Sep 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Rating Information Service of India (CRISIL) for local debt instruments as of September 6, 2013. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Allied Recycling Ltd LOC CRISIL D 10 Downgraded from CRISIL A4 Angelique International Ltd BG CRISIL A1 8400 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A1 310 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Angelique International Ltd Bills Receivable CRISIL A1 1200 Reaffirmed Discounting Angelique International Ltd LOC CRISIL A1 1100 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A1 70 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CP CRISIL A1 100 Reaffirmed Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Standby LOC CRISIL A2 150 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd ST Debt Programme CRISIL A1+ 12000 Reaffirmed (Including CP) Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 6 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 13.1 Reaffirmed Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 0.25 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 1.9 Reaffirmed EEL India Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2+ 580 Suspended Elkosta Security Systems India LOC & BG CRISIL A4+ 70 Assigned Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 75 Assigned Goyal Agencies Ltd Letter Of GuaranteeCRISIL A4 5 Reaffirmed Goyal Agencies Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 80 Reaffirmed H M International Import LOC Limit CRISIL A4 55 Reaffirmed H M International Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4 25 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Hindustan Zinc Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 1000 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.26 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL A1+ 12.05 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd LOC CRISIL A1+ 10 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd Proposed BG CRISIL A1+ 515 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd BG# CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Letter of Credit of up to Rs.50 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 350 Reaffirmed Lucas Indian Service Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1+ 100 Reaffirmed ^ Interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Lucas Indian Service Ltd CP CRISIL A1+ 50 Reaffirmed Lucas-TVS Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1+ 200 Reaffirmed Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A4 10 Reaffirmed Omprakash Shivprakash Packing Credit CRISIL A4+ 30 Assigned Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd LOC* CRISIL A2 180 Reaffirmed *Fully interchangeable with Buyer's Credit Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL A2 10 Reaffirmed Pillai & Sons Motor Company Inventory Funding CRISIL A4+ 80 Assigned Fac Poly Medicure Ltd BG CRISIL A1 40 Reaffirmed Poly Medicure Ltd LOC^ CRISIL A1 130 Reaffirmed ^ Fully interchangeable with buyer's credit Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt LOC CRISIL A4+ 270 Reaffirmed Ltd Radhe Sham Ravi Prakash Timbers Pvt Proposed ST Bk CRISIL A4+ 30 Reaffirmed Ltd Loan Fac Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Bill Purchase CRISIL A4 71.7 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A4 20 Assigned Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A4 200 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd ST Debt (Including CRISIL A1+ 138500 Reaffirmed CP Programme (Including Commercial Paper Programme; Enhanced from Rs.35.0 Billion) Sesa Goa Ltd BG CRISIL A1+ 0.54 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Foreign Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.56 Reaffirmed Discounting Sesa Goa Ltd LOC# CRISIL A1+ 108.65 Reaffirmed # Interchangeable with Buyer's Credit and Usance Letter of Credit to the extent of Rs.1.15 billion; interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.1.0 billion & interchangeable with Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit to the extent of Rs.102.6 billion Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG^ CRISIL A1+ 14.25 Reaffirmed ^Interchangeable with letter of undertaking to the extent of Rs.2 billion Sesa Goa Ltd Bill Discounting CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL A1+ 2.5 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Sesa Goa Ltd Proposed LOC & BG CRISIL A1+ 3.25 Reaffirmed Sesa Resources Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A1+ 1500 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd LOC CRISIL A3 360 Reaffirmed Super Iron Foundry LOC CRISIL A4 40 Reaffirmed Super Iron Foundry Packing Credit CRISIL A4 60 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd CP Programme CRISIL A1+ (SO)5000 Reaffirmed Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd BG* CRISIL A1 1600 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 * Rs.600 Million interchangeable with Rs.100 Million of Letter of Credit and Rs.50 Million of Overdraft limit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd Bill Discounting** CRISIL A1 15 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 **Interchangeable with Letter of Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A1 5083.5 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Loan# CRISIL A1 250 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 # Rs.50 Million interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Bank Guarantee Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1 Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd ST Debt CRISIL A1 1500 Downgraded from CRISIL A1+/withdrawn Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Bill Purchase - CRISIL A4 50 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LOC & BG CRISIL A4 24.4 Reaffirmed Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd Packing Credit in CRISIL A4 115 Reaffirmed Foreign Currency MEDIUM TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Lucas-TVS Ltd FD FAAA - Reaffirmed LONG TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aditya Consumer Marketing Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB+ 42.5 Reaffirmed Aditya Consumer Marketing Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB+ 13.7 Reaffirmed loan Fac Allied Recycling Ltd CC CRISIL D 150 Downgraded from CRISIL C Allied Recycling Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL C Allied Recycling Ltd TL CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL C Angelique International Ltd CC CRISIL A 200 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd CC/ Overdraft Fac CRISIL A 20 Reaffirmed Angelique International Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL A 100 Reaffirmed Loan Fac Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL BBB+ 100 Assigned Antara Jewellery Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL BBB+ 50 Assigned Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA- 10000 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd CC CRISIL AA- 4 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd LOC CRISIL AA- 18 Downgraded from CRISIL AA Bharat Aluminium Co. Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA- 0.3 Downgraded from CRISIL AA EEL India Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL A- 50 Suspended EEL India Pvt Ltd Packing Credit CRISIL A- 20 Suspended Elkosta Security Systems India Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 40 Assigned Loan Fac Elkosta Security Systems India Overdraft Fac CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Elkosta Security Systems India CC CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 5.3 Assigned Credit Frischmann Prabhu (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 35 Assigned Goyal Agencies Ltd CC* CRISIL B- 240 Reaffirmed * includes sub limit of Bill Discounting of Rs.120.00 million H M International CC CRISIL B 62.5 Downgraded from CRISIL B+ H M International Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B 7.5 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL B+ Hindustan Zinc Ltd LOC and BG* CRISIL AAA 1.5 Reaffirmed * Interchangeable with fund-based facilities Hindustan Zinc Ltd Overdraft Fac CRISIL AAA 3 Reaffirmed Hindustan Zinc Ltd Proposed CC Fac CRISIL AAA 1.19 Reaffirmed HLS Asia Ltd CC* CRISIL A+ 95 Reaffirmed * Rs.80 Mln is interchangeable with Bank Guarantee J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BB 1900 Assigned J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 240 Assigned J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Warehouse Receipts CRISIL BB 500 Assigned J. R. Agrotech Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 260 Assigned loan Fac J.R.D. International Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 85 Upgraded from CRISIL B- Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd LT Loan CRISIL D 55490 Downgraded from CRISIL BB Lanco Vidarbha Thermal Power Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL D 10 Downgraded Loan Fac from CRISIL BB Lucas Indian Service Ltd CC* CRISIL AA 160 Assigned * Interchangeable with Working Capital Demand Loan of up to Rs.60 million Lucas Indian Service Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA 250 Assigned Lucas-TVS Ltd NCDs CRISIL AAA 1000 Assigned Madras Aluminium Company Ltd LT/ST Ratings - - Withdrawn Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B+ 30 Upgraded from CRISIL B Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd Standby Line of CRISIL B+ 4.5 Upgraded from Credit CRISIL B Marinecraft Engineers Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL B+ 20.