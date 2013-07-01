Jul 1 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of June 28 & 29, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Appolo Sesame Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
APT Packaging Ltd BG CRISIL A4 4 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
APT Packaging Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 21 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
* Includes Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 Million
APT Packaging Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
APT Packaging Ltd Post Shipment CRISIL A4 11 Upgraded from
Credit CRISIL D
Asian Food Industries BG CRISIL A3 50 Reaffirmed
Asian Food Industries Import LOC Limit CRISIL A3 20 Reaffirmed
Asian Food Industries Packing Credit CRISIL A3 500 Reaffirmed
Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 15 Reaffirmed
Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 15 Assigned
Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 95 Assigned
Discounting
Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 800 Assigned
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100* Assigned
*includes sublimit of BG of Rs.20 Million
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 200 Assigned
Bramha Impex Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 60 Assigned
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 24.5 Assigned
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 1 Assigned
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Assigned
Credit
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 3.5 Assigned
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Enayat Overseas Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 10.8 Assigned
Loan Fac
Enayat Overseas Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 55# Assigned
Purchase
# with both way interchangableRs.10 Millions between Foreign Bill Purchase and Packing Credit
Enayat Overseas Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30* Assigned
* with both way interchangable of Rs.10 Millions between Foreign Bill Purchase and Packing
Credit
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 50 Assigned
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Assigned
Fortune Metaliks Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 150 Assigned
Fortune Metals Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3 249 Assigned
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 40 Reaffirmed
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 35 Reaffirmed
H. Sherul & Co. Pre Shipment CRISIL A4+ 100 Assigned
Credit*
H. Sherul & Co. Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 185 Assigned
Discounting
H. Sherul & Co. Packing Credit in CRISIL A4+ 215 Assigned
Foreign Currency
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.6 Assigned
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Suspended
Housing Development Finance CorporatioST Debt CRISIL A1+ 250000 Reaffirmed
Ltd
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 46 Reaffirmed
Jindal Chawal Nigam Packing Credit CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
K.R. Anand BG CRISIL A4+ 500 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
K.R. Anand Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
K.R. Anand LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Karle International Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed
Karle International Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 245 Reaffirmed
Karle International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit* CRISIL A4+ 480 Reaffirmed
*Interchangeable with Bills Discounting
Karnataka Aromas LOC CRISIL A4 90 Assigned
Karnataka Aromas Foreign LOC CRISIL A4 80 Assigned
Karnataka Chemical Industries Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 125 Assigned
Loan Fac
Karnataka Chemical Industries LOC CRISIL A4+ 140 Assigned
Karnataka Chemical Industries BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Kotsons Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 610 Assigned
Kotsons Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A4 275 Assigned
Credit
L.T. Karle and Company LOC CRISIL A4+ 65 Reaffirmed
L.T. Karle and Company Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Lux Industries Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 15 Reaffirmed
M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtLOC CRISIL A3 700 Assigned
Ltd
M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 13 Assigned
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Navkar Corporation Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 450 Assigned
Odisha Power Generation Corporation LtProposed ST Bk CRISIL A2+ 6000 Assigned
Loan Fac
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 30 Assigned
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 0.7 Assigned
Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 5 Upgraded from
CRISIL A3
Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 70 Assigned
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 15 Assigned
Rajputana Stainless Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 125 Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed
Responsive Industries Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 900 Assigned
Royal Exports Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Royal Exports Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 110 Assigned
Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt BG CRISIL A4+ 250 Assigned
Ltd
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 4 Reaffirmed
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 20 Assigned
Sidharth & Gautam Engineers BG CRISIL A4 48 Reaffirmed
Singhal Builders BG CRISIL A4+ 90 Assigned
Sparsh Baldev Exports Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Sparsh Baldev Exports Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned
Spica Projects & Infrastructures Pvt BG CRISIL A4 180 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Sree Rajendra Textiles LOC CRISIL A4+ 150 Assigned
