- 347.6 Assigned Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial LT Loan CRISIL BB- 310.4 Assigned Educational Trust Srimathi Sundaravalli Memorial Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Educational Trust SSM Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL BB- 1000 Assigned Stelco Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Sulthan Gold Classic Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned The KCP Ltd Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL A- 108.9 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC CRISIL A- 795 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL A- 150 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2738.9 Reaffirmed The KCP Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 350 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Travel Tours Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Assigned V.S.T. & Sons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 195 Assigned V.S.T. & Sons Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 5 Assigned Vijay Steels TL CRISIL B+ 9.7 Assigned Vijay Steels CC CRISIL B+ 45 Assigned Vijay Steels Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 8.1 Assigned Loan Fac Vinayaga Fireworks CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Vinayaga Fireworks Industries CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 50 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 45 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 3 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 4 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 5.3 Downgraded from CRISIL B+/Stable Welmech Engineering Company Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 52.7 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+/Stable ZCL Chemicals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 75.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/Stable ZCL Chemicals Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB+ 24.4 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB/Stable -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCDSO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. 