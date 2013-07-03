Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Brocade India Polytex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 # Reaffirmed # Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 $ Reaffirmed $ Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Hind Motors India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1120 Downgraded from CRISIL A3+ Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd BG and LOC CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Assigned Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1500 Assigned Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160* Assigned * One way interchangeability from letter of credit (LC) limit to fund-based working capital (FBWC) limit of Rs.75 Million Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Assigned Credit @ @ includes Rs.200 million of sub limit of Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP). Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned Tej International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded Purchase from CRISIL A4 Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Viseton Engineering Center(India) Pvt PCFC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed Ltd LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 128.8 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 861.2 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Brocade India Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Assigned Loan Fac Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.5 Assigned Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned Bonzer Academy of Maritime Studies Pre-sea General Grade 3 - Assigned Charitable Trust Purpose Ratings Course (GP Ratings) Devsons Products CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55* Reaffirmed * Cash Credit includes sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.25 million. Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed Eden Critical Care Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 195 Assigned Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed Hind Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed Hind Motors India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed Jawahar Shethkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB 1500 Reaffirmed Karkhana Ltd M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loans CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Ltd Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 850 Reaffirmed Ltd Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed My Leisure Breaks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Credit OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500* Assigned *Interchangeable with bank guarantee Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned Loan Fac Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.8 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 864 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1950 Reaffirmed Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 136 Reaffirmed Shiva Texfabs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3574.3 Assigned Shiva Texfabs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4180 Assigned Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 147.5 Assigned Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Credit # # includes Rs.30 million of sub limit of cash credit. Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Unique Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Viseton Engineering Center(India) Pvt Long- TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed Ltd Viseton Engineering Center(India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Visteon Automotive (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.