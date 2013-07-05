Jul 5 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of July 4, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 35 Reaffirmed Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd Proposed Packing CRISIL A4 31 Reaffirmed Credit Flow Tech Power SME Credit CRISIL A4+ 2.5 Assigned Flow Tech Power LOC CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Flow Tech Power BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Assigned Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd Proposed LOC CRISIL A4 73 Assigned Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 30 Assigned Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Assigned Himalya International Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Himalya International Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 50 Downgraded from CRISIL A2 Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A3+ 100 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd LOC** CRISIL A3+ 1800 Reaffirmed ** Fully interchangeable with Buyers Credit Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3+ 30 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 311 Downgraded from CRISIL A4+ Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 9 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL A4+ KazStroy Service Infrastructure India BG # CRISIL A3 2100 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd # Interchangeable upto Rs.1.350 billion with Letter of Credit KazStroy Service Infrastructure India BG $ CRISIL A3 1975 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd $ Interchangeable with LC Limits upto Rs.800 million KazStroy Service Infrastructure India BG% CRISIL A3 1800 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd % interchangeable upto Rs.250 million with Letter of Credit KazStroy Service Infrastructure India LOC CRISIL A3 1650 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KazStroy Service Infrastructure India Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A3 660 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Debt* CRISIL A1+ 58000 Reaffirmed *Rs.10 billion is to be used for episodic initial public offering financing Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A1+ 13838.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd ST Bk Fac CRISIL A1+ 16161.2 Reaffirmed Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL D 16 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 9 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1250 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd Inland Guarantees CRISIL A3 80 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 20 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 90 Upgraded from CRISIL A4 Option Oxides Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 40 Assigned Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 1000 Assigned Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 1 Reaffirmed Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4+ 40 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4+ 10 Reaffirmed Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL A4 70 Assigned * LC sublimit of Rs.20 Million Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A4+ 150 Reaffirmed Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 250 Reaffirmed Universal LSS Exports India Pvt Ltd Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasavi Plast Industries LOC CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Action Batteries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 200 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt CC CRISIL BB 40.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Aizant Drug Research Solutions Pvt LT Loan CRISIL BB 73.8 Reaffirmed Ltd Ananya Finance for Inclusive Growth Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 200 Assigned Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 1300 Reaffirmed Bhima and Brother Bullion Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 49.2 Reaffirmed Floressence Perfumes Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 4 Reaffirmed Flow Tech Power CC CRISIL BB- 15 Assigned Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 17 Assigned Galaxy Machinery Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 70 Assigned Ganpati Foods CC CRISIL B+ 110 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods TL CRISIL B+ 10 Reaffirmed Ganpati Foods Warehouse Receipts CRISIL B+ 65 Reaffirmed Garima Milk and Foods Products Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 81 Assigned Garima Milk and Foods Products Ltd TL CRISIL B+ 145.4 Assigned Himalya International Ltd CC* CRISIL BB+ 380 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ * Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit, Foreign Bill Discounting and Post shipment credit Himalya International Ltd CC^ CRISIL BB+ 295 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ ^Interchangeable with Export Packing Credit and Foreign Bill Discounting. Himalya International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 184 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BBB+ Himalya International Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 666 Downgraded from CRISIL BBB+ Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BBB- 143.1 Reaffirmed Kals Distilleries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 500 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 250 Reaffirmed Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 270 Reaffirmed Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B- 80 Upgraded from CRISIL D Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B- 27.7 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL D Karam Multipack Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B- 10.5 Upgraded from CRISIL D Karpadha Agro Foods CC CRISIL BB- 50 Reaffirmed Karpadha Agro Foods SME Care Loan CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Karpadha Agro Foods TL CRISIL BB- 2.5 Reaffirmed Karpadha Agro Foods Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 6.8 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kasana Builders Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 120 Reaffirmed KazStroy Service Infrastructure India CC* CRISIL BBB- 1450 