Sree Rajendra Textiles BG CRISIL A4+ 25 Assigned
Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned
Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 50 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Ltd Foreign Exchange CRISIL A2+ 118 Assigned
Forward
Star Wire (India) Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 180 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Ltd LOC CRISIL A2+ 250 Assigned
Suprada Construction Company BG CRISIL A4 62.5 Assigned
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 80 Reaffirmed
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Reaffirmed
Venus Remedies Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 35 Assigned
Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC CRISIL A3+ 95 Assigned
Venus Remedies Ltd LOC% CRISIL A3+ 80 Assigned
% Fully interchangeable with Bank guarantee
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 6.6 Assigned
MEDIUM TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Housing Development Finance FD FAAA Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
A To Z Developers Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 190 Assigned
Adarsh Communications Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB-/ 200 Suspended
AGI Infra Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 160 Reaffirmed
Ananya Finance for Inclusive Growth PvLT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Ltd
Appolo Sesame Industries Packing Credit* CRISIL BB 100 Assigned
* Cash Credit as Sub limit of Rs.20.00 Million of Packing Credit
APT Packaging Ltd CC - Book Debt CRISIL B- 22.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
APT Packaging Ltd CC-Stock CRISIL B- 22 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
APT Packaging Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B- 82.1 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Asian Food Industries Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 8.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Asian Food Industries TL CRISIL BBB- 17.8 Reaffirmed
Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B- 77.6 Reaffirmed
Automobile Kapoor's India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL 80 Reaffirmed
B-
Baba Naga Overseas TL CRISIL B 181 Assigned
Bamboli Agencies CC CRISIL BB+ 70 Reaffirmed
Bamboli Agencies Proposed Long CRISIL BB+ 1.2 Reaffirmed
-Term Bk Loan Fac
Bamboli Agencies Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 90 Reaffirmed
Bhageria Dye Chem Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 140 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd Long -TL CRISIL BBB- 127 Assigned
Bhagwati Fats and Edible Oils Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Bharat Insulation Company (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Loan Fac
Bramha Impex Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 130 Assigned
Central Transport Company CC CRISIL BB+ 50 Assigned
Centuary Fibre Plates Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 110 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BBB-
*Includes sublimit of Packing Credit in Foreign Currency/Packing Credit up to the limit of
Rs.10.0 Million, Foreign Discounting Bills Purchase up to the limit of Rs. 10.0 Million and
Buyer's Credit up to the limit of Rs.60.0 Million
Chirag Developers CC CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
D.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 85 Assigned
Delhites Syro Malabar Mission TL CRISIL B 84.8 Assigned
Delhites Syro Malabar Mission Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 100 Assigned
Delhites Syro Malabar Mission Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 65.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Dev Raj Institute of Management & TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned
Technology Society
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1260 Assigned
Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 53.5 Assigned
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 18 Assigned
Loan Fac
Emdet Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Enayat Overseas TL CRISIL BB 24 Assigned
Enayat Overseas Proposed Long CRISIL BB 30 Assigned
-Term Bk Loan Fac
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Eneroil Offshore Drilling Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Loan Fac
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed Foreign CRISIL AA 2100 Reaffirmed
Currency TL
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 7950 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of
credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility
Essel Mining & Industries Ltd Proposed CC Limit* CRISIL AA 450 Reaffirmed
*Fully interchangeable with packing credit/post shipment discounting/bank guarantee/letter of
credit and any other non-fund-based bank facility
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.4 Reaffirmed
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 3.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 40 Assigned
Floking Pipes Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 386.9* Assigned
* Includes a sublimit of Rs. 320 Million for Foreign Letter of Credit
Fortune Metaliks Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 494.1 Assigned
Fortune Metaliks Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Assigned
Fortune Metals Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 237.4 Assigned
Fortune Metals Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 567 Assigned
Friends of WWB, India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Galaxy Associates TL CRISIL B+ 140 Assigned
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 120 Reaffirmed
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 12.3 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Gandhi Automations Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 27.7 Reaffirmed
GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 23.7 Assigned
GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 75 Assigned
GM Reddy Cotton Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 51.3 Assigned
Loan Fac
Graffiti Clothing CC CRISIL BB- 105 Assigned
