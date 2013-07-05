Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India
(CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013.
COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT
(RS.MLN)
------ ---------- ------ ----- ---------
SHORT TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed
Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed
Credit
Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned
Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned
Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 73 Assigned
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned
Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded
from CRISIL A2
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 1800 Reaffirmed
** Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 311 Downgraded
from CRISIL
A4+
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
A4+
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India BG # CRISIL A3 2100 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
# Interchangeable upto Rs.1.350 billion with Letter of Credit
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India BG $ CRISIL A3 1975 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
$ Interchangeable with LC Limits upto Rs.800 million
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India BG% CRISIL A3 1800 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
% interchangeable upto Rs.250 million with Letter of Credit
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India LOC CRISIL A3 1650 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed
*Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 13838.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 16161.2 Reaffirmed
Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 16 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Downgraded
from CRISIL A4
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1250 Assigned
Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Assigned
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from
CRISIL A4
Option Oxides Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned
Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned
Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed
Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed
Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 70 Assigned
* LC sublimit of Rs.20 Million
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed
Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vasavi Plast Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed
LONG TERM RATINGS:
-------------------
Action Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded
from CRISIL B+
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 73.8 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Ananya Finance for Inclusive Growth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed
Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 49.2 Reaffirmed
Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed
Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned
Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned
Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed
Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed
Garima Milk and Foods Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 81 Assigned
Garima Milk and Foods Products Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 145.4 Assigned
Himalya International Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 380 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
* Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Discounting and Post shipment credit
Himalya International Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 295 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting.
Himalya International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 184 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BBB+
Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 666 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BBB+
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 143.1 Reaffirmed
Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed
Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed
Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL D
Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.5 Upgraded from
CRISIL D
Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed
Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed
Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.8 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India CC* CRISIL BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
* Interchangeable upto Rs.200 million with Letter of Credit
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India CC CRISIL BBB- 3550 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd
KazStroy Service Infrastructure India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed
Pvt Ltd Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 117730 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 62099 Reaffirmed
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 11031 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 7090 Reaffirmed
Debentures AA + r
Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.5 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1 Downgraded
from CRISIL C
Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned
Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned
Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from
Loan Fac CRISIL B
Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 487 Upgraded from
CRISIL B
Option Oxides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Assigned
Option Oxides Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 146 Assigned
Loan Fac
Option Oxides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 148 Assigned
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 1100 Reaffirmed
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed
Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd
Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned
Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed
Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.7 Reaffirmed
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Downgraded
from CRISIL
BB+
RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.4 Downgraded
Loan Fac from CRISIL
BB+
Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni TL CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd
Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85.5 Reaffirmed
Ltd Loan Fac
Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned
Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed
Industries
Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed
Industries Loan Fac
Sri Shiridi Sai Educational Academy TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed
Sunrise Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned
Sunrise Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned
Sunrise Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned
Loan Fac
Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 203.6 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB
Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 9 Assigned
Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned
Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed
Loan Fac
Vasavi Plast Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed
Vasavi Plast Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed
Vishwa Holdings LT Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 41.8 Upgraded from
CRISIL BBB-SO
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
$: Rating watch with positive implication
#: Rating Watch with Developing implications
@: Rating Watch with Negative Implications
%: Rating under Credit Watch
wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn
sp -Rating Suspended
pp -Principal Protected
pn -Principal Not Protected
CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category.
BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate
of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial
Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference
shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN
-Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of
Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option
convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) -
Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non
Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over
Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture;
PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional;
PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass
Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference
notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured
Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short
Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable
Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.