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL B Omprakash Shivprakash CC CRISIL BB- 120 Upgraded from CRISIL B+ Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB+ 240 Reaffirmed Ozone Overseas Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BBB+ 80 Reaffirmed Pillai & Sons Motor Company Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 50 Assigned Loan Fac Pillai & Sons Motor Company CC CRISIL BB- 20 Assigned Poly Medicure Ltd CC* CRISIL A 300 Reaffirmed * Fully interchangeable with packing credit in foreign currency and export packing credit; interchange ability upto Rs.170 million with foreign bill purchase and foreign bill discounting Poly Medicure Ltd TL CRISIL A 682.1 Reaffirmed Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 130 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Power Max (India) Pvt Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL D 70 Downgraded from CRISIL BB+ Raghu Exports India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL B 8.3 Assigned Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB 66.5 Upgraded from Loan Fac CRISIL BB- Ready Roti India Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL BB 133.5 Upgraded from CRISIL BB- Ritu Shipping Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL B 150 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 111000 Assigned Sesa Goa Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ 1000 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd CC*** CRISIL AA+ 3.85 Reaffirmed *** Interchangeable with PCFC to the extent of Rs.0.12 billion & interchangeable with buyer's credit, Letter of Undertaking and Bank Guarantee to the extent of Rs.0.60 billion Sesa Goa Ltd LOC@ CRISIL AA+ 25 Reaffirmed @ Facility contracted for capital expenditure; interchangeable with Usance Letter of Credit and Buyer's Credit to the extent of Rs.4 billion, with sublimit of Rs.2 billion of Performance Bank Guarantee, Rs.0.5 billion of Financial Bank Guarantee, Rs.2.5 billion of Revolving Short Term Loan, Rs.2.5 billion of Working Capital Demand Loan/ Cash Credit, Rs.2.5 billion of Sale/ Purchase Bill/ Invoice Discounting& interchangeable with Letter of Undertaking to the extent of Rs.10 billion. Sesa Goa Ltd LOC and BG CRISIL AA+ 13.8 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Bill Discounting $ CRISIL AA+ 10.21 Reaffirmed $ Fully Interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sesa Goa Ltd LT Loan CRISIL AA+ 2.55 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Proposed Bill CRISIL AA+ 1.69 Reaffirmed Discounting Fac% % Fully interchangeable with cash credit, packing credit in foreign currency (PCFC, Letter of credit, Bank guarantee, and letter of undertaking for Buyer's credit Sesa Goa Ltd Proposed CC Limit CRISIL AA+ 2 Reaffirmed Sesa Goa Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL AA+ 19 Reaffirmed loan Fac Shree Krishna Timber Co Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL BBB- 100 Reaffirmed Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd CC CRISIL BB- 30 Assigned Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd TL CRISIL BB- 1.4 Assigned Sort India Enviro Solutions Ltd Proposed LT Bk CRISIL BB- 43.6 Assigned Loan Fac Sterlite Energy Ltd LT/ST Ratings - - Withdrawn Sterlite Industries Ltd LT/ST Ratings - - Withdrawn Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd NCDs CRISIL AA+ (SO)7500 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC CRISIL AA+ (SO)10 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd Letter of Comfort CRISIL AA+ (SO)5 Reaffirmed Talwandi Sabo Power Ltd LOC* CRISIL AA+ (SO)5 Reaffirmed Interchangeable with letter of undertaking Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd CC$ CRISIL A+ 895 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- $ Rs.5 million interchangeable with WCDL, Short Term Loan, FCNRB Loan and Export Credit Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan^ CRISIL A+ 400 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- ^ Fully interchangeable with Letter of Credit, Buyer's Credit and Rs.200 million interchangeable with Bank Guarantee Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd WC Demand Loan CRISIL A+ 200 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 300 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Techno Electric & Engg Co Ltd NCDs CRISIL A+ 700 Downgraded from CRISIL AA- Ultimate Fashion Maker Ltd LT Loan CRISIL B+ 25.6 Reaffirmed Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd WC TL CRISIL D 24.2 Assigned Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd TL CRISIL D 73 Assigned Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd BG CRISIL D 2.8 Assigned Vasuki Mining and Minerals Pvt Ltd CC CRISIL D 60 Assigned Vedanta Aluminium Ltd LT/ST Ratings - - Withdrawn Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd NCDs* CRISIL AA+ (SO)3000 Reaffirmed *Guaranteed by Sesa Goa Ltd Vizag General Cargo Berth Pvt Ltd BG* CRISIL AA+ (SO)400 Reaffirmed * Guaranteed by Sesa Goa Ltd. 