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Guntur Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 108 Assigned
GVRMP Whagdhari Ribbanpally Tollway PvLT Loan CRISIL BBB- 2140 Assigned
Ltd
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL* CRISIL B+ 175 Assigned
*Rs.42 Million sublimit - Letter of Credit
Hari Krishnaa Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 1 Assigned
Loan Fac
High End Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk LoanCRISIL B 3.25 Assigned
High End Hotels & Resorts Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 127.5 Assigned
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.7 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.8 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.75 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Lease Rental CRISIL AA 6 Reaffirmed
Discounting Loan
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.9 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 1.6 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 2.8 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Overdraft Fac CRISIL AA 2.7 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.6 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.5 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 4.6 Reaffirmed
Hiranandani Group entities Rupee TL CRISIL AA 0.65 Reaffirmed
Hitech Cellphone Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 60 Assigned
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 105 Suspended
Honest Derivatives Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL B 147.5 Suspended
Housing Development Finance NCD Issue CRISIL AAA 250 Assigned
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance NCDs CRISIL AAA 1278680 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Bonds CRISIL AAA 1008.5 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
Housing Development Finance Subordinated Debt CRISIL AAA 50000 Reaffirmed
Corporation Ltd
J G Agro Industries CC CRISIL B+ 90 Assigned
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 125 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
J.G.Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 251.7 Upgraded
from CRISIL
BB-
J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdTL CRISIL B 18 Assigned
J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdCC CRISIL B 105 Assigned
J.S.V Motors and Constructions Pvt LtdProposed LT Bk CRISIL B 68.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Jawandamal Dhannamal LOC# CRISIL BB+ 600 Reaffirmed
# Interchangeable with Cash Credit upto Rs.200.0 million.
Jawandamal Dhannamal Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Jindal Chawal Nigam CC CRISIL B+ 80 Assigned
JMD Chain Stores Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
JMD Chain Stores Ltd TL CRISIL B- 52 Upgraded
from CRISIL D
JMD Mega and Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Assigned
Johnson Jewellers CC CRISIL B+ 170 Assigned
K.R. Anand Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 132.5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
K.R. Anand CC CRISIL BB- 107.5 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B
Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtTL CRISIL BB- 39.5 Assigned
Ltd
Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtCC* CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Ltd
* Includes a sub-limit of Rs.2 million for letter of guarantee and Rs.50 Million for Letter of
Credit.
Kansara Popatlal Tibhovandas Metal PvtProposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 51.5 Assigned
Ltd Loan Fac
Karle International Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 200 Reaffirmed
Karle International Pvt Ltd Standby line of CRISIL BB- 55 Reaffirmed
Credit
Karnataka Aromas Overdraft Fac CRISIL B+ 22.5 Assigned
Karnataka Aromas Buyer Credit Limit CRISIL B+ 170* Assigned
* fully interchangeable with overdraft facility
Karnataka Chemical Industries Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 35 Assigned
Karnataka Chemical Industries CC CRISIL BB- 90 Assigned
Kiran Design Export Packing CRISIL A- 600 Assigned
Credit*
*Fully interchangeable with Post Shipment Credit
Kiran Jewelry Export Packing CRISIL A- 240 Assigned
Credit
Kiran Jewelry Post Shipment CRISIL A- 1110 Assigned
Credit
Kotsons Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 300 Assigned
Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Long -TL CRISIL BB- 525 Upgraded
Educational Trust from CRISIL
B
Kupidisaatham Narayanaswami Proposed Long- CRISIL BB- 110 Upgraded
Educational Trust Term Bk Loan Fac from CRISIL
B
Lux Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 1050 Reaffirmed
*Including Packing Credit/Packing credit foreign currency/Post shipment credit foreign
currency/Foreign bills purchase as sublimit
Lux Industries Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 560 Reaffirmed
Lux Industries Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 466.4 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Lux Industries Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 8.6 Reaffirmed
M K Shipping and Allied Industries PvtCC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Ltd
M.S Life Drug House Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 100 Assigned
M/s Pasupati Feeds CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Assigned
Mahanth Motors TL CRISIL B 10 Assigned
Mahanth Motors CC CRISIL B 80 Assigned
Mahanth Motors Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 15 Assigned
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 35 Assigned
Metcut Toolings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 49.5 Assigned
Loan Fac
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 90 Assigned
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Loan Fac
Miter & Miter Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 45 Assigned
Navkar Corporation Ltd TL CRISIL A- 2164.3 Assigned
Navkar Corporation Ltd CC CRISIL A- 200 Assigned
Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 49 Assigned
Om Shivam Buildcon Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 351 Assigned
