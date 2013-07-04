Jul 4 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 3, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 35 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 5 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Bk Gaurantee CRISIL A3+$ 10 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A3+$ 10 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL A3+$ 200 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd Bk Gaurantee CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 7.5 Reaffirmed OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt. LtdBk Gaurantee CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 70 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Alumilite Architecturals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 25 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 105 Reaffirmed CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 11.3 Reaffirmed Loan Fac CJI Porcelain Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 47.7 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd CC CRISIL BBB$ 870 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd LOC CRISIL BBB$ 300 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB$ 95 Reaffirmed Loan Fac JMT Auto Ltd Rupee TL CRISIL BBB$ 240 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd TL CRISIL BBB$ 195 Reaffirmed JMT Auto Ltd WC TL CRISIL BBB$ 80 Reaffirmed Kalamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd CC* CRISIL BBB 180 Reaffirmed *Includes Sub Limits of Rs. 150 Million of Working Capital Demand Loan Kalamandir Jewellers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 80 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 30 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 5 Reaffirmed Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 35 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Koneru Constructions Pvt Ltd SME Care Loan CRISIL B 5 Assigned Mercury Laboratories Ltd CC CRISIL BB 40 Reaffirmed Mercury Laboratories Ltd TL CRISIL BB 72.5 Reaffirmed OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt. Standby Line of CRISIL BB- 10 Reaffirmed Ltd Credit OBER Construction Enterprises Pvt. CC CRISIL BB- 100 Reaffirmed Ltd P.K. Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 20 Reaffirmed Sunder Siddhi CC CRISIL D 300 Downgraded from CRISIL BB- Sunder Siddhi Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 30 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB- Today Tea Ltd CC CRISIL BB 100 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Vasanth & Co CC CRISIL A- 200 Reaffirmed Vasanth & Co LT Loan CRISIL A- 110 Assigned -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures. (Mumbai Rate Reporting Unit + 91 22 6180 7222 / 3317 7222 , E-mail at rru.data@thomsonreuters.com)