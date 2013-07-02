Jul 2 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 1, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 50 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra CDs CRISIL A1+ 100000 Reaffirmed Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL A3 50 Assigned Credit Indian MFI Trust Series V Series A1 PTCs CRISIL A1 (SO) Assigned Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase- CRISIL A3+ 430 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3+ 75 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A3 330 Reaffirmed Purchase Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 100 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A3 40 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A3 60 Reaffirmed *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 300 Reaffirmed Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd Bills Discounting CRISIL A4+ 75 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rama Steel Tubes Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Rausheena Udyog Ltd BG CRISIL A4 105 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rausheena Udyog Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A2 330 Assigned SunTec Business Solutions Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1 235 Assigned Loan Fac Vaas Automation Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vaas Automation Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 7.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Vaas Automation Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 7.5 Assigned LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 70 Reaffirmed Astral Steritech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 29.7 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Bank of Maharashtra Bond CRISIL AA+ 8250 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Perpetual Bonds CRISIL AA+ 6450 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 10000 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Upper Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 12500 Reaffirmed Bank of Maharashtra Lower Tier II BondsCRISIL AA+ 1300 Reaffirmed Dev Raj Institute of Management & TL CRISIL B- 97.5 Assigned Technology Society Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1260 Assigned Dixcy Textiles Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 310 Assigned Jai Bharat Rice Mills CC CRISIL B+ 68 Reaffirmed Jai Bharat Rice Mills Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Credit Jai Bharat Rice Mills TL CRISIL B+ 15 Reaffirmed Jama Corporation Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB 67.8 Reaffirmed Koshambh Multitred Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3.5 Reaffirmed Lavanya Gold Jewels India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 600 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd CC# CRISIL BBB- 60 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with export packing credit Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd Standby FB WC^ CRISIL BBB- 25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with non-fund-based limits Madras Hydraulic Hose Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 45.9 Reaffirmed Nortech Power Projects Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 750 Downgraded from CRISIL C Parasmal Pagariya & Sons CC CRISIL B+ 60 Reaffirmed Parasmal Pagariya & Sons Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 40 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Raj Hair International Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 12 Assigned Rama Steel Tubes Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 260 Reaffirmed *includes Sublimit for Overdraft against Book debts of 100.0 Million & Packing Credit of 150.0 Million Rausheena Udyog Ltd CC CRISIL B- 87.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Rausheena Udyog Ltd TL CRISIL B- 110.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D RKM Housing Ltd WC TL CRISIL C 76 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro CC CRISIL B+ 58 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro TL CRISIL B+ 12 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Saraswati Cotton Ginning & Agro Proposed LT Bk Fac CRISIL B+ 32 Assigned Industries Pvt Ltd Sidhhartha Corporation Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB+ 834 Assigned Credit* Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 98 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BB 44.8 Reaffirmed Sun India Hatcheries Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 32.2 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 36.2 Assigned Tropicool Foods Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 30.6 Assigned Vaas Automation Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 50 Reaffirmed Veekesy Elastomers Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB 60 Reaffirmed -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.