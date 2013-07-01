Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 28 & 29, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Appolo Sesame Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned APT Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from CRISIL D APT Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 21 Upgraded from CRISIL D * Includes Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 Million APT Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from CRISIL D APT Packaging Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL D Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned Discounting Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 800 Assigned Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100* Assigned *includes sublimit of BG of Rs.20 Million Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned Bramha Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 24.5 Assigned Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Credit Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Enayat Overseas Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10.8 Assigned Loan Fac Enayat Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55# Assigned Purchase # with both way interchangableRs.10 Millions between Foreign Bill Purchase and Packing Credit Enayat Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30* Assigned * with both way interchangable of Rs.10 Millions between Foreign Bill Purchase and Packing Credit Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned Fortune Metaliks Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned Fortune Metals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 249 Assigned Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed H. Sherul & Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned Credit* H. Sherul & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 185 Assigned Discounting H. Sherul & Co. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 215 Assigned Foreign Currency Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Assigned Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed Ltd J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed Jindal Chawal Nigam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned K.R. Anand BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.R. Anand Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 K.R. Anand LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Karle International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with Bills Discounting Karnataka Aromas LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned Karnataka Aromas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned Loan Fac Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Kotsons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 610 Assigned Kotsons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 275 Assigned Credit L.T. Karle and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed L.T. Karle and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtLOC CRISIL A3 700 Assigned Ltd M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Assigned Odisha Power Generation Corporation LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6000 Assigned Loan Fac Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Assigned Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from CRISIL A3 Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned Rajputana Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Responsive Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Assigned Royal Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Royal Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned Ltd Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned Sidharth & Gautam Engineers BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed Singhal Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned Sparsh Baldev Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Sparsh Baldev Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Spica Projects & Infrastructures Pvt BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed Ltd Sree Rajendra Textiles LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned Sree Rajendra Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 118 Assigned Forward Star Wire (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned Suprada Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Assigned Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 95 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned % Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Assigned MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Housing Development Finance FD FAAA Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- A To Z Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned Adarsh Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB-/ 200 Suspended AGI Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed Ananya Finance for Inclusive Growth PvLT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Ltd Appolo Sesame Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned * Cash Credit as Sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million of Packing Credit APT Packaging Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 22.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D APT Packaging Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B- 22 Upgraded from CRISIL D APT Packaging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 82.1 Upgraded from CRISIL D Asian Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Asian Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 17.8 Reaffirmed Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 77.6 Reaffirmed Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed B- Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B 181 Assigned Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed Bamboli Agencies Proposed Long CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed -Term Bk Loan Fac Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 140 Assigned Loan Fac Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Long -TL CRISIL BBB- 127 Assigned Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Loan Fac Bramha Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned Central Transport Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- *Includes sublimit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Packing Credit up to the limit of Rs.10.0 Million, Foreign Discounting Bills Purchase up to the limit of Rs. 10.0 Million and Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs.60.0 Million Chirag Developers CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned Delhites Syro Malabar Mission TL CRISIL B 84.8 Assigned Delhites Syro Malabar Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned Delhites Syro Malabar Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.2 Assigned Loan Fac Dev Raj Institute of Management & TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned Technology Society Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1260 Assigned Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Assigned Loan Fac Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Enayat Overseas TL CRISIL BB 24 Assigned Enayat Overseas Proposed Long CRISIL BB 30 Assigned -Term Bk Loan Fac Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Loan Fac Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 2100 Reaffirmed Currency TL Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 7950 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.4 Reaffirmed Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Assigned Loan Fac Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 386.9* Assigned * Includes a sublimit of Rs. 320 Million for Foreign Letter of Credit Fortune Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 494.1 Assigned Fortune Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned Fortune Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 237.4 Assigned Fortune Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 567 Assigned Friends of WWB, India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned Loan Fac Galaxy Associates TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 27.7 Reaffirmed GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.7 Assigned GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 51.3 Assigned Loan Fac Graffiti Clothing CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108 Assigned GVRMP Whagdhari Ribbanpally Tollway PvLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2140 Assigned Ltd Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned *Rs.42 Million sublimit - Letter of