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd * Interchangeable upto Rs.200 million with Letter of Credit KazStroy Service Infrastructure India CC CRISIL BBB- 3550 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd KazStroy Service Infrastructure India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB- 150 Reaffirmed Pvt Ltd Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCD Issue CRISIL AA+ 20000 Assigned Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 117730 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Subordinated Debt CRISIL AA+ 8000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd CC & WC demand loanCRISIL AA+ 23000 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd LT Bk Fac CRISIL AA+ 62099 Reaffirmed Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 11031 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Kotak Mahindra Prime Ltd Nifty-Linked CRISIL PP- MLD 7090 Reaffirmed Debentures AA + r Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 31.5 Downgraded from CRISIL C Link Well Electronics Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 1 Downgraded from CRISIL C Mahavir Inductomelt Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 120 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd SME Gold Card CRISIL BBB- 20 Assigned Mahavir Rolling Mill Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 200 Assigned Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 400 Upgraded from CRISIL B Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 3 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Niros Ispat Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 487 Upgraded from CRISIL B Option Oxides Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB+ 66 Assigned Option Oxides Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 146 Assigned Loan Fac Option Oxides Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 148 Assigned Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B+ 1100 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Padmashri Dr. Vitthalrao Vikhe Patil Sugar Pledge CC CRISIL B+ 700 Reaffirmed Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Ltd Puneet Industries Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 110 Assigned Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 70 Reaffirmed Ranee Polymers Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 46.7 Reaffirmed RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 15 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd LT Loan CRISIL BB 3 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ RD Dynamech Infra Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 10.4 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB+ Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni CC CRISIL D 160 Reaffirmed Ltd Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni TL CRISIL D 104.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Shetkari Vinkari Sahakari Soot Girni Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 85.5 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 60 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Shree Gurudatta Shikshan Sanstha TL CRISIL BB- 80 Reaffirmed Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 35 Assigned Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 35 Assigned Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL B 25 Assigned Solan Spinning Mills Pvt Ltd Proposed TL CRISIL B 55 Assigned Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice CC CRISIL BB 240 Reaffirmed Industries Sri Lakshmi Venkata Narayana Rice Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 60 Reaffirmed Industries Loan Fac Sri Shiridi Sai Educational Academy TL CRISIL D 90 Reaffirmed Sunrise Foods Ltd TL CRISIL BBB 100 Assigned Sunrise Foods Ltd CC CRISIL BBB 170 Assigned Sunrise Foods Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BBB 30 Assigned Loan Fac Superhouse Education Foundation LT Loan CRISIL BBB+ 203.6 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL B 9 Assigned Tirath Ram Ahuja Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 50 Assigned Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Vasavi Pipes Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 50 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Vasavi Plast Industries CC CRISIL B 60 Reaffirmed Vasavi Plast Industries TL CRISIL B 15 Reaffirmed Vishwa Holdings LT Loan CRISIL BBB(SO) 41.8 Upgraded from CRISIL BBB-SO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- $: Rating watch with positive implication #: Rating Watch with Developing implications @: Rating Watch with Negative Implications %: Rating under Credit Watch wd -Rating Stands Withdrawn sp -Rating Suspended pp -Principal Protected pn -Principal Not Protected CRISIL may apply + or - signs for ratings to reflect a comparative standing within the category. BG-Bank Guarantee; CC-Cash Credit; CCPS-Cumulative Convertible Preference Share; CD-Certificate of Deposit; CLO-Collateralized Loan Obligation; CPA-Claims Paying Ability; CP-Commercial Paper; CPS-convertible preference shares; CRPS- Cumulative Redeemable Convertible Preference shares; DDB-Deep Discount Bond; EPBI-Exchange premium bond; FBL-Fund Based Limits; FRB/FRN -Floating Rate Bond/Note; ICD -Inter Corporate Deposit; ITD-Immediate Term Debt; LOC-Letter of Credit; LT -Long Term; LTB -Long Term Borrowing; LTD -Long Term Debt; MOCD-multiple option convertible debenture; MTD -Medium term Debenture; MTN-medium term notes; NCD(SO) - Non-Convertible Debenture-(Structured Obligation); NCD-Non-convertible Debentures; NCRB-Non Convertible Redeemable Bonds; NM-Not Meaningful; OCD-optionally convertible debenture; OD-Over Draft; OFCD-Optionally Fully Convertible Debenture; PCD-Partially Convertible Debenture; PCN-partly convertible notes; PCPS-Partly Convertible Preference Share; POCD-partly optional; PP-privately placed; PSPC-Post Shipment & Packing Credit; PS-Preference Shares; PTC-Pass Through Certificates; RPS-Redeemable Preference Shares; SCPN-secured convertible preference notes; SDO-Structured Debt Obligation; SLR-Statutory Liquidity Ratio; SO-Structured Obligation; SPCD - Secured Partly Convertible Debentures; SPN-secured premium notes; STB-Short Term Bond; STD-Short Term Debentures; ST-Short Term; Sub. Bonds-Subordinate Bonds; TB-Taxable Bond; TFB-Tax Free Bond; TL-Term Loan; TOCD-triple option convertible debentures.