Prime Mineral Exports Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A+ 1000 #
Prince Roller Flour Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 70 Assigned
Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
Prince T M T Steels Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL BBB- 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-
* Includes one-way interchangeability with cash credit
R.R. Distributors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 60* Assigned
* Interchangeable with letter of credit to the extent of Rs.15 Million
Rajlabdhi Infrastructure Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 200 Assigned
Rajputana Stainless Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 550 Reaffirmed
Rajputana Stainless Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB+ 75 Reaffirmed
Ratan Aluminum Recycling Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 75 Assigned
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Reaffirmed
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 26.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Renuka Equipments Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 3.2 Reaffirmed
Responsive Industries Ltd External CRISIL A- 4000 Assigned
Commercial
Borrowing
Responsive Industries Ltd CC* CRISIL A- 800 Assigned
*Interchangeable with Packing Credit in Foreign Currency
Ruby Builders & Promoters LT Loan CRISIL BB 80 Assigned
Ruby Builders & Promoters Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 20 Assigned
Saini Techno Constructs Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 64.8 Assigned
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 13 Assigned
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL B+ 5 Assigned
Sarita Forgings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 55 Assigned
Seguro Foundations and Structures Pvt CC CRISIL BB- 100 Assigned
Ltd
Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 57.8 Assigned
Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Seinumero Nirman Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 42.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 35 Reaffirmed
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB+ 107.5 Reaffirmed
Sel Jegat Printers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 55.2 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Coal Enterprises (India) Pvt LtdCC CRISIL BB 75 Assigned
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BBB- 45 Assigned
Credit
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd Corporate Loan CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Shri Tradco Deesan Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 300 Assigned
Sidharth & Gautam Engineers CC CRISIL B+ 72 Reaffirmed
Sidharth & Gautam Engineers Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Singhal Builders Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB 35 Assigned
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) TL CRISIL D 259.4 Assigned
Trust
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Overdraft Fac CRISIL D 27 Assigned
Trust
Sitapur Shiksha Sansthan (Sitapur) Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 11.6 Assigned
Trust Loan Fac
Spica Projects & Infrastructures Pvt CC CRISIL B- 48.7 Upgraded
Ltd from CRISIL
C
Spica Projects & Infrastructures Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 8.3 Upgraded
Ltd Loan Fac from CRISIL
C
Sree Rajendra Textiles CC CRISIL BB+ 20 Assigned
Sri Sai Durga Infratech India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A- 5.1 Assigned
Loan Fac
Star Wire (India) Ltd CC CRISIL A- 1200 Assigned
Star Wire (India) Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A- 50 Assigned
Credit
Star Wire (India) Ltd TL CRISIL A- 846.9 Assigned
Sudhir Mandke Developers Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned
Suprada Construction Company CC CRISIL C 57.5 Assigned
Supreme Coated Board Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 225.4 Notice of
Withdrawal
Tata Cleantech Capital Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 2500 Assigned
Loan Fac
Todi Hosiery Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 379.2 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Todi Hosiery Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 0.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BB+
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 10 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB
Tolani Projects Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 61 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB
Usha Spinners Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 59 Assigned
Usha Spinners Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 11 Assigned
Loan Fac
Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 26.9 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills LT Loan CRISIL D 40.3 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills BG CRISIL D 3.2 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Venus P.P. Varadaraju Spinning Mills CC CRISIL D 30 Assigned
Pvt Ltd
Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 90* Assigned
* Sub-limit of EPC of Rs.25 million
Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 150# Assigned
# Fully interchangeable with Working capital Demand Loan and Sub-limit of Letter of Credit upto
Rs. 50 million
Venus Remedies Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 660 Assigned
Venus Remedies Ltd Inland/Import LOC$ CRISIL BBB 60 Assigned
$ one-way inter changeability of Rs. 60 million from ILC to Cash Credit
Venus Remedies Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 1.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Venus Remedies Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 557.6 Assigned
Venus Remedies Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 921.2 Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 210.2 Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 433.2 Assigned
Loan Fac
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 27.5 Assigned
Viswateja Spinning Mills Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 212.5 Assigned
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
