Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of
India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 2, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Brocade India Polytex Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1.3 Assigned
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 5 # Reaffirmed
# Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 15 $ Reaffirmed
$ Fully interchangeable with Bank Guarantee
Hind Motors India Ltd BG CRISIL A4 1 Reaffirmed
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3 1120 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A3+
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd BG and LOC CRISIL A1+ 7500 Reaffirmed
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd ST Loan CRISIL A1+ 3000 Reaffirmed
OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd BG CRISIL A2 2750 Assigned
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A2 1500 Assigned
Sagar Cements Ltd BG CRISIL A3 55 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 125 Reaffirmed
Shiva Texfabs Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 160* Assigned
* One way interchangeability from letter of credit (LC) limit to fund-based working capital
(FBWC) limit of Rs.75 Million
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 32.5 Assigned
Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL A3+ 290 Assigned
Credit @
@ includes Rs.200 million of sub limit of Foreign Bill Purchase (FBP).
Tej International Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+ 70 Assigned
Tej International Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 10 Assigned
Unique Organics Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A4+ 120 Upgraded
Purchase from CRISIL
A4
Unique Organics Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Upgraded
from CRISIL
A4
Viseton Engineering Center(India) Pvt PCFC* CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
Ltd
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BB 128.8 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Boutique Hotels India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 861.2 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
Brocade India Polytex Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 5.7 Assigned
Loan Fac
Brocade India Polytex Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B 25.5 Assigned
Brocade India Polytex Ltd CC CRISIL B 37.5 Assigned
Bonzer Academy of Maritime Studies Pre-sea General Grade 3 - Assigned
Charitable Trust Purpose Ratings
Course (GP Ratings)
Devsons Products CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 55* Reaffirmed
* Cash Credit includes sub-limit for Bill Discounting of Rs.25 million.
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 47.1 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Dyna-K Automotive Stampings Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 34.9 Reaffirmed
Eden Critical Care Hospital Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 195 Assigned
Ess Gee Real Estate Developers Pvt LtdTL CRISIL BBB 350 Reaffirmed
Hind Motors India Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 175 Reaffirmed
Hind Motors India Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 77.5 Reaffirmed
Jawahar Shethkari Sahakari Sakhar CC CRISIL BB 1500 Reaffirmed
Karkhana Ltd
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 250 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Line of Credit CRISIL BBB- 30 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB
M G Contractors Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 120 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd WC Demand Loans CRISIL AA+ 500 Reaffirmed
Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Pvt Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Mandke and Mandke Infrastructure Pvt Proposed TL CRISIL B 850 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Midas Golden Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 400 Reaffirmed
My Leisure Breaks Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 75 Reaffirmed
OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed
Credit
OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 500* Assigned
*Interchangeable with bank guarantee
Offshore Infrastructures Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB+ 250 Assigned
Loan Fac
Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 40 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Pashupati Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 37.8 Upgraded
from CRISIL B+
Sagar Cements Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 864 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 1950 Reaffirmed
Sagar Cements Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL BBB- 136 Reaffirmed
Shiva Texfabs Ltd TL CRISIL BBB- 3574.3 Assigned
Shiva Texfabs Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 4180 Assigned
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 147.5 Assigned
Silk Touch Vitrified Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 120 Assigned
Tej International Pvt Ltd Export Packing CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Credit #
# includes Rs.30 million of sub limit of cash credit.
Unique Organics Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 100 Upgraded
from CRISIL
B+
Unique Organics Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 7.5 Upgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
B+
Viseton Engineering Center(India) Pvt Long- TL CRISIL BB 5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Viseton Engineering Center(India) Pvt Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Visteon Automotive (India) Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB- 22.8 Reaffirmed
Voora Property Developers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 300 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