Credit Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned Loan Fac High End Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 3.25 Assigned High End Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.7 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.8 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.75 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Lease Rental CRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed Discounting Loan Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.9 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1.6 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 2.8 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 2.7 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.6 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.5 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 4.6 Reaffirmed Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.65 Reaffirmed Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Suspended Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 147.5 Suspended Housing Development Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 250 Assigned Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance NCDs CRISIL AAA 1278680 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed Corporation Ltd J G Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 251.7 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 18 Assigned J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 105 Assigned J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.5 Assigned Loan Fac Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC# CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs.200.0 million. Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Jindal Chawal Nigam CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned JMD Chain Stores Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D JMD Chain Stores Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52 Upgraded from CRISIL D JMD Mega and Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned K.R. Anand Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 132.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B K.R. Anand CC CRISIL BB- 107.5 Upgraded from CRISIL B Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtTL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Assigned Ltd Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtCC* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd * Includes a sub-limit of Rs.2 million for letter of guarantee and Rs.50 Million for Letter of Credit. Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned Ltd Loan Fac Karle International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed Karle International Pvt Ltd Standby line of CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed Credit Karnataka Aromas Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned Karnataka Aromas Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 170* Assigned * fully interchangeable with overdraft facility Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned Kiran Design Export Packing CRISIL A- 600 Assigned Credit* *Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Assigned Credit Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Assigned Credit Kotsons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Assigned Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Long -TL CRISIL BB- 525 Upgraded Educational Trust from CRISIL B Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded Educational Trust Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL B Lux Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed *Including Packing Credit/Packing credit foreign currency/Post shipment credit foreign currency/Foreign bills purchase as sublimit Lux Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 466.4 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8.6 Reaffirmed M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Ltd M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned M/s Pasupati Feeds CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned Mahanth Motors TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned Mahanth Motors CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned Mahanth Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned Loan Fac Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.5 Assigned Loan Fac Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Loan Fac Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2164.3 Assigned Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 351 Assigned Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 # Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB- * Includes one-way interchangeability with cash credit R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60* Assigned * Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15 Million Rajlabdhi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned Rajputana Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed Rajputana Stainless Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed Responsive Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 4000 Assigned Commercial Borrowing Responsive Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Assigned *Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency Ruby Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned Ruby Builders & Promoters Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned Saini Techno Constructs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.8 Assigned Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned Ltd Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 57.8 Assigned Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.2 Assigned Loan Fac Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Coal Enterprises (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned Credit Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned Sidharth & Gautam Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed Sidharth & Gautam Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Singhal Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TL CRISIL D 259.4 Assigned Trust Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Assigned Trust Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.6 Assigned Trust Loan Fac Spica Projects & Infrastructures Pvt CC CRISIL B- 48.7 Upgraded Ltd from CRISIL C Spica Projects & Infrastructures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.3 Upgraded Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL C Sree Rajendra Textiles CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.1 Assigned Loan Fac Star Wire (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Assigned Star Wire (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Assigned Credit Star Wire (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 846.9 Assigned Sudhir Mandke Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Suprada Construction Company CC CRISIL C 57.5 Assigned Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 225.4 Notice of Withdrawal Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2500 Assigned Loan Fac Todi Hosiery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 379.2 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Todi Hosiery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 0.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BB+ Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Usha Spinners Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 59 Assigned Usha Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Assigned Loan Fac Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.9 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 40.3 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 3.2 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned Pvt Ltd Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90* Assigned * Sub-limit of EPC of Rs.25 million Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150# Assigned # Fully interchangeable with Working capital Demand Loan and Sub-limit of Letter of Credit upto Rs. 50 million Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 660 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC$ CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned $ one-way inter changeability of Rs. 60 million from ILC to Cash Credit Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.2 Assigned Loan Fac Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 557.6 Assigned Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 921.2 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210.2 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 433.2 Assigned Loan Fac Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 212.5 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.